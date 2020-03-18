Houlihan Lokey: Favorable Conditions

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of current market conditions. With the Fed lowering rates to 0% and many industries under threat by the coronavirus, HLI may face 2020 with a unique problem – too much demand.

HLI entered into the coronavirus bear market at an all-time high, largely in part to a strong ramp up due to publicity from the Fannie Mae advisory deal, and a large earnings beat on back to back days. Currently, HLI is about 10% down from the Feb 3rd closing price. Since then, the following events have occurred:

Fed has cut the Federal Funds Rate by 150 basis points

Oil has cratered – leading to industry worries of balance sheets

State governments have begun widespread bans of events, restaurants, gyms etc.

A recession is all but guaranteed

Coincidentally, each of the above could be a favorable growth driver for HLI. Below, I’ll discuss each of the two largest business segments of HLI, and assess the risks and financials.

Corporate Finance

The corporate finance unit consists of M&A and capital markets advisory. In 2019, corporate finance made up 55% of the revenue. This has also been their fastest growing segment since their IPO in late 2015. During this time, there has consistently been low rates, growing global GDP, and a hot M&A market in terms of volume and value.

Source: HLI IR

Using the graph below, we can see that times of financial stress (dot com bubble, financial crisis), and low interest rate environments have both created favorable M&A environments.

Source: IMAA Institute (M&A US - Mergers & Acquisitions in the United States)

Although credit markets are strained as we are in the height of the coronavirus crash, once we get past this, companies will be operating in a low rate environment, in the middle of a possible recession, and some companies may lose over 50% of their value and hold weak balance sheets. This environment is ripe for companies to become aggressive with M&A.

For a quick summary of the bullish and bearish drivers of the M&A market, I’ll differ to the 2019 M&A Report by BCG.

Bullish:

“What will happen next? Several trends are likely to promote M&A activity. Corporations have ramped up sell-side activities, in some cases seeking to placate activist investors. Similarly, private equity firms are exiting investments to cash in on the returns achieved in the recent positive environment. At the same time, high levels of liquidity and low interest rates are motivating buy-side activities. In many industries, digitization and the emergence of new business models are driving M&A-enabled transformations.”

Bearish:

“But the wild card here is the macroeconomic environment. Through several years of persistent political uncertainty and market volatility, the M&A market has remained resilient. Today, however, dealmakers must come to terms with the fact that the global economy is most likely in the later stages of the cycle. Trade wars, Brexit, weakness in China’s economy, forecasts of slower growth, and ominous leading economic indicators are among the issues weighing down sentiment in capital markets.”

Overall, I believe HLI is well positioned as low interest rates, expectations of fiscal and monetary stimulus, and likely cheap valuations of companies as the crisis ends will give HLI a strong deal pipeline.

Financial Restructuring

The financial restructuring segment, which was about 30% of 2019 revenues, is likely the core reason for HLI to not have fallen as much as their peers and the index. Going back to the beginning of this article, the last three growth drivers I noted were oil crashing, government shutting down leisure activities, and an oncoming recession. All three are bullish for HLI’s financial restructuring segment.

First, for a quick background – HLI is one of the most respected restructuring advisers, recently earning the Association of Banks of Lebanon restructuring contract.

Source: HLI IR

With this said – industries at risk of either defaulting, restructuring, or bankruptcy from the coronavirus / oil crash include: hospitality, restaurants, wellness clubs, oil companies, physical retail, cruises, casinos, airlines, and automotive. And these are just the obvious industries that are impacted.

In 2019, 26% of HLI’s revenue came from the energy and consumer, food, and retail industries, which shows HLI has both industry and financial expertise to handle the likely (although worst case for the economy) demand that will enter the financial restructuring pipeline.

Source: HLI IR

The last business segment is Financial and Valuation Advisory, which makes up about 15% of revenues, but is higher margin than the other two – and also less intensive.

Risks and Business Disruptions

First, in the new “stay at home” environment – companies are increasingly working from home. As an advisory firm, I see little impact to HLI’s business and ability to win deals compared to other industries. With the use of teleconferencing and data rooms, along with the nature of their business, I see HLI have significantly less risk than others – such as software companies looking for an enterprise deployment.

Also, a quick scan of stock prices shows indiscriminate selling. Even as HLI’s fundamentals remain the same, the stock may see a 20% drop in a week as it follows the index.

From a business model standpoint – the opportunity I highlighted is not secret. Many firms see this opportunity, and may plan to expand their business units, outbid HLI, or establish sub industry expertise that locks HLI out of deals. Although competitors include large institutions such as JP Morgan (JPM) and Citi (C), HLI is still a dominate player that will likely maintain market share even with the possible increase in demand. For example, in the financial crisis, HLI was able to advise Washington Mutual, Lehman Brothers and GM.

Financials and Valuation

HLI relies heavily on employee expertise, which means high compensation packages ( > 60% of revenue) and lower margins. Regardless, this is crucial for creating a moat and reputation, which is a necessary cost.

Normally, I would highlight key quotes from the last earnings call and assess what they mean for investors. However, many of the key insights are no longer applicable due to the macro changes of the last month. On the call, management noted they don’t believe the oil crunch before the recent crash would lead to as much restructuring activity as 2016. Also on the call, management noted restructuring is slowly growing although no macroeconomic ‘fact patterns’ are driving growth. As we know, both statements are no longer applicable.

Source: HLI IR

Last quarter saw corporate finance grow revenue by 9%, and financial restructuring grow 24%. The restructuring segment outperformed due to timing of revenue recognition. However, this is still strong growth for what was a strong macroeconomic picture.

Source: Morningstar (link)

From a financial standpoint, margins have been increasing throughout the decade, as the slide indicated a 13% CAGR in revenue and 25% CAGR in adjusted net income since 2019.

As a capital light company, specializing in employee expertise, HLI is able to post strong operational ratios, with ROIC and ROE both over 18% in 2019.

Before discussing valuation, it’s important to note stock behavior in this crash. Put simply, valuations don’t matter when the DOW falls 3000 points in one day (Monday). Regardless, HLI has consistently beat the index most days of this crash, which is a nice sign as buyers are outweighing the index pull.

For most companies, we can no longer value them based on P/E, as earnings are no longer reliable in the post coronavirus world. However, I don’t see this issue with HLI yet, and don’t see a drastic earnings hit to cause P/E’s to become unreliable. Quite possibly, HLI could be in line for earnings forecast raises if the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc.

Source: Morningstar (link)

Based on Seeking Alpha’s forward earnings estimates of $3.11 EPS, forward P/E is 15.05 at Monday’s close. During 2016 / 2017, many oil companies were hit hard and HLI likely benefited from investor sentiment. One could project a similar ramp up to these levels should the financial markets stabilize, which would push a bull case to 21x EPS, which would create a $65 price target. I don’t see this as terribly unrealistic in a stable market, but this isn’t a stable market. It’s easily imaginable that we see $35 before $60. But from a fundamental standpoint, I believe HLI represents a good value for investors based on previous valuation and current economic outlook.

Investor Takeaway

" I don’t yet know if the president and other fiscal policy makers have done the stress tests of various companies and various sectors of the economy as we have, or whether theirs show what ours show, but I’m seriously concerned by what I see, which is that a number of companies and industries will have debt problems that will likely lead to restructurings." - Ray Dalio (blog)

Personally, I’ve only made one small incremental buy in HLI since the first major down day. My cost basis is $44.60, and represents about 5% of my portfolio. Therefore, I would like to wait until the price goes under my cost basis before adding.

For investors, I don’t need to explain why any stock is basically a gamble in the short term. Although the high flying software and biotechs will likely recover faster than most, I believe HLI can begin to reflect their fundamentals again over the next two earnings calls. I am bullish on HLI assuming the coronavirus is contained over the next quarter, and believe that HLI will outperform the financial sector in a recession, even if the stock doesn’t always reflect the underlying business fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HLI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. This information is general in nature and has not taken into account your personal financial position or objectives. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.