Flipping The Script On Viking Therapeutics

Focused on NASH and NAFLD, Viking has an excellent candidate but is far behind the competition.

Viking therapeutics (VKTX) has been on my radar for years. From first covering Madrigal (MDGL) and the NASH sector in previous articles, I have always kept a close eye on the company while never making an entry. Viking has an appealing pipeline with amazing potential, but I had always viewed it as overvalued. At $8 a share and higher as it has been in recent history, a company that is years behind competition in getting a NASH drug to the market had little right no matter the trial data. What I have come to see is that the first few companies to the market with their drug candidates will control the NASH market.

With the ongoing Corona Virus crisis, the stock has fallen to an extremely attractive valuation.

Sub $4 is basically screaming buy at me. I had thought that $7+ was a little overvalued but placed Viking on my radar. Under $5 was a great buy in my mind and now with the recent price action I can't pass up entering. This price hasn't been seen in over 2 years and is not likely to last as the regulations around Corona Virus are settling and will phase out in the next few weeks.

VK2809 for NASH

Viking has 5 drug candidates with various indications from NASH to Diabetes and muscle degeneration. Viking Therapeutics has been the hot topic of conversation when NASH is involved among many retail traders and investors. People believe that it is poised to rocket the same way that Madrigal and others had upon positive data and with the recent massive drop, a spring back to over $10 would be an excellent price movement.

Viking Therapeutics' novel drug VK2809 is a selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist which has a high selectivity for liver tissue which suggests treatment for metabolic disorders such as NASH.

In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. VK2809 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in this study. In a Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study in patients with mild hypercholesterolemia, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated significant reductions in LDL-C, triglycerides and atherogenic proteins. VK2809 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in this study. VK2809 has the same mechanism of action as Madrigal's lead NASH candidate.

VK2809 produced roust reduction in liver fat in NAFLD patients after 12 weeks of dosing with 88% of patients experiencing more than 30% reduction in liver fat content at 12 weeks and 70% with more than 50% reduction in liver fat.

Currently in a Phase IIb study, VK2809 is undergoing a multi-arm dose-ranging trial with the primary endpoint of change in MRI-PDFF (noninvasive assessment of liver fat by MRI) and secondary endpoints of change in histology (NAS, fibrosis markers, etc.)

BIOPSY COMING!

A major concern with Viking and their trials is the lack of biopsy to confirm NASH severity and levels. The company is going to be doing biopsy-confirmed NASH with NAS > 3 followed by a hepatic biopsy at 52 weeks. The biopsy will place Viking at the same level of competition and not too far behind. It will also confirm the efficacy of Viking's candidate and provide more substantial evidence for histologist changes.

Financials

Strong cash position. The twelve months ended December 31, 2019 showed the company with $275.6 million in cash and cash equivalents while only producing an annual burn rate of $25.8 million. Even with increased clinical trial costs, marketing expenses and build out of manufacturing capabilities if they choose not to partner with a manufacturer, Viking has more than 7 years of runway (assuming a ramp up in expenses to double the current burn rate).

With 72.4 million shares outstanding at a price under $4, Viking's market cap at $250 million is lower than the amount of cash that the company has on hand! Despite being 3-4 years from marketing a viable drug to patients, Viking holds a strong position to power through FDA approval.

Potential Risks

Despite the opportunity presented, competition is always looming. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), Altimmune (ALT), and others are all competing to get to market to treat NASH. This could severely effect the future of VK2809. The Phase IIb study will also be pivotal and including a biopsy while showing continued efficacy will place VK2809 on par with the competition.

Conclusion

A better buying opportunity will likely not occur again for Viking. VK2809 will likely spring the share price back to previous levels over $10 and place the company in the running for a leading NASH treatment. Performing extremely well in clinical trials, VK2809 has the same mechanism as Madrigal's flagship product and could prove to be a safer and more efficient treatment option. Having a strong cash position, fairly low outstanding share count and a runway to last years without fear of dilution, Viking poses a strong case. With a long term investment strategy of 3+ years seeing VK2809 to market if approved by the FDA, I expect a price target back to recent highs of $22.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VKTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.