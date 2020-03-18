Blue Apron: Not A Covid-19 Safe Haven

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

My History With Blue Apron

Data by YCharts

Blue Apron (APRN) is a stock I have covered since 1Q19. I have been decidedly bearish on the company's outlook and in the months following my first publication, shares dropped nearly 80%. I will not mascarade this result as some type of divine clairvoyance, as this trajectory has been obvious from the trends in staff sizes and customer base alone, let alone its broader financial picture. Recently, I wrote about Blue Apron's cash problem and, as it turns out, my bearish estimates were actually a bit too high as the company burned through their reserves to a level I did not anticipate until late next year. Share prices reacted accordingly and a sell-off to the tune of nearly 50% ensued, however, the recent western outbreak of Covid-19 has seen this trend reverse.

In the past week, Blue apron has seen prices appreciate over 8x their trading levels at their recent lows. At the time of writing shares are trading at over $16 per share. Even adjusted for the split this would put investors prior to my first publication at a slight profit. This kind of meteoric rise is akin to what we witnessed with the likes of Beyond Meat (BYND) and Tilray (TLRY). While these events are still unfolding, this rally and the rationale behind it, adds a layer of complexity to the bull-case surrounding a potential buy-out.

As I Predicted, They Are Seeking A Capital Raise

One of the conclusions I drew from my recent analysis was that the company would need to do something about its cash position. I addressed the three most likely scenarios 1.) new debt/equity issuance 2.) asset sales 3.) merger & acquisition. Surely enough, the company announced they were seeking a capital raise along with their 4Q19 earnings report. What was unusual, was that this announcement seemed more like a solicitation than an informed business maneuver with the company stating it was open to either 1.) new debt/equity issuance 2.) asset sales or 3.) a complete sale of the business (M&A).

The latter possibility tantalized some bullish investors on the possibility of a take-private at a premium with many speculating on possible buyers such as Amazon (AMZN) or Hello Fresh (OTC:HLFFF). Many others immediately jumped to the conclusion that Blue Apron must be in final stage discussions with potential acquirers. In my view this scenario is unlikely. If the company was in later discussions for a sale, management would most likely remain silent, or, at a minimum, they would not float the possibility of an asset sale diminishing capacity or dilutive equity or debt raises. Additionally, given that recipes, nor ingredients are proprietary, and that this industry as a whole has not demonstrated adoption beyond a small high-affinity core customer base, I do not see a competitor considering a buyout. More likely they would take advantage of the lack of an economic moat, and simply copy their business and out-price Blue Apron to bankruptcy. Customer churn has already been an established problem, in my view, a thesis of loyalty outside of the high-affinity base is bold.

With that being said, I did state that I could see Blue Apron being purchased by a private equity firm or holdings company. It did not take long for rumors to float that the company had attracted the attention of investor Tai Lopez, a serial entrepreneur who manages several subscription box services and a co-investment service focused on "distressed companies in trillion-dollar industries". Little is known about the details of Lopez's interest or if there is any substance to these rumors beyond mere speculation. That being said it would appear these two would be a nice match for one another and given his ownership of Grassfed Brands, there is the potential for the purchase to generate some synergies- largely in the form of pre-existing infrastructure enabling him to scale a mainstream meal-kit service without starting from scratch. All-in-all this could have been a decent bull thesis for an investor in the company to have, but this speculation is not what has inspired the major of recently invested capital.

Global Pandemic

Image Source

Covid-19 is officially a global pandemic that has shut down commerce in both the eastern and western hemispheres. Most, I assume, are familiar with the disease and its impact, but in regards to Blue Apron, bulls are really honing in on the quarantine and social distancing aspects of the impact. Since the Coronavirus began spreading state-side, speculators have been searching for beneficiary stocks with several winners including Costco (COST) and Zoom (ZM). Another winner, thus far, has been Blue Arpon. Many bulls are getting behind the idea that Blue Apron is a grocery store killer that can get quarantined consumers their meals delivered to their door, so they do not have to go to the grocery store.

On the surface, this argument has some validity. Blue Apron does deliver fresh ingredients to your door and this does mean you do not have to go to the grocery store. However, it is not by any means a replacement for grocery shopping. Blue Apron offers consumers the home-chef experience by delivering the ingredients needed to cook one recipe at a time. Two recipes a week that yield two servings of meals consisting of chicken and pork can cost over $40 a week. Yes, compared to dining out or ordering delivery this is cheap, but for $40 I can get steak and seafood and cook meals that will yield more than two servings. If I were to replace every meal with Blue Apron, it would not take long for my costs to exceed a trip to the grocery store to a point that more than negates the benefit of convenience. True grocery replacements include services like Amazon Prime Grocery or Peapod by Giant which will actually deliver a grocery cart's worth of food to your door. That being said, I would not be surprised if I heard that at least initially, this sees a surge in new customers exploring if Blue Apron is a viable option during this crisis.

These Outcomes Do Not Align

Covid-19 is a threat to the global economy and has made the risk of recession very real. Many industries including travel & tourism, hospitality, brick & mortar retail, airlines, and oil & natural gas (for separate reasons) are at risk of seeing bankruptcies. Additionally, the fact we just exited the record highs of a market that favors rapid sales growth over profitability and sustainable free-cash-flow, makes the prospect of a near-complete shut down of commerce all the more harmful. If the current bull thesis is that Coronavirus shuts down commerce and that quarantines become so widespread people are no longer even using grocery stores, how does this paint a picture of an economic landscape that is well-positioned for M&A activity in distressed equities?

If the coronavirus is really going to be this huge bullish catalyst because things have become so dire that grocery shopping is no longer safe, then companies will likely need to conserve their capital to compensate for losses sustained as a result of fixed overhead and an extreme decline in revenue. Additionally, private equity investors who specialize in distressed equities are going to need to focus their resources on their (distressed) portfolio companies and ensuring their operations do not go under. They are not going to be able to take on additional risk in buying a distressed meal-kit company with new copy-cats popping up every few weeks and little-to-no economic moat.

Additionally, if this is your thesis, then you also have to realize many consumers will lose their jobs. Gig workers like freelancers, rideshare drivers, handymen, etc. will see a sustained period of lost income. Even if they are subsidized by the government, they will not likely be focusing their resources on a high-end meal kit service. Even if they were to adopt Blue Apron initially, you would see a drop-off should a sustained quarantine actually take place. Simply put, it just doesn't add up and it's not investible.

Implications Of The Rally

If you owned shares of Blue Apron prior to this rally, congratulations, you captured lightning in a bottle. If I were one of these longs, I would be selling now however, as this price action not only complicates the buy-out thesis, but it also creates a massive hazard for those pilling into the stock seeking salvation from the carnage of the bear market. First, Blue Apron as an acquisition target suddenly became much less attractive. The company was is still a distressed equity investment, but it's now one that has more than quadrupled in valuation. If you are still counting on the rumored take private, then I'd say don't hold your breathe. Furthermore, this massive valuation is all coming on speculation that the financial picture has changed for the company.

Data by YCharts

The table above shows the trends in the company's cash, sales, and net income. As you can see, the trend is deeply negative, and the company is currently operating with less cash then it had prior to its IPO. Even with a boost from new sales, this is not a company that is build to perform going into a recession. It was announcing a desperate bid for new capital at the height of the bull market, and thus mass layoffs and reduced consumer activity are not likely going to be a positive for operations. Additionally, in a time of contracting multiples, you now are paying an unprecedented premium for this ownership of these shares.

Is grocery delivery an industry that will benefit from quarantines? Yes, but premium meal kits are questionable. Given the company's shaky financial position, going long here is like seeking warmth from the blizzard outside by hiding in a burning building. Many could find themselves trapped and facing a quicker demise than simply facing the elements of the market.

Do Not Gamble Your Savings On 'Safe-Havens'

Image Source

Bear markets and recessions are ugly. There are no two ways about it. An exodus from equities occurs, multiples compress, and there are few winners. Warren Buffet famously said, "You never know who is swimming naked until the tide goes out". Rather than focusing on searching for recession proof-stocks like the crusaders seeking the Holy Grail, be rational and invest in companies with business models and financials that you feel are strong enough to recover from an economic down-turn. The tide is going out, and my money is not on Blue Apron's modesty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APRN PUTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.