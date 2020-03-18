TMF: 3 Reasons To Expect Another Spike Higher In Long-End Treasury Bonds

Recent price action closely resembles October 2008 during which both stock market and Treasury bonds were in the red.

Volatility is certainly not exclusive to the stock market, as it is likewise back with a vengeance for the bond market. Back in January, we highlighted in a piece on UltraShort Treasury Bonds ETF (TBT) that the 30-year Treasury yields had been in an abnormally tight trading range, and suggested going long volatility via straddles on the TBT. While it was indeed the calm before the storm, what transpired has no doubt surpassed even the wildest imaginations.

A spiraling coronavirus outbreak combined with Saudi Arabia's shock-and-awe on the crude oil market last weekend led to 30-year Treasury yields free-falling all the way to a mind-boggling 0.7%. Correspondingly, the Direxion 20-year Treasury Bull 3x ETF (TMF) went on a parabolic launch along with its benchmark (TLT), as TMF gained an astonishing 80+% since February at its peak.

Source: WingCapital Investments

The epic spike proved to be an exhaustion move, as liquidation-related selling prompted a heavy sell-off particularly in long-end Treasury bonds just as broader markets collapsed last week during Black Monday & Thursday. Indeed, early October 2008 was the only other time when TLT declined at the same time the S&P 500 (SPY) plunged more than 5% week-over-week:

Date SPX TLT SPX 1-Wk Chg TLT 1-Wk Chg TLT Forward Chg 2-Wk 4-Wk 12-Wk 2008-10-06 88.50 95.95 -19.79% -1.49% 0.81% -1.76% 21.26% 2020-03-09 269.32 153.94 -9.46% -7.69%

Note that after the margin call-driven sell-off subsided in October 2008, long-end Treasuries would resume making higher highs into the beginning of QE1 that December. Going back to a volatility's perspective, the 20-day rolling volatility of 30-year Treasury yields jumped to all-time highs above 13%, exceeding the levels during the Great Financial Crisis and 2011 U.S. rating downgrade:

Source: WingCapital Investments

German-ification of Treasury Yields

In the long haul, although we believe long-end Treasury bond yields are more likely to retrace higher on a bull steepening yield curve, there are reasons to expect more near-term buying pressure despite last week's reversal. As discussed in another article on 10-year Treasury yields, 30-year yields are likewise following a similar trajectory as the German equivalent from 5 years ago after plunging below multi-year lows:

Source: U.S. Department of Treasury, WingCapital Investments

Hence, if German yields continue to serve as a precedent, we would expect the U.S. counterpart to decline further in the near-term before a vicious V-shape bounce.

Large Speculators Remain Stubbornly Short

Another catalyst for more downside in Treasury bond yields is the potential short squeezes due to large speculators' net short positioning in bond futures remaining elevated in spite of the record-breaking rally in bonds. Indeed, over the past decade, major bottoms in 30-year yields have tended to occur when large speculators capitulate towards flat or even the long side:

Source: Commitment of Traders

As such, with net short positioning still hovering around the same levels from before the waterfall drop in yields, we anticipate short covering rallies in bonds are still ahead.

Positive Quarter-End Seasonality

Another tailwind for the long bonds is the looming quarter-end window dressing, which historically has been more often than not positive for Treasuries. In fact, we observe that yields fell between the 10th trading day and the last of the quarter nearly 70% of the time since mid 2007.

30-Year Treasury Yield Chg Between 10th Trading Day And The Last Since 2007-06 # Observations 51 Median -8.00bps Average -7.88bps % Of The Time Declined 68.63%

Below shows the trajectory on average, which depicts that yields tend to peak in the middle of the month before dropping towards the end:

Source: WingCapital Investments

In other words, if a typical quarter-end is to follow, a drop averaging around -8bps is expected in the 30-year heading into last trading day of March.

Price Projection in TMF

All in all, we anticipate another spike down in long-end Treasury yields due to aforementioned positive seasonal and technical factors. Though, as above charts illustrated, both the Oct-Dec 2008 and German yields during 2015 analogs suggest downside is likely to be short-lived, which would make the case on using a short-term trading vehicle such as TMF. In terms of the price projection on TMF, based on historical regression analysis, every -10bp move in 30-year yields translates to roughly 5.7% gain in the TMF:

Source: WingCapital Investments

For instance, if 30-year yields were to decline around 70bps to retest the 1% handle, TMF would rise by ~40%. Obviously this is a highly speculative trade and proper risk management ought to be incorporated. If we use -10% as a stop loss, the reward-to-risk ratio would be roughly 4:1.

TMF Price Target & Reward-to-Risk Chart

Source: Investing.com

To sum up, we reckon last week's sharp decline in bond prices was an anomaly amid illiquidity and liquidation-related selling like in October 2018. Once trading conditions normalize, we expect TLT and TMF to retest their recent highs driven by the 3 positive tailwinds discussed above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TLT CALLS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions on the above tickers mentioned.