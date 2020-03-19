Crash Protection Strategies II

Since Part I, the S&P 500 (SPY) has declined to a point where it worth reassessing.

Updated Valuation

Its CAPE ratio declined from over 30, where it reached only briefly for a moment before the Great Depression, tech bubble, and Covid-19. At 23 today, it is still somewhat higher than its historical average. The market cap to GDP almost reached 150% right before the tech bubble burst and surpassed 150% right before Covid-19. Now it is back to 108%. Based on both measurements, such levels now offer a modestly positive implied future annual return. However, both are currently misleading as they have yet to reprice earnings and the GDP after the onset of the pandemic, so you still may want to protect a significant amount of capital from the equity markets.

Merger Arbitrage

Deal spreads have blown out from extremely tight to wide. Market changes have been so abrupt as to drive many hedge funds to need liquidity wherever they can get it. Spreads are likely to continue to be both wide and chaotic in the months ahead. This offers an opportunity to simply set up near-dated spreads and recycle the capital in those spreads when those deals close. There appears to be high opportunity costs, but the other opportunities will probably still be there in a few months. Here is what could close as soon as this month; more than half offer IRRs over 100%:

Target Ticker Parity Spread IRR Instructure (INST) $49.00 $0.50 >100% AVX (AVX) $21.75 $0.22 79% WABCO (WBC) $136.50 $12.59 >100% AquaVenture (WAAS) $27.10 $0.61 83% Ra (RARX) $48.00 $4.92 >100%

Whatever the spreads do in the interim, you will make money if these deals close. Neither INST nor RARX merger agreements explicitly carve out pandemics from the list of items that cannot be cited for the buyer to walk away from their deal; however, force majeure is carved out, giving both targets some contractual protection. WBC carves out natural disasters.

SPACs

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) offer low-volatility exposure. Because their cash is invested in T-bills, their equity tends to trade inline with their cash per share in trust. A basket of SPACs trading at a discount to their trust values – (GRAF) (MFAC) (ANDA) (THCB) (TDAC) (SAMA) (GIX) (TRNE) (AMCI) and (SPAQ) – offers a yield to maturity of over 9% with fundamental downside protection. These spreads are tighter than merger arbitrage spreads but there is no equivalent of broken deals to drive down the average IRR.

Cash

Allocating around 30% of your assets to cash offers flexibility when opportunities emerge. And those opportunities will probably be ones with plenty of cash, too – from SPACs with more than their market cap in trust or cash arb spreads –. When everything is going horribly wrong, the comparative advantage of being more liquid than your marginal counterparty becomes extreme. So, while I do not know what the right amount of cash is, I am certain that it is better to have more – you should have more than whomever you are trading against when nothing is working in the markets.

Conclusion

It will be easier to go on offense if you first have a strong defense and I hope that these ideas offer some helpful defensive tactics to handle market crashes. Shorts can help too, but many have been quite difficult in 2020 so far. At market peaks, many of the worst companies perform the best… for a while. Shorts are hard to size properly since the exposure grows with their stock prices and many shorts that are working today had wrenchingly difficult first halves of this quarter. I love shorting frauds and fads in order to generate performance, but there is more safety in position sizing and cash to protect a portfolio.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained on this article is not and should not be construed as investment advice, and does not purport to be and does not express any opinion as to the price at which the securities of any company may trade at any time. The information and opinions provided herein should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investors should make their own decisions regarding the prospects of any company discussed herein based on such investors’ own review of publicly available information and should not rely on the information contained herein.

The information contained in this article has been prepared based on publicly available information and proprietary research. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice.

Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. Other events that were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the securities discussed herein. Except where otherwise indicated, the information provided herein is based on matters as they exist as of the date of preparation and not as of any future date, and the author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials.

The author, the author’s affiliates, and clients of the author’s affiliates may currently have long or short positions in the securities of certain of the companies mentioned herein, or may have such a position in the future (and therefore may profit from fluctuations in the trading price of the securities). To the extent such persons do have such positions, there is no guarantee that such persons will maintain such positions.

Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein. In addition, nothing presented herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.