Ballard Power Systems Drives The Bus To 40% Upside By 2022

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

Hydrogen fuel cell technology has a checkered history with many lofty promises and false starts. Over time investors have rightly discerned that electric battery technology offers effectively equivalent storage capacity and power alongside superior efficiency and cost effectiveness for most consumer applications. Infrastructure for electricity is saturated throughout society and reasonably simple to upgrade in public spaces or homes. By comparison, hydrogen production is relatively energy inefficient and infrastructure is still being optimized, requiring major facilities to achieve competitive pricing.

Despite all these challenges, the market has been giving a range of hydrogen fuel cell companies including Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), PlugPower (PLUG), and FuelCell Energy (FCEL) a second look. Hydrogen fuel cell technology offers some specific advantages over battery technology; refueling takes minutes instead of hours for equivalent ranges, and, crucially, increasing capacity can be achieved while adding much less weight than battery solutions. Hydrogen fuel cells also use significantly fewer precious metals in production than modern batteries, with the small amount of platinum that is used easily recycled.

More importantly, Ballard fuel cell systems have advanced to an economically feasible Total Cost of Ownership for transit agencies and other businesses at a moment when environmental, political, and social forces are pressing hard on the gas to convert to lower emission operations, even at increased cost. As luck would have it, HFC solutions meet the needs of a number of industry subsets more effectively than batteries due to those small but key differences.

Let's get this out of the way early - the advantages offered by HFC technology are not suitable for mass adoption in the passenger car market where battery electric vehicles will reign supreme. Widespread and convenient fueling infrastructure presents the largest stumbling block, but fuel prices are a meaningful issue as well. For these reasons passenger vehicles will be excluded from this analysis.

Over the last several years applications in public transportation have emerged as a demand catalyst for fuel cell vehicles and infrastructure. Improved fuel cell technology from Ballard that lower lifetime costs and the physical size of the cells announced in 2019 mean fuel cell buses are economically viable compared to both diesel and battery electric bus fleets, especially when infrastructure costs are taken into account.

Source: Ballard Power Systems

Where diesel must be imported to a refueling depot, and electric charging requires building out multiple charging stations, at scales beyond the trial phases of 20 buses or more hydrogen can be economically, sustainably produced on site and distributed from just a few fueling points in under 20 minutes per vehicle. At scale hydrogen today costs between $4 and $7 per kilogram, which is equivalent to a gallon of fossil fuel. At the low end this is about 50 to 100 percent the average cost of diesel in European markets. Ballard provides an excellent explanation here that projects the cost of fuel will fall an additional 60 percent by 2030.

Revenue Growth

Improved technology and environmental mandates outside North America will add significant revenue growth for Ballard over the next four years and beyond. In Europe a combination of JIVE and H2Bus will put between 600 and 1,000 HFC buses on the roads of Denmark, Latvia, the UK and elsewhere by 2023.

Double Decker HFC buses will be deployed by Bamford Bus Company in the UK in 2020 following Wrightbus entering administration. Source: Wrightbus (rip)

Between 2018 and 2019 Chinese manufacturers increased fuel cell vehicle production 79 percent, with buses comprising 90 percent of those vehicles, and more than 13 Chinese cities are testing fuel cell bus operations. Ballard is involved in two Chinese joint ventures with partners Synergy and Weichai. The former manufactures Ballard-licensed fuel cell stacks that are packaged into locally-assembled fuel cell engines and was founded in 2016, while the latter will manufacture the latest Ballard fuel cell design in a new facility that will be operational in the second half of 2020. Both utilize membranes manufactured domestically in Canada by Ballard.

China has over 6,000 HFC vehicles including buses and trucks on the road at the end of 2019, with over 3,000 using integrated Ballard technology. The Weichai JV will be particularly accretive in the Chinese market as Weichai is a well established major heavy-duty motive manufacturer with existing relationships with many municipal transit agency equivalents and work truck customers and manufacturers. China broadly is currently in the pilot and certification phase for a number of HFC bus designs and larger service fleet level orders are likely to start materializing in the second half of 2021.

Chinese government subsidies for HFC vehicles are slated to end in 2020 and have been the subject of some debate as to whether they will be renewed, specifically for heavy motive applications. Ballard management seems confident that there will be some form of renewal, but in my view recent economic slowdowns due to COVID 19 have the potential to shift Chinese attention elsewhere in the short term.

Additional upside opportunities started cropping up in 2019 in other applications that require rapid refueling cycles and attractive power to weight profiles. A Ballard production facility in Denmark shifted its focus towards marine HFC applications in 2019, while mining giant Anglo American ordered demonstration units for their massive mining haulers with the potential to deploy similar solutions around the world in a few years.

At this scale battery charging times and added weight are impractical. Source: Wikipedia

Long haul trucking particularly in North America represents an opportunity for relatively low infrastructure build out requirements, and even train and tram applications are being explored or entering service in the UK and China. Any one of these sub-industries could add significant upside to Ballard revenues over the next five years as costs continue to become more competitive and environmental regulations ramp up.

Near Term Conditions

The majority of Ballard revenues in 2020 will come from sales of HFC parts to the Chinese JV partners, encouraging in itself because the larger revenue ramp up will follow this pilot and certification phase. Ballard will continue to spend Capex in the Weichai JV facility and will likely burn about $50 million in cash (including operational loss) off of $147 million available at the end of 2019. A $75 million equity capital raise has recently been put on the table to support strategic acquisitions but shouldn't be necessary to fund the business. By my reckoning, careful cost control and the absence of any additional large Capex projects should allow Ballard to reach breakeven and profitability without raising any additional equity capital. Ballard has a $180 million order backlog that I anticipate will grow to record levels in 2020 as more orders come in for European buses in the second half of the year.

Valuation

Strong bus sales in Europe and China in the next three years will help kickstart revenue growth of 20 to 30 percent per year over the next decade projected on the Q4 2019 earnings call, starting in 2020 with revenue guidance of $130 million. Management has stated rather emphatically that production costs will fall in the wake of bringing the Weichai JV up to speed and reconfigured operations in Canada, and anticipate gross margins on the order of 25 percent over the next few years. If both of these projections are correct, Ballard should finally just about break even in 2022 and enjoy profitability for the first time in 2023.

000's 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revenue Growth 20% 20% 25% 25% 25% Revenue $96.6 $106.3 $127.6 $159.5 $199.3 $249.1 Cost of Revenue 66.9 83.7 98.9 122.0 150.5 188.1 Gross Margin 30.7% 21.3% 22.5% 23.5% 24.5% 24.5% Gross Income 29.7 22.6 28.7 37.5 48.8 61.0 SG&A 50.3 50.2 50 50 50 50 Operating Income -$20.6 -$27.6 -$21.3 -$12.5 -$1.2 $11.0

Source: Ballard Financial Disclosures, The Author

For a target price I am going to use a price to sales multiple of 13. This value is the domain primarily of closed-end management funds, medical diagnostics and related equipment, biotech, and other hard to value edge cases. The inflated multiple is bestowed in part based on investors belief that these businesses have a wider than average moat protecting them from the encroachment of competitors in their industry. While of course there are other businesses operating in the fuel cell space, Ballard equipment is uniquely well positioned to be found in orders from municipal agencies because before almost any other considerations can be made, reliability is paramount. Ballard is the only HFC supplier that can tout in-service, real world pilot and test projects traveling 30,000 miles or more at a feasible TCO. The company has spent decades on the forefront of hydrogen fuel cell development; when the market really takes off imitators will eventually offer a comparable product, but not in the foreseeable future. Ballard management already captures nearly half the Chinese HFC market and can be anticipated to continue to do so for at least the next five years as any potential competitors develop and then prove out their fuel cell solutions.

At $200 million in revenue in 2022, I set a target price of $11.20. I believe this is a conservative estimate as it does not account for any additional wins beyond the anticipated growth in bus sales. Heavy motive applications in mining, marine applications, and opportunities in long haul trucking are all on the table and excluded from this valuation. Ballard did announce a $75 million ATM worth about 9 million shares at current prices to be used for potential acquisitions that investors should be aware of, which has been excluded to reduce the complexity of the evaluation. To get an idea of sensitivity, an additional $20 million in revenue in 2020 (roughly an additional 50 systems sold that year) would more than offset any dilution from the ATM, producing a target of $11.80 at 241.8 million shares outstanding.

Competition and Risks

In the short term, Ballard will be exposed to some minor political risks in the form of governments rolling back commitments in zero emission programs, particularly if HFC subsidies are not favorably renewed in the Chinese market. With climate change an ever growing piece of the global consciousness, on balance the risk profile here is favorable.

From a competitive standpoint, China again poses a non-negligible risk as the People's Republic does not have an especially encouraging track record on intellectual property rights. While of course I trust the intentions of existing JV partners and staff, the region is more precluded than any other in the world to the risk of reverse engineered competing products showing up as an alternative option for orders in heavy motive as the market starts to ramp up. This is doubly true for high tech products with long, expensive development cycles like the ones Ballard produces. Nevertheless, the opportunity presented by the Chinese market is far too large to pass up and Ballard may well have such a mature development pipeline that competitors will struggle to ever truly catch up.

A major shift in the renewable energy landscape like a big advance in battery technology could hurt the HFC value proposition, but increasing energy density beyond existing Lithium based solutions is one of the most difficult energy challenges that exists today and investors will get lots of warning if something viable starts creeping towards commercial distribution.

Oil price shocks to the downside might slow progress towards zero emission goals by up to a year or two under difficult economic conditions, but trends are firmly in the direction of diminishing relevance for hydrocarbon commodities across the board.

Conclusion

Skeptics have had good reason to dismiss HFC technology over the last decade - on paper the energy efficiency compared to battery electric vehicles, particularly in the passenger car market, make fuel cell solutions look downright fanciful. Those working in the industry and familiar with the particular advantages offered by HFCs, on the other hand, toiled quietly to bring the technology to a level that equals or surpasses battery options in sub industries like municipal bus service, long haul and heavy duty trucking, marine applications - just about everything on wheels and beyond, it turns out, beyond the passenger car. By 2030 the TCO for HFC solutions for these vehicle types will be well below that of diesel or battery power, with clear environmental benefits between materials extraction and manufacturing externalities over any alternative.

I think the market was basically getting it right in the gradual price appreciation through to December 2019 to around $6/share before a bit of exuberance took over after catching retail investors' attention. I think Ballard is a great value at $6 per share or below and I think investors will get a healthy number of opportunities to buy at that price over the next six to twelve months (watch for Broad-Ocean JV divestiture news) before bus orders start rolling in with enough regularity to push the fair value above $7. Investors looking to capitalize on the macro trend of governments and businesses pushing towards lower and eventually zero emissions in their operations should be adding Ballard shares at the right price to their portfolio; I consider it one of the most reliable medium term positions in the oft-uncertain renewables space, offering 40 percent upside from prices today by 2022.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.