Zillow: Uncompelling Shift To Home-Flipping

Initially a real estate marketplace facilitating property transactions between buyers and lenders, Zillow (Z) has since expanded a home-flipping business segment in April 2018, termed Zillow Offers. Under company filings, this ‘Homes’ segment has been rapidly increasing in revenue, currently representing over 50% of the company’s revenue. The market has also reacted positively to this shift, with share price rising moderately from ~$54 at the time of the announcement to an all-time high of ~$66 pre-Covid-19. However, I believe that the Street is overly bullish on Zillow’s potential to attain profitability on top of its high growth, and the unfavourable home-flipping economics will not pay off in the long-run.

Poor Unit Economics

Firstly, non-GAAP metrics on the performance of Homes segment is misleading. Zillow’s management reported a non-GAAP “returns on homes sold after interest” of negative $22m on $1.37b sales in FY19, representing a segment margin of -1.6%. However, these losses include only specific costs such as home acquisition, renovation and holding costs. GAAP metrics as disclosed on Zillow’s 10K paints a far bleaker picture, with segment gross margin at 3.7% and operating margin at -20.7%. (Note: Operating expenses including S&M, R&D and G&A costs are segmented under Homes by management, and reflect all operating costs under this business unit.)

Source: Zillow 10K

However, consensus remains optimistic of Zillow’s growth story and ability to improve profitability with scale. Management has already outlined plans to increase the number of houses purchased to 5,000/month within 3-5 years, a target which would represent 1% of the overall US market. The strong push towards home-flipping implies that this segment would become by far the largest contributor of the group’s revenue. Many analysts covering Zillow are similarly projecting profitability by FY23-FY24.

Source: Goldman Sachs' FY24 Estimates

Looking at Goldman Sachs’ estimates, an EBIT margin of 0.2% is believed to be attainable for Homes by FY24 through a substantial scale-down on all operating expenses.

Little Room for Improved Margins through Scale

However, I believe that such estimates are too optimistic, and do not accurately reflect the high level of variable costs in the cost structure of this home-flipping business. By buying and selling individual houses off the market, Zillow’s cost of revenue represents the cost of acquiring houses and renovation expenses incurred to ensure that the homes are in good conditions for resale. Cost of revenue remains unlikely to be compressed with scale in a highly commoditized housing market and gross margins are expected to linger low between the 3.5% to 5% region. A small improvement in gross margin can be accounted for if Zillow manages to improve contract terms on its renovation costs with large contractors, but renovation costs remains a small percentage (~6%) of total cost of revenue.

Next, sales and marketing expenses comprises of holdings costs (insurance, utilities, maintenance fees), agent commissions (revenue recognized by agents who connect home sellers to Zillow Offers), title and escrow fees and marketing costs. Among these, all costs except for marketing expenses are incurred on a per house basis, and they are unlikely to be significantly lowered even if Zillow increases with scale.

Furthermore, R&D and G&A expenses are very conservatively projected to scale down to only ~1.0% of revenue, which may not hold true.

Source: Own estimates (FY24)

If FY24 cost of revenue and S&M expenses are to be projected on more reasonable terms in line with the aforementioned reasons, an operating margin of negative ~4.5% can be expected. Essentially, it is highly unlikely that Zillow can substantially improve profitability through operating leverage and economies of scale due to a low percentage of fixed costs in its cost structure.

Capital-Intensive Business Model

Source: Company Filings

By ramping up home transactions, Zillow has been amassing an increasing inventory of houses which are largely financed by drawdowns on its revolving credit facilities (~83% in FY19). In fact, Zillow was required to negotiate 2 more credit facilities to triple its maximum borrowing capacity to $1.5bn in 2019. Interest expense of $30m on the credit facilities also caused an additional 220bps divergence between EBIT margin and pretax margin for the segment.

The 3 credit facilities have maturity dates ranging from late 2021 to early 2022, and this presents additional risk. If Zillow were to retain high outstanding borrowings on them close to their maturity dates, this could lead to internal pressure to increase short-term liquidity causing them to sell off existing homes on their balance sheet at a discount. While this may not necessarily occur, investors should be wary of the possibility and scrutinize reported margins closer to the repayment dates.

Source: Own estimates

Based on management’s target of 60,000 houses by ~FY23, I have forecasted inventory increase over the next 5 years, assuming Zillow becomes more efficient as selling houses. Inventory is modelled to increase to a peak of about ~11k as Zillow enters more markets in the US. Assuming that Zillow finances inventory with the same ~83% of credit (reasonable given that the company is OCF negative), it is likely the company would require close to $3b of financing through revolving credit facilities. This further exposes the company to high interest expenses, holding costs and the possibility of inventory write-downs in the event of a housing market correction.

Accumulated Losses as Zillow Offers Scale Up

Source: My estimates

Source: Projected based on GS estimates

Next, even though Zillow is projected to improve profitability to an EBIT margin of negative 4.5% by FY24, they would still incur huge accumulated net losses over the next 5 years, especially since the company is aggressively pushing for top-line growth. Over the next 5 years, over $6.3b net losses is expected, which will deplete all of Zillow’s cash at hand. Even if GS’s bullish estimates of 0.2% EBIT margin by FY24 is to be used, projecting a linear improvement in margins, this would still amount to a significant $4.1b of net losses.

Impact on Cash Position and Leverage

Source: Own estimates, Zillow Cash and Cash Equivalents

Source: Own estimates, based on 7.9% interest rate on additional LT debt

Based on my projections, the company's cash balance will be negative by FY21, and Zillow will be required to issue further long-term debt to maintain a positive cash balance. Assuming a ~7.9% interest rate on additional debt (the average effective interest rate on two convertible notes issued in 2019), this will result in significant interest expense over the next 5 years. Moreover, this is already a conservative estimate as interest rates charged on additional notes will likely be much higher than the conservatively estimated 7.9% as Zillow becomes more highly leveraged.

Rising Interest Expense and Impact on Profitability

Source: Own estimates

Over the next 5 years, the consolidated impact of the capital-intensive business model and accumulated net losses will likely significantly increase Zillow's leverage and interest payments. As seen between 2021 and 2024, much of the increase in interest expense is attributable to the additional credit facilities and LT debt that Zillow will likely undertake if it expands according to plan.

Source: Own estimates

While the company's EBIT margin is likely to improve over the next 5 years as Zillow benefits slightly from scale and potentially increase its operating efficiency, I believe that the improved profitability will likely be offset by the increase in interest expense from financing this highly capital intensive business segment. Given how debt is heavily incorporated into Zillow's business model, a more accurate and representative metric to look at would be profit before tax, which seems far from turning positive.

Potentially Dilutive Convertible Notes

Source: Company Filings

Source: Own calculations

Additionally, Zillow has ~$2b of outstanding convertible notes maturing between 2020 to 2026. Given how highly cash-strapped Zillow is, outstanding notes will likely be converted to equity which could lead to a 14% dilution of shares outstanding.

Conclusion

To sum it up, Zillow’s aggressive expansion plans in a bid to capture a larger market share and drive top-line growth may seem like an extremely exciting prospect. However, a closer look into the unit economics of the business raises concerns over the potential to turn this into a profit-making business. Moreover, the company's need to maintain high levels of inventory and leverage suggests that better investments with much more favourable risk-reward ratios can be sought after elsewhere.

Pre-Covid-19, I would have seriously considered shorting the stock near its all-time high of $66.96. Considering how its share price has fallen to $21.05 at the point of writing this article, it's best to see how the markets play out before making a move. Assuming the market reverts back to normal once we see some form of containment of the virus, investors can pay closer attention to Zillow's quarterly margins (which have been declining) and its debt financing capability as potential catalysts for a short.

