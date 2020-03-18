Kinder Morgan: Secure Cash Flow And Growing Shareholder Rewards

At current prices, the company is trading at an almost 8.5% yield on cost from its planned 2020 dividend, a strong and secure yield.

The company has $1.2 billion in excess leverage lee-way. That lee-way gives it significant freedom during the downturn.

Kinder Morgan learned from 2015. It's one of the few midstream companies covering dividend and all capital spending from its cash flow.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest publicly traded midstream companies. The company owns significant pipelines and terminals, but has seen its share price drop significantly over the past few weeks as a result of investor panic. This is in-spite of the company learning a difficult lesson in mid-2015 in-terms of not needing to access the capital markets. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's secure cash flow, lack of need for the capital markets, and shareholder rewards make it a solid investment opportunity.

Kinder Morgan - Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Accomplishment and Milestones

Kinder Morgan has been focused on reinventing the business since its mid-2015 difficulties, and as a result, the company is uniquely prepared to handle a major oil crash. The company is spending fully within its DCF, and has a manageable financial position. The reinvention of the company’s business is evident in its 2019 results.

Kinder Morgan Asset Map - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentations

First, the company has expanded its business, and has an incredibly strong business with ~70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines and a massive 659 billion cubic feet of working storage capacity. The company moves an incredible “~40% of U.S. natural gas consumption and exports”. All of this is important to pay attention to because the oil crash and lower production doesn’t necessarily mean lower natural gas demand.

The company is also the largest transporter of refined products and terminals. Again this is important because difficulties in oil production due to low prices doesn’t necessarily mean less demand for all of this. One other important thing to note is the company is the largest transporter of CO2, a chemical whose production is tied to oil, which actually adds some price sensitivity for the company here.

Kinder Morgan 2019 Accomplishments - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

The company has executed well on its targets, as it has built up this massive business, and reworked itself since mid-2015. It’s created $1.2 billion in balance sheet flexibility, though don’t be disillusioned into thinking that it doesn’t have significant net debt, it can simply borrow more money while staying below its leverage target. At the same time, the company has lowered capital discipline to be fully self-funded by capital.

In terms of shareholder rewards, the company has increased its dividend 25% YoY and is expecting a 2020 dividend at ~$1.25 / share. Given recent share price drops, that’s an almost 8.5% dividend assuming the company maintains this growth. And that’s completely without the company needing to access capital markets to grow, it’s only capital market access is rolling over debt.

Kinder Morgan Market Demand

Kinder Morgan operates in a market that’s maintaining significant demand.

Kinder Morgan Market Forecast - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan anticipates significant U.S. natural gas growth from a number of key basins. It’s important to note here that this growth might not materialize if prices remain low, natural gas itself doesn’t justify significant shale oil drilling, so the wells need to be generating sufficient oil. However, it’s worth noting that a significant % of the growth comes from shale oils with low breakeven (Permian) or those with significant population based natural gas demand (Northeast).

It’s also worth noting the worst case scenario, if this growth doesn’t materialize, is that the company doesn’t have significant growth opportunity. However, it still has $2-3 billion annually that it can use to increase shareholder rewards in that case. It’s also worth noting that natural gas has a very different demand profile from oil in terms of COVID-19. Oil is used for planes, jets, and cars.

Natural gas is used for electricity generation and heating homes. That’s why in the Northeast it’s so popular. Simultaneously, the Texas coast can be used for exporting natural gas to countries where it’s high demand across the world.

Kinder Morgan Capital Growth Opportunity

At the same time, in the immediate term, Kinder Morgan is working on significant capital growth opportunities.

Kinder Morgan Capital Projects - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan currently has a massive $3.6 billion in new capital projects that it is working on. It’s worth noting that almost $1 billion of this is for Permian projects that should be in service for the next year. While these already have long-term contracts, they do have some potential risk from a decline in oil prices, if the economy doesn’t recover by then.

Outside of this, the company has supply for U.S. power projects, projects that would remain secure even in a downturn. It also has LNG export facilities, which should do well, and supply. Overall, Kinder Morgan has an impressive portfolio of potential growth projects with a 5.5x EBITDA multiple. That strong potential returns from the company’s portfolio of projects should support sustainable growing DCF for shareholders.

Kinder Morgan Future Capital Projects - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan expects that going forward, as a part of its demand forecasts, it will find $2-3 billion / year of growth projects. The company’s two largest sources of this is Permian Basin production and LNG exports. LNG is primarily used for power generation, so while prices here fluctuate, demand for this and the infrastructure around it should remain strong.

What is more concerning, however, is surging Permian Basin production. This is especially true given that a significant aspect of Kinder Morgan’s growth depends on it. Permian Basin natural gas production will continue as long as oil production continues, and at current prices, long-term production growth is less sustainable. That means less demand for the company’s takeaway natural gas infrastructure.

Now on the bright side in all of this is that based on our oil price forecast, prices should recover by 2H 2021. That would be enough not to place a significant impact on Kinder Morgan’s growth plans - the company has long-term contracts that will support it for the next decade. However, if prices remain lower and don’t meet our expectations, that’s a significant risk worth knowing.

In the meantime, under our predicted growth forecast, the company will continue to spend $2-3 billion a year, fully from cash flow, that will generate strong double-digit returns.

Kinder Morgan 2020 Forecast

Putting all of this together, Kinder Morgan has strong 2020 forecast to generate significant shareholder rewards.

Kinder Morgan 2020 Forecast - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan is expecting adjusted EBITDA at $7.6 billion. It’s worth noting this is the same as the past 2 years, however, the company has made numerous asset sales in this time period, meaning cash flow has remained strong while raising capital. It’s also worth noting how the company has $2.4 billion discretionary capital after its respectable dividend, leaving enough DCF to cover its dividend.

So what we have here is a company below its long-term debt target, paying an almost 8.5% dividend at its 2020 rate, and covering capital growth spending. After the asset sales slow down, the company will resume growth and new dividends. Lastly, it’s worth noting that the company’s dividend is getting back towards its $2.00 / share level before its mid-2015 dividend cut.

Assuming the company recovers to that level, that’d give it a dividend yield near 14% on cost, substantial potential retirement cash flow for shareholders.

Kinder Morgan Cash Flow Reliability

Kinder Morgan, on top of its significant cash flow generation abilities, has significant reliability for that cash flow.

Kinder Morgan Cash Flow Stability - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

The company has contracts that are 64% take-or-pay and 27% fee-based. Take-or-pay is the most reliable for cash flow but fee-based is also significant and reliable, especially for power based customers where volumes will not change significantly. The company has hedged 5% of the remaining production, leaving 4% in the other category.

This helps to highlight how stable the company’s cash flow is - with 78% investment grade customers. And it shows how the company will be able to handle a crash well, with the company continuing to perform well and generate strong shareholders from 2020-2021. With $1.2 billion in available cash flow for the company, off of its bonds, that can allow the company to easily handle 1-2 years of short-term price fluctuations.

Kinder Morgan Risk

However, with this significant risk, Kinder Morgan has two major aspects of risk worth paying attention to. The first major risk is the chance of production volume changes as a result of the price changes, and the second major risk is the risk of capital investment failures.

The risk of production volume changes is worth paying attention to, oil production is what supports wells, and as oil and shale production declines, natural gas production could slow down. Of course demand and supply will come to some mutual balance, but that might involve lower volumes. The company will still be protected by its steady cash flow profile in the immediate term - but in the longer term, if prices don’t recover, contracts could come up for renewal changing things.

The second risk for the company is the risk of capital investment failures. So far, the company’s capital investments have generated significant returns, but the company has also planned numerous pipelines in areas like the Permian Basin, where production could drop. Simultaneously, nationwide, opposition to pipelines is growing making them more difficult to pass.

The company is spending $2-3 billion annually on capital investments and if that money doesn’t generate strong returns that could punish shareholders significantly given its ~8% of the market capitalization annually. The difference in shareholder returns if that money was simply paid out to shareholders is quite significant, so shareholders should pay close attention to how it’s used.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan has an impressive portfolio worth of assets, and as a result of the difficulties the company faced in 2015, it has financially performed incredibly well. The company is currently covering its entire dividend, which has grown significantly since mid-2015, along with $2-3 billion in annual capital expenses. The company’s 2020 yield on cost is close to 8.5%.

With recent stock price drops, Kinder Morgan has significant investment potential that makes it a top-tier investment. However, it does have risk. A significant portion of natural gas comes from oil production, and that could slow down, hurting the need for the company’s pipelines. That risk could affect the company’s investment opportunities, but Kinder Morgan is a strong long-term investment.

