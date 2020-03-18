High-Quality Hunting: Technology Services Edition

These names may drop further, but they are worthy long-term investments. I share the prices that I'd be looking to average in at.

Don't try to time the bottom, it's impossible. Instead, focus on high-quality names, and average your way in.

Times are tough, but tough times bring about excellent buying opportunities for those with cash on the sidelines. As others are beginning to get fearful, there may be investment opportunities on the horizon for all. In my upcoming series of articles, I hope to uncover some of these opportunities across various sectors, starting today with Technology Services.

What Am I Looking For?

I am looking for high-quality businesses. Profitable businesses that have strong cash flows, which are unlikely to be eroded, have obvious prospects in a post-crowd world and have their balance sheet in order. The companies in my lists should have cash positions and cash flows that can cover their debts, so even if times get truly tumultuous, they can fight their way out.

I feel like I am cheating a little by starting with technology services. This sector is, by far, the least affected by any of the noise, in my opinion. There is not a single company in this article today that will suffer in a social-distancing world. Some of them might even thrive.

On the Bubble

I will narrow each list down to my three favorites, but will also share those that were on the bubble. Stocks in this list made it in quantitatively; those on the bubble didn't make my top three qualitatively. All of them are companies that I plan to keep a cursory eye on to see how things pan out and await a buying opportunity.

Oracle (ORCL)

5Yr Revenue Growth 4.4% 2019 FY Net Income $11.08B MRQ Cash & Short-Term Investments $25.86B MRQ Long-Term Debt $49.3B

When times get tough, buyers tend to move towards the most trusted names in the industry ("Nobody Gets Fired For Buying IBM"). Well, Oracle is a name that fits that mix.

This integrated cloud applications and platform services company stands to benefit from a more remote workforce with offerings that help bring companies online. Whether it's managing supply chains, measuring analytics, or sending email campaigns, Oracle likely has a division that can help.

Keeping Oracle on the bubble is a significant long-term debt position sitting at $49.3B per their last report. However, at roughly 11x forward earnings, they may be worth a look now for some, especially as a long-term buy-and-hold.

Intuit (INTU)

5Yr Revenue Growth 13.1% 2019 FY Net Income $1.56B MRQ Cash & Short-Term Investments $2.27B MRQ Long-Term Debt $373M

I wrote about Intuit a couple of weeks back after their announced acquisition of Credit Karma. I believe that acquisition to be a fantastic use of resources for the company, and they'll reap the benefits for years to come.

For $7.1B, Intuit is buying the complete financial history of more than 100M people who are actively interested in their economic well-being, that's a bargain. Credit Karma also brings $1B in revenue to the table, which will ensure Intuit once again shows substantial revenue growth this year.

Data by YCharts

Of course, the one qualm here will likely be with the price. Intuit's 34.5x forward P/E ratio is a lot to take on with such volatility, especially if people are looking to cut costs. To counter that, they do have a great balance sheet, which we're looking for, with debt more than covered by their cash position.

Adobe (ADBE)

5Yr Revenue Growth 23.2% 2019 FY Net Income $2.95B MRQ Cash & Short-Term Investments $4.17B MRQ Long-Term Debt $4.11B

Adobe is one of my favorite companies. They lead the creative tools market and offer their product at such an affordable price point ($50/month for a Creative Suite license) that competitors have a tough time positioning against them.

Users converting away from their one-time purchased Creative Suite to the subscription model has meant that Adobe has been able to increase ARPU, and grow their net income year-over-year for the last six years.

Data by YCharts

Adobe forecasted a weaker second quarter during its first-quarter conference call, and that sent the stock below $300/share. I think we'll probably touch $270 before all this is said and done, and I'll be a happy buyer at those prices.

Facebook (FB)

5Yr Revenue Growth 40.9% 2019 FY Net Income $18.49B MRQ Cash & Short-Term Investments $54.86B MRQ Long-Term Debt $0

I could talk at length about Facebook and why I think Instagram might be the most exceptional acquisition of this century, but I'll spare you. With almost $55B in cash and short-term investments and zero dollars in debt, Facebook is amongst the most well-capitalized companies in the world.

The company's major asset, in my opinion, is Instagram. Instagram will become, over time, a shopping platform used by many. It's already the go-to place for many direct-to-consumer companies looking to hyper-target a global user base.

This is not to dispel Facebook or WhatsApp, two applications that are, in their own right, behemoths. These three subsidiaries, along with Oculus, help Facebook generate a mouth-watering 82% gross profit margin.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

5Yr Revenue Growth 10.10% 2019 FY Net Income $192.1M MRQ Cash & Short-Term Investments $111.2M MRQ Long-Term Debt $738.3M

Its stock ticker may be more recognizable than its company name. This credit score company recently traded at 52-week lows after a more than 40% plunge. Their business model, while it may be at the end of a cycle, shows no signs of disappearing.

Data by YCharts

It was an almost monopolistic business model that landed FICO on the list, but its balance sheet leaves a little to be desired. Especially so when compared to the other, much larger names that we have here today.

At the time of writing, FICO is trading above $300/share, giving it a 36x forward earnings multiple. That's a little much to stomach in this environment, but should they dip below $200, I'd be considering a buy much more.

High-Quality Pick #1: Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL)

5Yr Revenue Growth 19.9% 2019 FY Net Income $34.34B MRQ Cash & Short-Term Investments $119.68B MRQ Long-Term Debt $3.96B

Alphabet makes it through the bubble because of its diversity of offerings. Several of which will fare quite well in a post-crowd world, and will even fare well during any lockdowns.

One, sometimes under-appreciated, asset of Alphabet is YouTube. YouTube is arguably already the winner of the streaming wars, with 2 billion monthly logged-in users and more than a billion hours of video watched every day. On top of that, YouTube is a perfect platform for live-streamed events, and they're attempting to take on Amazon's (AMZN) Twitch with their game streaming service.

YouTube, while massive, likely loses the company money (but they've never given us the numbers). Search, Alphabet's bread and butter, is alive and well with competitors left in the dust. There are fears of crunched advertising budgets during a potential recession, but Alphabet can handle that with their $120B of cash and short-term investments. Debt? Not really. At less than $5B, this is easily managed.

Then there are the moonshot companies like Waymo. Waymo aims to be an autonomous taxi service, and by all accounts has had some relative success in Arizona, where the company operates a small trial service. Such projects hemorrhage money now but show that there is more to Alphabet than search.

Data by YCharts

Alphabet generated $36.5B in operating income last year. It has successfully grown operating income year-over-year for the last decade. With YouTube continuing to grow, and search showing no signs of dwindling, I can't foresee Alphabet having a worse year this year.

At the time of writing, Alphabet is trading at roughly 22x forward earnings. That is cheap. If you can bag this company at anything less than 20, do it. The businesses that Alphabet runs will be with us for a long time, so you'll continue to compound capital well into the future here.

High-Quality Pick #2: Microsoft (MSFT)

5Yr Revenue Growth 9.0% 2019 FY Net Income $39.24B MRQ Cash & Short-Term Investments $134.2B MRQ Long-Term Debt $63.36B

I recently wrote an article about Microsoft, where I called it the "cornerstone of a portfolio," and I still stand by it. Satya Nadella has taken a mega-cap that was the laughing stock of the tech industry and turned it into a booming cloud behemoth. The transformation has been truly exceptional.

Data by YCharts

Chart: Microsoft price since Satya Nadella took over in 2014

Microsoft has two large businesses that need to be brought to attention here: Azure and Office 365. Both of these stand to gain massively from the work at home boom, and increased usage of network services.

Azure is one of the world's leading cloud providers. While it's likely that the pandemic slows its 62% growth rate from last quarter, it's unlikely to stem growth altogether. Users moving to work from home means that network usage will be increased across the board. Google Cloud and AWS will get some of that business, but Azure will be right there in the mix too. Add to that fears of a recession, and large volume buyers may be looking to Microsoft for software deals that may include bundled Windows licensing and Office 365 access.

Office 365 stands to gain, also. Businesses that are already reliant on Office products may opt to switch to the subscription-based Office 365 to ensure employees have access no matter whether they are at home or in the office.

Data by YCharts

Regardless, I do not think we see Microsoft's growth grind to a halt. Things may slow, sure, but when the economy is back to full-steam, Microsoft will be leading that charge.

After the departure of Bill Gates, the stock is trading at 27x 2020 estimated earnings. As I am so bullish on the stock, I am happy at this price and have been slowly stocking up during big drops. I think if things continue to decline, we could be getting Microsoft at 20-25x, and that would be an exceptional buying opportunity for the long-term.

High-Quality Pick #3: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

5Yr Revenue Growth 7.6% 2019 FY Net Income $612.3M MRQ Cash & Short-Term Investments $1.21B MRQ Long-Term Debt $1.79B

Finally, and this was in no particular order, I present VeriSign. VeriSign operates a business that even the worst-case pandemic would struggle to erode, the .com registry.

If you own a .com or have ever owned a .com, you gave VeriSign $7.85 per year of ownership, likely without even knowing it. They have no competition in this space, and you can't opt-out of paying them (except by not buying a .com domain). The company also operates .net and several other TLDs.

Image: Number of domains registered per VeriSign.com/dnib

This year, they were given the go-ahead by the United States DoJ, and ICANN, the internet's governing body, to increase prices by 7% per year through 2024. While we do not know how elastic .com prices are, it would seem that 7% shouldn't move the needle too much for consumers. VeriSign has effectively been given carte blanche to increase company revenues by at least 7% per year with little added costs of doing business.

Such a business does command a high price multiple, and that's why VeriSign typically trades at a forward P/E of 30x. If this company can be bought at ~$155, I'd be happy. That price would be around 25x forward earnings without factoring in buybacks (they have $1B worth authorized).

VeriSign is an incredibly dull company, but like the other two high-quality firms in this list, it will compound for years to come.

In Closing

It's tough out there. While I am mostly cash in my portfolio, I am steadily buying high-quality firms that, in my opinion, are being unfairly beaten down. I like all the firms in this article for the reasons specified and will be steadily buying them when volatility offers a great price.

If there are any high-quality firms you have your eyes on in the Technology Services sector, I'd love to see them in the comments. Also, if you want my thoughts on high-quality companies in other sectors, please consider following my writing here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.