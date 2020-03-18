Ulta: Chaos Breeds Opportunity

Image source

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) has long been the gold standard among beauty retailers. The company has defied gravity with its growth in recent years, continuing to post strong expansion despite its already-huge size in a niche market.

Recent market turmoil has seen its share price pummeled, falling by nearly half in the span of a few weeks. This turmoil, combined with an earnings report that I think continues to show a lot of strength, means Ulta is a very strong buy today.

Another strong year

Ulta’s Q4 and full-year earnings report from the 12th of March showed a lot of growth once again. This company has proven over and over that it can continue to grow despite its dominant position in the market it serves, and I think the stock is being sold too heavily, ignoring where Ulta is positioned competitively.

Total sales for 2019 were up 10% to $7.4 billion, driven by a mix of new stores and comparable sales gains. Comparable sales were up 5% in 2019, stacking on top of an 8.1% gain in 2018, for a two-year stacked comp of a staggering 13.1%. The 5% gain in comparable sales for 2019 came from a 3.3% increase in traffic and a 1.7% gain in average ticket size.

Ulta ended 2019 with 1,254 stores, representing a 6.9% gain in square footage over the end of 2018. This additional store space is what drove the other half of the revenue increase of about 5% in excess of the comparable sales gain for the year.

On the margin front, there was some deterioration. Gross margins fared well as they gained 30bps to 36.2% as a percentage of revenue. The gain was due to improvement in merchandise margins and leveraging down of fixed store costs. This was partially offset by investments in the company’s salon business.

The problem with margins arose with Ulta’s perpetual thorn in its side: SG&A costs. I’ve long complained about how much money Ulta spends on SG&A, going back years. The amount of revenue growth it has experienced in recent years should have produced SG&A leverage, but once again in 2019, even with a 10% gain in the top line, SG&A costs rose 90bps to 23.8% of revenue. The culprits were growth investments, and higher payroll and benefits costs, as is generally the case.

I’m fine with Ulta investing in growth, as that has worked out beautifully over the years. However, I’d really like to see the company exercise some cost discipline, which it hasn’t in the past. That could see margins even higher than they are today, boosting profitability. Alas, that remains just a hope and not a reality, as SG&A costs are always in focus, and not in a good way.

As a result, operating margins declined in 2019, falling 60bps to 12.1% of revenue year-over-year. That also meant that operating income in dollar terms rose just 5.5%, or just over half the rate of growth in revenue. This situation is why I’ve long complained about Ulta’s SG&A spending, but nothing appears to be changing, so we as investors must simply accept that Ulta’s operating margins will oscillate.

For the year, EPS was up 11% to $12.15 and on an adjusted basis, was up about 9%. Ulta continues to do a very nice job of reducing the float, spending $681 million during the year to buy back 2.3 million shares. This has helped boost EPS via a lower float over time, and guidance suggests this will only accelerate in the coming quarters.

Guidance (without coronavirus) is robust once again

Obviously, the coronavirus situation is fluid and none of us has any idea what it will ultimately look like. If there were some sort of indication, you wouldn’t see the world’s indices plummeting 12% in one day. However, by assessing Ulta’s longer-term prospects, we can weed out the day’s noise and focus on buying a great company at a major discount.

Ulta ended the year with $502 million in cash and equivalents, which is sizable in the context of its ~$9 billion market capitalization. It also affords the company the ability to spend that cash on growth investment and share repurchases, which it plans to do in a big way this year.

The company announced just prior to the earnings report that it would buy back $1.6 billion of shares on an unspecified time frame. That is a full 17% of the current float, and given the company has such a big cash pile and the ability to borrow, I suspect management is already using that authorization to buy very cheap shares. This tailwind to EPS should not be ignored as I think we’ll see Ulta aggressively go after these repurchases so long as this market weakness persists. Indeed, Ulta guided for $1.3 billion in share repurchases for 2020. Keep in mind the total market capitalization is just over $9 billion, so Ulta is quite serious about its repurchases.

The company also provided guidance for 2020 ex-coronavirus, so we need to take these numbers with a proverbial grain of salt.

Ulta sees 75 net new stores, comparable sales of 3% to 4%, and total sales up 7% to 8%. Ulta has a history of sandbagging a bit when it comes to guidance, but we also need to account for a lack of foot traffic in stores from the virus. The fact is that none of us know what the year will bring, other than it won’t be as good as it would have been otherwise.

EPS was expected to be ~$12.65, but obviously, that’s not going to happen. However, I think the story is less about whatever is going to happen in 2020, and more about the long-term story of Ulta’s earnings.

Buying the dip

Here is what pre-coronavirus earnings looked like for Ulta.

Analysts had the company earning within the guided range from the Q4 earnings report this year, with high-single-digit growth annually thereafter, on average. Coronavirus will alter this path, undoubtedly, but I would suggest that we will normalize at some point, and when we do, Ulta will again be seeing low-teens EPS numbers.

The interesting thing is that if we make that assumption, Ulta is very cheap. In fact, as we can see below, it is the cheapest it has been in at least the past decade.

The valuation is less than half what it was in the past couple of years, and I think it is an overreaction. The next few months are going to be very tough for all retailers, and some more than others. However, Ulta is the brand in beauty retail, and it has a very strong digital business that will help consumers get the products they want and need shipped, rather than going to a store. This certainly doesn’t mean the next few months will be anything like normal, but it does mean that Ulta will weather this storm, and come out the other side the same outstanding market leader it is today.

Given this, I cannot see today’s price as anything other than a huge bargain. Shares are trading for less than 13 times this year’s pre-coronavirus EPS estimate, which we’ll use as the normalized earnings number for our exercise. At that sort of valuation, which is unheard of for Ulta, shares are pricing in the worst, and then some. Ulta is the market leader and when crises hit, market leaders tend to emerge stronger than before as lesser competitors suffer.

There is a risk that the outbreak and resulting shutdown of the world’s economy lasts longer than expected, and Ulta would suffer during this time. However, it has a lot of cash to weather any downturns, it has an alternative for people to buy its products from its digital channel, and it remains quite profitable. Could the stock go lower before it goes higher? Absolutely. We are in full-on panic mode around the world, and basically nothing is safe. However, if we look at long-term value in a normal environment, Ulta is far too cheap, and it is a buy today, despite the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ULTA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.