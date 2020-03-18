Consol Energy - High Potential Return With Low Risk

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Julio Moran Fernandez as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Consol Energy (CEIX) is a U.S pure-play thermal coal producer with best-in-class assets, location, logistics and management that sits in the middle of an industry apparently on the verge of total and swift annihilation. A perfect storm has formed in the minds of investors, creating a window of opportunity to invest in the company through the 11% 2nd Lien Senior Secured Notes maturing in 2025, with a significant margin of safety provided by a current market price of 38 cents on the dollar, a current yield of 29%, YTW of 38.5% and a potential capital appreciation of 163%.

Most importantly, the company does not need to perform any turnaround, sell assets, reshuffle its capital structure or be exposed to much higher thermal coal prices for the market price of the notes to converge gradually to par value. Moreover, at coal prices above 46 $/t there might be significant (if not immense) upside for daring equity investors willing to flip the coin (at the current price of $5.47 per share). Nonetheless, we defend that in these times of economic and market uncertainties in the global economy, caused by the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, the 2nd Lien Notes are a far superior proposition due to the certainty of its coupon payments, its well-defined maturity date and its senior ranking within the capital structure of the company.

A Bit of Context

Paul Gait has very recently delighted his readers with an excellent research report in which the nonsense of the current ideological climate regarding coal is exposed in clear and detailed terms. Professional readers with access to Bernstein's excellent research portal are invited to read "Coal - defending the indefensible? Decarbonization myths generating supernormal returns" by P. Gait, A Chuhay and R. Heywood. In essence, the author(s) make the following 3 points: 1) structural energy transitions are very slow in nature, historically spanning periods of +50 years, 2) urbanization needs energy sources with a very high power density not currently sported by renewable energy sources and 3) the energetic return on investment (EROI) of new energy sources has usually been in the range of 25x to 70x per joule of energy invested, with the current EROI of renewables well below that. Moreover, energy transitions have historically needed multibillion-dollar investments for extended periods of time, with imperfectly foreseeable results.

Probably, the best one can do in terms of forecasting such long-term and fundamental structural shifts is to rely on the estimates of agencies such as the IEA and EIA, which clearly demonstrate that thermal coal still has some road ahead as a base-load energy source in the world (and the U.S., indeed):

Installed Power Generation Capacity by Source in the Stated Policies Scenario, 2000-2040

Source: IEA

Source: EIA

Coal-fired power plants are expected to remain by 2040 one of the largest energy contributors in the world, with more than 2000 GW of installed power generation capacity, only surpassed by gas and solar PV, while in the U.S. it is still expected to account for 13% of the energy mix by 2050. Additionally, according to the latest pronouncements of the EIA (PDF):

U.S. coal production will total 595 million short tons (MMst) in 2020, down 95 MMst (14%) from 2019. Lower production reflects declining demand for coal in the electric power sector and lower demand for U.S. exports. EIA forecasts that electric power sector demand for coal will fall by 81 MMst (15%) in 2020. EIA expects that coal production will stabilize in 2021 as export demand stabilizes and U.S. power sector demand for coal increases because of rising natural gas prices.

Source: EIA

Furthermore, it is important to remember that one of the main drivers of the collapse of coal supply (and prices) has been the enormous increase in natural gas production (a by-product of shale oil), caused by the fracking revolution that has seen U.S. oil production explode and reach 12.23 million barrels per day in 2019:

U.S. Natural Gas Production (Gross Withdrawals) (MM Cubic Feet per Day)

Source: EIA

Unfortunately, the shale revolution has not been accompanied by positive net cash flow generation for investors. Given the structural lack of profitability for the average shale oil and gas firm, it is expected that the growth of shale oil (and hence gas) production will slow down, freeing thermal coal producers from some pressure, as gas-fired plants had lately become a viable alternative to coal-fired plants due to much lower natural gas prices.

The historical evolution of thermal coal and natural gas prices tells an American horror story that serves to summarize the current pitiful state of both industries:

Coal (API2) CIF ARA (ARGUS-McCloskey) Continuous Contract ($ per ton)

Source: MarketWatch

Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Price ($ per MMBtu)

Source: EIA

Last but not least, the company happens to sit comfortably in the first quartile in terms of product quality and cash costs in $ per ton both in the Northern Appalachian (where most of its relevant assets are located) and worldwide:

Source: Company Filings

A (Not So) Dirty Business

Continuing with our story, Consol Energy (formerly the Consolidated Coal Company) is a venerable name in the history of the U.S. energy industry, going back to the times of the American Civil War (the original hole was apparently dug in 1864). What was left of the original coal and gas company reached the present modern times in relatively good shape and was split into two separate firms in 2017, with Consol Energy keeping the "bad" coal assets and CNX Resources (CNX) keeping the "good" natural gas ones. The current corporate structure of the firm is as follows:

Source: Company Filings

Furthermore, Consol Coal Resources (CCR), is a publicly traded limited partnership that holds a 25% undivided interest in, and has full operational control over the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (OTC:PAMC). The remaining interest and assets, including the Baltimore Terminal are owned by Consol Energy, which happens to control 61.5% of CCR's units and hence has full ownership of close to 91% of the PAMC.

The company is a low-cost producer of high calorific content (average as-received heat content of 12,940 Btu/lb), relatively low levels of sulfur (average of 2.36%) bituminous thermal coal, with assets located in the Appalachian Basin, which comprise three longwall mines (Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey) that form the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (OTC:PAMC), one of the largest preparation plants in the country (with a processing capacity of some 8,200 tons of coal per hour) and an export terminal located in Baltimore (with a maximum throughput capacity of 15 million tons annually). It is important to note that the PAMC facility is very well connected to its final clients in the east coast and its export terminal facility via two I class railway lines owned by Norfolk Southern and CSX Transportation Inc. The company officially sits on top of some 700 million tons of 2P "ready to mine" reserves, sufficient to support another 23.5 years of full-capacity production, of which 79% is fully owned by the company with the rest being under a long-term lease.

According to the firm's filings, the company has access to an additional 1.5 billion tons of coal, of which it owns 1.3 billion (83.5%), in the Northern and Central Appalachia Region, as well as the Illinois Basin, with a very similar calorific and sulfuric content. Moreover, the firm also controls the Itmann No. 5 mine (under a lease) that is currently in ramp-up and should be contributing marginally to the firm's bottom line as soon as its preparation plant is completed in 2021. For conservatism, no value is given to any assets beyond the 700 million tons of 2P reserves and the terminal.

No doubt management has a herculean task ahead of them in the years to come, but we have in front of us a first-class owner-operator team led by Jimmy Brock, who has surprisingly stayed with the company almost since he was born (40 years). More surprisingly still, the Chief Commercial Officer (Jim McCaffrey), Chief Administrative Officer (Kurt Salvatori) and Vice President of Operations (Eric Schubel) have tenures that span more than 3 years (incredibly). An ol´ school red-hat miner/engineer from Kentucky, infatuated with thermal coal assets and racing horses, certainly with some brains and the capacity to wake up and walk to the office every morning to lead and work with such a fantastic team is the sort of person I would no doubt partner with to take the sort of spin at the fortune's wheel that we are proposing in this investment thesis.

Counting Dollar Bills

Over the past 5 years, the company has been able to increase production from 22.8 million tons in 2015 to 27.3 million tons in 2019, with the throughput volume of the Baltimore Terminal going from 8.1 million tons in 2016 to 12.6 million tons in 2019. Despite the industry's headwinds, the company has succeeded in increasing output, generating a revenue per ton of about 48 $/t and an all-in production cost of about 36 $/t, comprised of a cash cost of 30 $/t and a depreciation and depletion charge of about 6 $/t. SG&A and other costs have represented a total of 4 $/t, which leave us with a PAMC operating margin of about 7 $/t. PAMC operating income plus royalties of about 20 million leaves us with an average of 200 million generated per year, from which we deduct some 30 million in taxes and a charge for minorities interests, leaving us with about 150 million of net operating income attributable to CEIX shareholders.

In terms of normalized FCF, we can assume a figure in the range of 100-125 million if we account for somewhat higher CAPEX needs compared to the historical norm (there might have been some underinvestment). With a FCF figure of 100-125 million and a current interest expense of about 60 million, we are left with 40-65 million to play with. Interestingly enough, the company put in place a repurchase program of some 200 million for stock and debt buybacks that is about to be completed, so we might perhaps expect some more down the road, especially considering the very high cost of the 2nd Lien Notes, which is a whopping 11% every single year.

The following table describes the assumptions underlying the Enterprise Value (EV) calculated for the firm, given an all-in cost structure in line with past figures and varying thermal coal prices, with current management's guidance of 43.5 to 45 $/t and a total production of 25-26 million tons. According to our analysis, the 2nd Lien Notes are worth par even at the current depressed market price and level of production, with a massive equity upside should the cost structure remain roughly the same and the price of coal rise to +46 $/t. For conservatism, I have assumed a statutory tax rate of 21%, and a discount rate of 9%, made of a 3% normalized risk free rate and a 6% risk premium that reflects both the inherent perils of the business model and an expected increase in the cost of capital due to current ESG criteria:

Source: Company Filings, Own Elaboration

For minorities I have assumed a premium/discount, according to whether the long-term Return on Net Operating Assets (RNOA) is above or below a 9% Cost of Capital. Measuring a RNOA (calculated as Net Operating Income/Net Operating Assets) allows for the deleveraging of the usual Return on Equity (ROE) metric, which gives a much cleaner picture of the real economic returns generated by the firm. It goes without saying that a sustainable RNOA of about 8-10% for any commodity company, historically the case for Consol Energy, is a very satisfactory result. Careful readers of the company's 10-Ks may have noticed no mention in the model of pension charges, health related benefits and retirement costs that the company has ahead of itself for the next years (and even decades), which amount to a total of about 1 billion. That is simply because they flow through the P&L as an annual expense charged against annual income, so there is no need to double count these liabilities in the above calculation.

CAPEX needs have been assumed to amount to some 200 million dollars per year, despite the company guidance of 125-145 million for 2020 (more than $2.1bn have been invested in the PAMC since 2009). Mining in longwalls is a very mechanized and capital-intensive business and therefore I have assumed a CAPEX figure that is high enough to cover current depreciation charges and keep production at a potential of 28.5 million tons per year, which is the theoretical maximum production capacity of the PAMC.

The following table and graphs show a summary description of the full model employed to assess the company's performance, in which we assume a stable price of 46 $/t per annum and no decline in total output over the whole period. In the baseline case, the estimated leverage figures show a company that should be able to deleverage over time and reach its 2024-2025 maturity wall with a lower and more sustainable level of net indebtedness of about 3.9x net operating income (NOI) and an LTV of approximately 30%:

Source: Company Filings, Own Elaboration

No Roaches in the Kitchen

The capital structure is straightforward and currently composed of the following items:

Source: Company Filings, Own Elaboration

A Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) with a total commitment of $400MM (with no borrowings outstanding and $70MM of letters of credit outstanding).

A Securitization Facility with a total capacity of $100MM (with no borrowings outstanding and $41MM of letters of credit outstanding).

A Senior Secured Term Loan A (TLA) due in March 2013, with 89 million outstanding.

A Senior Secured Term Loan B (NYSE:TLB) due in September 2024, with 271 million outstanding.

MEDCO Revenue bonds due in September 2025, with 103 million outstanding.

11% Senior Secured 2nd Lien Notes due November 2025, with 222 million outstanding.

The 11% 2nd Lien Senior Secured Notes maturing in 2025 represent one of the best risk/reward propositions currently available in the commodities' space. With a current market price of 38, the YTW is a decent 38.5%, with annual coupons of 11% that translates into a current yield of about 29%. Aside from the fact that the company generates some cash, it may choose to employ its 400 million Revolving Credit Facility for liquidity and interest payment purposes, so there should be no trouble getting the coupon payment.

So, why are the notes trading at such a low price? Certainly, the current market price is discounting many potential bad news such as: 1) perpetually depressed natural gas prices, 2) a total and swift collapse in coal demand, 3) a concomitant and even swifter collapse in the price of thermal coal, 4) a Green New Deal in which the industry is swept aside sooner than expected and 5) ESG trend following of the sort that is causing behemoths such as Blackrock to sell all of its coal assets (unless it is Glencore).

Having said that, if the company remains solvent and with some liquidity for the next 3 years, essentially all the downside risk will be eliminated via coupon payments, with a potential additional capital appreciation of about 163%, assuming a convergence to par value. Additionally, management could decide at some point to de-risk the capital structure with a sale-and-lease back of the Baltimore Terminal that could easily result in a boost to liquidity of about 150-200 million.

To Sum Up

Consol Energy sits at the first quartile in terms of production costs and produces a relatively small amount of coal compared to other industry players and therefore should be a "last man standing" in the struggle for survival. After all, it is one of the few players that has survived the latest onslaught in the industry, generating a decent amount of cash, good Returns on Net Operating Assets (about 10%!) and has not visited so far any judge sitting in a bankruptcy court (Murray Energy, Cloud Peak Energy and others have recently done so).

At the current market price, the 2nd Lien Notes certainly are a far superior proposition than the common stock (which I personally own) and the CCR units in terms of risk/reward asymmetry. This is an investment I would recommend to any intelligent investor willing to take the trouble to analyze and understand the industry and the company in the light of reality and not ideological inclinations. Those in charge of widows and orphans' money are welcomed too, but only so long as they do not forget that there is some risk involved.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.