Gold Stocks: Insiders Starting To Load Up (Part I)

There has been an uptick in gold mining insider buying lately following gold's price drop. Insiders are using the selloff to buy shares on the cheap.

Gold prices fell Monday along with stocks as investors flee everything in the face of the recent action.

Gold Stocks: Insiders Are Starting To Load Up

I've been keeping a close eye on insider transactions in the precious metals sector to see if any insiders have used the recent market selloff to purchase discounted shares. Gold prices (GLD) and gold mining stocks (GDX) initially took a dive along with stocks because of the spread of COVID-19, its impact on the global economy and the inevitable recession.

Not surprisingly, I've noticed a flurry of insider purchases lately. There has been so much insider buying that I've decided to break up this post into two parts.

If you are unfamiliar with the term, insider buying refers to when insiders of a company - such as CEOs, directors, employees or major shareholders - purchase shares of company stock on the public market or via private placement. Sometimes, the purchase may be the result of a stock option exercise, but I aim to track large public market transactions.

Insider buying typically means that the insider is bullish on the company's stock, meaning they believe it is undervalued and will rise. While it's not a perfect science, I've oftentimes noticed insiders to time purchases very wisely.

Here's a look at recent insider buying in the gold sector. Images are courtesy for CanadianInsider.com. Each green dot indicates an insider purchase and red dots indicate an insider sale.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals is primarily a copper miner with operations in North and South America. Its stock has been hit very hard with copper prices taking a beating lately due to fears of a global recession.

- GMT Capital Corp., which is a global long/short equity investment manager of the Bay Resource Partners Funds and a 10% holder in Hudbay Minerals, recently added close to $5 million worth of its stock at prices ranging from $1.77 - $1.89.

- On March 3, Eugene Chi-Yen Lei, senior vice president of corporate development and strategy, bought 7,000 shares at $3.30.

Given its exposure to copper prices, I think Hudbay's stock price certainly could go lower if we do enter a recession.

Equinox Gold (OTC:EQX)

Equinox Gold is a mid-tier gold miner which recently merged with junior miner Leagold. It currently owns six producing mines with 12.7 million in proven and probable gold reserves, as well as four growth projects totaling 23.6 million gold resources. Its goal is to become a 1+ million ounce per year gold producer during 2021.

One insider in particular has been buying shares lately:

- On March 10, Ross Beaty, executive chairman of Equinox Gold, bought 5.82 million shares at a price of US$6.18 (equal to C$8.77), according to filings. He owns approximately 9% of the company, while other insiders own 2%, according to Equinox Gold's corporate presentation.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties is a gold streaming and royalty company which owns over 135 royalty, stream and offtake assets, primarily located in North America. It earned 78,006 gold equivalent ounces in 2019, and has released guidance for production between 82,000 to 88,000 GEOs in 2020.

The company and its insiders used the latest sell-off in its shares as a buying opportunity:

- On March 11, Osisko Gold Royalties repurchased and cancelled 126,674 shares at C$10.37, and on March 12, it bought back another 126,674 shares at C$8.87.

- On March 12, Michael Spencer, director, bought 2,800 shares at C$8.85.

- On March 12, Iain Wesley Farmer, VP of corporate development, bought 1,898 shares at C$7.83.

Osisko's stock took a severe short-term hit recently but reversed most of the losses on Tuesday. Its shares currently trade at C$10.75 as of writing. The insider purchases look very well-timed.

Maverix Metals (MMX)

Maverix Metals is a junior royalty and streaming company in the precious metals sector. It has acquired 13 producing assets and owns over 100 assets located mainly in North and South America and Australia, and is calling for production between 27,000 to 30,000 ounces in 2020. With gross margins of 88% it is the highest-margin royalty company in the sector.

Insiders have been stepping up to buy shares lately:

- On March 12, Charles Warren Beil, senior officer, bought 400 shares at $4.02 and 50 shares at C$4.00.

- On March 16, Ryan Thomas McIntyre, senior officer, bought 10,000 shares at C$3.00.

- On March 12 and 13, Daniel O'Flaherty, CEO and director, bought 47,000 shares at prices ranging from C$3.51 - $4.15.

- On March 12, J.C. Spicer, director, bought 9,500 shares at prices ranging from C$3.95 - $4.29. He now holds 844,458 shares of stock.

- Newmont (NEM) continues to own 25% of the company, while Pan American Silver (PAAS) owns 23% and Kinross Gold (KGC) owns 9%, according to its most recent corporate presentation.

What do you think of the recent insider purchases?

