Teva Pharmaceuticals Near 20-Year Lows

I had always known of Teva (TEVA) but its recent history and price level have made me stay away from investing and digging deep. However, the pullback that has brought this stock to $8 has generated quite a bit of interest. With coronavirus wreaking havoc on the market and upcoming election cycle, biopharma companies have been taking large hits. Like I mentioned before when there is blood in the streets, BUY!

Recent Troubles

The last few years have been a roller coaster for Teva. The company has been around for decades, a successful generics program that spurred a lot of growth several years ago. However, the company started to see troubles in 2015 when Novartis (NYSE:NVS) started to make a generic version of Copaxone, the Company was hit with lawsuits around drug price inflation for its generic antibiotic and diabetes lines as well as the most recent price fixing lawsuit corroboration and opioid epidemic lawsuit.

After causing massive strain on Teva, the issues seem to be settling, and the Company is actually looking like it will come out on top after all. The fear of bankruptcy had loomed over the company, but the debt offering and streamlined operations quickly nixed that notion.

Price Level

The price has now fallen below $8 as I write this, a price level that was briefly seen but not held. With the new approach from the company, we should expect the $7 price level to hold and the previous price levels of above $12 to return in due time. For reasons I will explain below, I anticipate a $15 price target at a 1-year time horizon. Under $8 is an opportunity that has only been provided a handful of times in the past several years and has rewarded buyers greatly.

Streamlined Strategy

The company has broken down its strategy into three main segments.

Restructuring

Debt and Financing

Future Growth Drivers

Restructuring

Teva went through an incredible restructuring. All in, the company has undergone the following globally:

Closed or divested 13 manufacturing sites

In the process of closing or divesting 10 additional manufacturing sites

Closed 40 offices and laboratories

Reduced employee count by 13,000

This is a tremendous amount of cost reduction. Almost unthinkable when you also recognize that Teva will maintain full operational capacity despite the massive restructuring. That's insane. The company is maintaining all production and research operationally at a fraction of its organizational structure. They estimate that these changes will reduce spending by more than $3 billion. To give you an idea of the scope of the changes, each red asterisk marks a closing or divestment of an operational site.

Debt and Financing

A few months ago, the company announced that it had successfully upsized its senior notes offering and pricing to $2.1 billion from an initial $1.5 billion. Utilizing this offering, Teva is strategically purchasing Senior Notes due within the next few years at various rates.

With deadlines approaching, Teva is facing $6.5 billion of debt. This is very manageable with streamlined production and guidance. With Q4 experiencing nearly $1 billion of free cash flow and anticipated increase moving forward, an anticipated $2 billion in free cash flow for 2020, and nearly $2 billion of cash and cash equivalents on hand, attacking the remaining debt over the next several years will not be an issue.

Growth Drivers

With a revamped outlook, 2020 has several growth drivers that are set to drive the stock back to previous price levels. The company is focusing on Austedo and AJOVY as the primary products to fuel this growth that needs to be made up for the degrading Copaxone business.

Broken Down for 2020 estimates:

Austedo - Revs in the US projected to be $640 million

Ajovy - Revs globally to reach approximately $250 million

Copaxone - Global sales to fall to $1.2 billion as generics steal market share

Kare Shultz, Teva's President and CEO, was quoted saying:

Our key growth products met major milestones in 2019, including the launch of AJOVY® in Europe, continued strong growth for AUSTEDO®, and the successful launch of our first biosimilar TRUXIMA® in North America. In 2020, we expect to see continued growth for AJOVY®, AUSTEDO® and our biosimilars."

AJOVY has an estimated 4 million patient population in the US with 3.7 million in the EU. The company also announced that it had received a positive recommendation by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for the first anti-CGRP migraine therapy AJOVY. AJOVY is one of several monoclonal antibodies specifically designed to target the CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) pathway, a key contributor to migraine and is the first anti-CGRP preventive therapy approved by NICE. AJOVY is a long-acting treatment that offers monthly or quarterly dosing options and can be self-injected. The company anticipates that Germany will be the first market to launch the auto injector that has been approved and will happen in Q2.

Meanwhile, Austedo has a patient population of roughly 75,000 in the US. Teva also looks forward to the launch of TRUXIMA®, Teva's first U.S. biosimilar.

Pipeline

Teva also has a promising pipeline of drugs that are mostly in the early stage of the process. With 4 indications in Phase III, 5 in Phase II, and 9 in pre-clinical, the future of Teva looks promising.

The recent FDA approval for ArmonAir Digihaler is also a great signal that the company is making substantial moves in the market along with the recently announced Herceptin bio-similar drug that has launched. We will be doing a larger piece with a deep dive into their Phase II and III candidates shortly.

Financials

Teva produced $16.9 billion in revenues with a free cash flow of $2 billion and a GAAP earnings per share of ($0.91) in 2019. Forward guidance remained in line with 2019, revenues projected to be up to $17 billion and free cash flow expected to be roughly $2 billion. The company has been repositioned for renewed growth through completing the two-year restructuring plan and reducing costs by more than $3 billion. On a much brighter note, the Company posted an excellent Q4 in 2019 with an EPS of $0.10.

The company, currently, holds nearly $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, leading investors to believe that combining current cash position with the cash flow from operations and business model moving towards profitability after 2019, Teva will not need to raise or undergo a public offering to fund operations and further R&D. While revenues have been in decline the past few years, the new streamlined company is set to revamp operations at better margins.

Conclusion

As it stands, Teva sits under $8 per share. Nearly at the lows of $6 from September 2019, the Company has created an organizational plan that will provide a profitable and growing future. With a profitable Q4, reduced expenses that have been cut by $3 billion annually and a pipeline that shows promise, Teva is destined to reach previous price levels. The market has been extremely volatile the past few weeks, driving the price of Teva to price levels that have not been seen in decades. Streamlined = Sustainable. I believe Teva will thrive in Q4 2020 and beyond. There is much to be said for the ongoing opioid lawsuits that are bogging down the company and industry, but Teva will surpass any negative blowbacks that might come with their new operational business plan.

