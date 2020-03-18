ZoomInfo IPO: One Of 2020's Larger IPOs Could Be One Of The Better Choices

The company’s planned valuation is unknown, but ZoomInfo could be an excellent IPO at the right price given its high growth trajectory and solid business niche.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) released preliminary information last month about its planned $500 million IPO. The $500 million IPO is a preliminary number used to calculate fling fees and we do not know how many shares ZoomInfo plans to sell nor at what price. Yet the fact that it is much higher than the typical $100 million figure used in most preliminary IPOs indicates that this will be a large IPO. The Portland Business Journal reported in 2019 that the company, then known as DiscoverOrg, had a valuation of over $1 billion.

Under the normal economic circumstances of a few weeks or months ago, ZoomInfo would look like a stronger than average IPO with significant growth potential. But the massive changes created by the coronavirus has significantly changed the outlook on this company's prospects. While ZoomInfo has not indicated any plans to abandon this IPO, it should do so, and investors would be better off avoiding this company for now.

The Business of Marketing

ZoomInfo is a tech company which sells software on a subscription model. In its S-1, ZoomInfo calls itself "a leading go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams." It sells a cloud-based platform to marketers which constantly has information about business and business owners. Marketers and sellers can use ZoomInfo to find business contacts and know who the right person is to contact to have the best chance of selling their product.

In a more competitive world, businesses need to find and pursue leads faster and more effectively. But instead of selling goods, marketers must devote much of their time towards finding leads and information which often quickly becomes outdated. ZoomInfo argues that its approach helps marketers and boasts that its data helps over 14,000 companies. Furthermore, ZoomInfo reports a net retention rate of 102% and 109% in 2018 and 2019, respectively. This shows an ability to retain as well as attract consumers.

These are good figures for a market which was anticipated to grow before the coronavirus, but a growing market means tough competition. ZoomInfo lists LinkedIn and D&B Hoovers as among its major competitors, though it argues that these businesses do not do quite the same thing that it does.

Growth Potential Versus Losses and Debt

ZoomInfo follows the normal IPO model of boasting high revenue growth in exchange for high losses and debt. ZoomInfo reported a revenue of $293 million in 2019, up from $144.3 million in 2018 that also indicates an ability to stand up to competitors.

However, this growth rate is not completely accurate. In September 2019, the then-named DiscoverOrg merged with another company called ZoomInfo, and then promptly took on the ZoomInfo name. The two companies had used separate B2B sales platforms, and DiscoverOrg merged the two platforms to create something more cohesive. DiscoverOrg had a revenue of $144.3 million in 2018, and ZoomInfo had a revenue of $72.5 which creates a combined total of $216.8 million. The result is a revenue growth rate of 35% from 2018 to 2019.

That revenue growth is the key figure for ZoomInfo optimists, because its other numbers are less impressive. ZoomInfo reported a net loss of $84.5 million in 2018 up from $31 million in 2018. Furthermore, the company has a total of $1.2 billion in long-term debt balanced against just $41 million in cash on hand. This debt was created in part from the ZoomInfo acquisition, and the company plans to use the IPO proceeds to help pay off this debt. However, it should be noted that just $43 million of that debt is due within the next five years

Last year or even last month, ZoomInfo could argue that it could keep growing in a bull market, eventually dial back on marketing expenses once it reached a certain size, and then take the path towards profitability once it was established. If we assume that ZoomInfo's revenue growth tapered to 30% in 2020, the company would have recorded a revenue of $380.9 million. The software industry has typically had a P/S ratio of 5 to 7 in the past quarters, which could give ZoomInfo a valuation of up to $2.5 billion.

But under the present circumstances, ZoomInfo's revenue growth will become much shakier and investors will want to wait until we see the full impact of the current economic downturn. There is certainly the idea that now is the best time to buy low, as stocks could soar in value once things get better. But ZoomInfo cannot afford to wait for a few years with its debt time bomb ticking and losses which could very well end up increasing.

Not the Right Time

All of this does depend on what valuation ZoomInfo chooses to go for and even if the company decides to follow through with this IPO after all. There is a lot to like about this company's business practice and how it offers a unique perspective to help small businesses chase better leads.

But the current IPO model where companies promise high growth in exchange for no profitability does not hold up if growth will remain uncertain under the present economic circumstances. If investors want to look for cheap stocks in a bear market, an IPO is the wrong place to look.

ZoomInfo needs to show that it can maintain an acceptable level of growth even under the current economic conditions, lower its debt level without counting on an IPO to bail the company out, and have its profitability numbers end in the right direction. Until these matters are resolved, investors will be better off looking elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.