IBM Is A Clear Buy With Share Prices In The Double Digits

However, IBM seems to be underperforming in the current uncertainties. So it could go even further downhill until it gets better.

According to fundamental parameters, IBM is undervalued by almost 40 percent and thus has correspondingly upside potential.

The markets are experiencing rarely seen volatility but I think that investors should not lose sight of the big picture.

Introduction

While the markets are experiencing rarely seen volatility, investors should not lose sight of the big picture. This is particularly true for long-term investors with an investment horizon of more than ten years. In the long term, the markets and global economies will have overcome the current phase of downturn and uncertainty and will rise again. Therefore, for long-term investors (which I count myself among), there are certainly interesting opportunities to invest their cash or to build up their existing cash flow through further investments.

This is also true for IBM (IBM). The company's shares are now traded on the stock exchanges for a double-digit amount. Investors would have to travel back more than ten years to purchase shares for the same amount.

Data by YCharts

Here, the fundamental outlook is very good. Looking back at the past few weeks, the share prices could nevertheless fall even further before things get better in the long term.

Valuation indicates a huge upside potential

Conversely, IBM is at these price levels extremely cheap. This could attract buyers in the future and support the price somewhat downwards.

P/E ratio

A historical look at the P/E ratio already shows how cheap IBM actually is. From a historical perspective, the actual P/E ratio is more than 32 percent below its 5year median. Furthermore, the forward P/E ratio is almost in a middle-single digit range.

Data by YCharts

Of course, this P/E ratio also reflects the poor sales and profit development in the last few years. However, investors must ask themselves whether such a high discount is justified and was not already sufficiently priced in before. Although net income and cash flow have also fallen over the last ten years, they have not fallen to such an extreme extent as the share price.

Data by YCharts

The same applies to revenue, which has also fallen successively, but by far not as much as the share price.

Data by YCharts

Price to Book Value ratio and Price to Free cash flow ratio

The same becomes clear if you look at the Price/FCF and Price/Book Value ratio. The difference to the five-year average also shows that the company is trading far below its intrinsic value.

Data by YCharts

Concrete upside potential

An investment thesis can be derived from the above parameters. According to these fundamental parameters, IBM is undervalued by almost 40 percent and thus has correspondingly upside potential.

In addition, investors must also include other distributions. These distributions can be well summarized by the net payout yield, which includes both dividends and share buybacks. This yield which includes dividends and share-repurchases is also relatively high.

Data by YCharts

Although IBM has paused its share buybacks because of the Red Hat takeover, I could imagine that the company will make use of them again if prices remain permanently at such low levels. But even if not, the current dividend yield is more than 6 percent and the payout ratio is below 50 percent. It is true that IBM has committed itself to the rapid reduction of debt. However, the company could change its priorities in this regard, or shift some of them. Because it is already foreseeable that the low-interest-rate environment will not change in the medium term. This may give the company more financial leeway. It is also conceivable to leave dividend increases at an absolute minimum and instead use more capital for share buybacks.

In any case, at IBM I see the chance of an annual return of more than 10 percent until the company has regained its average valuation (share price gains of at least 4 percent p. a. + dividend yield of > 6 percent).

Things to consider

However, there are a few things to consider, some of which I already mentioned in the introduction.

IBM is underperforming (in good and in bad times)

I find it interesting to observe how individual companies have performed in comparison to the overall market in recent weeks. Even if the significance of this may be limited, it can tell us something about how big the bullish sentiment is for a company. In the course of the corona crisis, IBM has not really proven to be a defensive investment. With the beginning of global volatility on February 23rd, the shares have underperformed the market.

Data by YCharts

However, the company has already been extremely underperforming before. The gap to its all-time high is now 54 percent.

Data by YCharts

Accordingly, it seems that IBM is a bad investment in both good and bad times. Given the basic wisdom and important rule that investors need to limit their losses, IBM looks not like a suitable investment in these times.

Corona

In addition, nobody knows how the corona crisis will develop. Shares that lose 50 percent in value can also lose another 50 percent. Similarly, investors should not succumb to the mistake of assuming that IBM is immune to economic downturns. It is already safe to assume that the global economy is falling into a state of rigidity. Companies are stopping investments and putting ongoing projects on hold. The latter in particular is something that I have observed time and again during my work over the last two weeks. Of course, IBM will also be affected by this. This would mean IBM could get fewer cloud or other service contracts. But this affects all companies. What is decisive is the long-term outlook, which is the same for IBM as it was a few months ago.

Just take a look at the cloud market. Continuous growth is expected for this market:

(Source: Growing cloud market)

Of course, IBM has different market shares here than Amazon (AMZN) or Microsoft (MSFT). But as I said in another analysis, there is a simple truth.

A growing future market remains a growing future market. This cake is very big and so there is nothing to prevent IBM from getting more and more of this cake, even if the share of the cake itself does not increase. And of course this also gives the company the opportunity to grow further and even steal market shares from other cloud companies.

And it's not that IBM is not growing here. Red Hat's revenue was up 24 percent. Cloud and Data Platforms revenue was up 20 percent as well. Accordingly, I believe that IBM brings a lot of value to long-term investors.

Conclusion

The difference to the intrinsic value and a historically high but very secure dividend offer an excellent opportunity for long-term investors. This is complemented by the company's efforts to gain a stronger position in extremely fast-growing future markets. IBM has already achieved initial successes in the course of the Red Hat takeover. However, IBM seems to be underperforming in the current uncertainties. So it could go even further downhill until it gets better. But in the long term, I see annual returns in the double-digit percentage range.

IBM is part of my diversified retirement portfolio. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive other long-term investment proposals or updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts."

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.