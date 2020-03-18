AT&T - Thanks To COVID-19, You Can Fix Your Mistakes!

AT&T has strong potential in 2020, with numerous catalysts. HBO Max is launching at a time when most are staying at home.

AT&T has an impressive portfolio of assets and executed incredibly well on its 2019 goals, driving up share prices. COVID-19 is an opportunity.

In late 2018, I recommend AT&T (NYSE: T) as my top investment for 2019. Since then, thanks to COVID-19, the S&P 500 has had a total return of -5%. AT&T has had a total return of almost 20%. After that article, throughout 2019, AT&T’s share price increased rapidly. For those who might have felt like they missed out, AT&T’s share price has crashed, and at the current time, as we’ll see from its cash generation, goal execution, and shareholder return potential, AT&T is a great investment.

AT&T - AT&T

AT&T 2019 Results

One of the core reasons why we recommended AT&T was the company’s strong 2019 goals. The company managed to meet or exceed all of its 2019 goals, something that was a big proponent of its share price growth.

AT&T 2019 Results - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T managed to de-lever itself based on its goals, returning net debt to $151 billion of ~2.5x its adjusted EBITDA. The company also managed to retire a respectable 56 million common shares or nearly 1% of its float. That’s combined with the company continuing to pay its dividend and achieving record FCF ($29 billion worth more than 10% above the company’s goals).

This impressive FCF was on top of the company increasing adjusted EPS and more than doubling its planned asset divestments. The company continued to work on synergies too while stabilizing entertainment group EBITDA. Lastly, the company continued to invest heavily in the future of its business, getting the best and fastest wireless network with $23.7 billion of capital investment.

AT&T 4Q 2019 - AT&T Investor Presentation

Looking at the details of the company’s financial summary, the company saw revenue drop only ~2-3%, staying roughly constant counting asset sales. The company, thanks to improving the portfolio and asset sales managed to improve adjusted EBITDA by almost 4% YoY. The company also managed to grow FCF by almost 4% YoY, enabling even stronger shareholder returns as dividends decreased from share buybacks.

For the full year, as the company maintained its portfolio, revenues did decline slightly (~1.5%). However, what matters most is the FCF for investors which increased dramatically YoY. Given the company’s FCF yield of almost 13%, and a dividend of 6.5%, the company is having an ~50% payout ratio while having significant additional cash to buyback shares.

AT&T 2020 Forecast

Going into 2020, the company is focused on improving its portfolio and continuing to make new accomplishments.

AT&T 2020 Goals - AT&T Investor Presentation

The company has one of the best networks nationwide, even with the Sprint and T Mobile acquisition looking like it’s going through. The company expects nationwide 5G by mid-year, which will help cement its position, and expects FirstNet building to be 80% complete by mid-year. That focus on FirstNet is incredibly important, not only are expenses reimbursed, but the company can use spare capacity to reward shareholders.

The company added 1 million phone net adds to its wireless business, showing some growth there, and has significantly expanded FirstNet. The company expects a major upgrade cycle from 5G, although COVID-19 could slow things down. Still, the company should continue to perform well.

AT&T HBO Max - AT&T Investor Presentation

The single largest catalyst for investors in 2020, however, that I recommend they pay attention to is the launch of HBO Max, expected in May 2020, as the world increasingly spends more time at home from COVID-19. The branding could face significant issues, with Disney+ and other competitors doing well, but the business has huge potential with 10+ million subscribers gaining immediate access.

Keep in mind 10 million subscribers, what Disney+ got on day 1, would result in nearly $2 billion in fresh annual revenue. With people at home under quarantine, they might be more willing to try new services like this making it almost a perfect time. At the same time, there are enormous synergies with this and the rest of the company’s business that have the potential for significant shareholder rewards.

AT&T Other 2020 Goals - AT&T Investor Presentation

Moving forward, the company also has other businesses that are significant catalysts in 2020. One of my personal favorites is AT&T Fiber. The business has a few major synergies. The first is that it combines with the company’s HBO Max and cellular businesses to allow the company to give customers an integrated solution. That “package deal” even combined with DirecTV, could allow the company to set itself apart from competitors.

The fiber business is also incredibly important because the company has the financial portfolio to rapidly build out fiber assets. Revenue from a fiber connection can be $1000 / year / customer and it’s currently resulting in several percent of the company’s revenue. That business can grow significantly in the next few years, as customers clamor for faster internet, helping the company’s overall portfolio.

The company is also working on its video strategy, which we discussed above. A significant part of this is the company stabilizing its DirecTV acquisition - it did well with the entertainment group from 2018-2019 and that should continue going forward.

AT&T Operational Goals - AT&T Investor Presentation

Lastly, the company on its overall financial portfolio, with cost improvements through 4% in cost reduction across the entire company (~$1.5 billion in 2020 labor-related savings). That all goes straight to the company’s bottom line. More importantly, that’s a part of the company’s $2 billion in annual production and information technology run-rate synergies.

As the company continues to improve its portfolio, it can add billions straight to its bottom line. Now to this, I do want to add that the company is looking to partially cut costs in customer service. AT&T doesn’t have a great reputation for customer service, and it should be focused on improving it.

AT&T Long-term Capital Forecast

AT&T is putting together its 2019 accomplishments and 2020 goals into an incredibly exciting and high potential long-term forecast.

AT&T Long-term Returns - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has quantified its targets from no until YE 2022. The company managed to decrease debt by $29 billion in a single year, but it plans to reduce debt by a further $16 billion. Personally, given the company’s low cost of debt, I’d like to see it work to decrease this debt even further. However, with that said, debt reduction should save the company close to $1 billion in annual interest payments.

More importantly, the company is planning to rapidly improve its capital stack, although interesting enough it’s planning to issue ~$10 billion in preferred equity (so ~70% of the company’s planned debt reduction will come from this new capital). The company plans to rapidly decrease shares outstanding from ~7.3 billion to ~6.35 billion by YE 2022.

The company has retired 85 million shares in January 2020 alone, saving the company almost $200 million in 2020 dividends alone through this $4 billion accelerated share repurchase. The company is planning to nearly triple this in 2020 alone (250+ million shares repurchased). The company’s overall plans by YE 2020 should result in the company saving more than $2 billion in annual dividend payments.

More importantly, based on the company’s forecast of common equity remaining a similar part of the company’s capital stack of ~$280 billion, that means, at 6.35 billion shares, a share price of $44 / share. That’s almost 38% growth in share price in less than 3 years (or ~11% annually in capital appreciation). That isn't the company’s dividend of more than 6.5%, pointing to almost 20% in annual returns.

AT&T Risk

AT&T has two major risks worth paying attention to. The first is the risk of peer competition and the second is the risk of continued competition from new companies.

The risk of peer competition is a significant risk worth looking at. Sprint and T-Mobile are planning to merge soon, making a top-tier third competitor with a strong reputation. This competitor would be an AT&T / Verizon size behemoth and it’ll begin doing capital spending and other expansion plans to the same extent. That could negatively impact the company’s potential FCF.

The second risk for the company is the risk of new competitors in changing business. For example, the company’s DirecTV business has already been shattered by competition from streaming services. New streaming service competition from Disney+ (NYSE: DIS), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could hurt HBO Max and its growth. That impact could negatively hurt the company’s TimeWarner acquisition, another major recent acquisition.

These two risks are both worthwhile risks for investors to pay attention to. And if they don’t convince you that all investments are risky, COVID-19, which didn’t exist 3 months ago, should be prime evidence to always expect the unexpected.

Conclusion

AT&T was a great deal in late-2018, however, its rapidly increasing stock price into late 2019 took away a sizable part of that opportunity. However, despite that, COVID-19 has presented a new and unique opportunity for investors. As the company’s share price has dropped down, it’s dividend has gone back up towards 6.5%. And it’s FCF yield has gone to double that.

Going forward, AT&T has significant opportunity as its entertainment business stabilizes, its fiber business grows, and the company repurchases shares and increases shareholder rewards. This company is a quality core investment in any portfolio, and I recommend investors take advantage of the significant potential it has for shareholder gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.