I'm Buying These Investments During This Sell Off

The need for real estate never goes away. It pays high income. And it's a time-tested investment to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

Everything is crashing down, but not everything is worth buying.

The market has so many things to worry about right now:

Coronavirus Oil price war Presidential election Unresolved trade wars Collapsing Treasury yields Potential for yield curve inversion Tension between Russia and OPEC Anticipated bear market and recession Enormous deficit spending and promises for more Etc...

The Coronavirus was the final straw that pushed the market into a bear market, but clearly, this is not the only concern of investors.

“Who will win the election?” “Are we headed into a recession?” “How long can we sustain this ridiculous deficit?” “Are negative interest rates coming to the US?”

These are all fair questions to ask yourself right now. And quite frankly, I would not blame you if you didn’t know the answers, because I don’t either.

With all this uncertainty, how are you supposed to invest in this correction?

Everything has come down in value, but things could easily get much worse in the US. Consider that Starbucks (SBUX) just reported a 78% plunge in comp sales in China. Many would argue that this will inevitably happen in the US as the virus keeps on spreading:

Most companies are ill prepared to face the consequences of this crisis. Entire supply chains are affected. Consumers are sitting at home in quarantine. And unfortunately for many companies, balance sheets have been levered up – leaving little room for error.

In times like these, we invest most of our capital in one particular sector: Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs in short.

Unlike other stocks, REITs are much more resilient and predictable because of three main reasons:

REITs generate income from long-term leases, which guarantee rents, often for many years to come.

REITs must, by law, pay out 90% of their income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

REIT balance sheets are the strongest ever. They learned their lesson from the great financial crisis.

As a result, REITs are able to pay steady dividends that are backed by defensive cash flow and strong balance sheets.

Lately, many of our favorite names dropped to historic lows, despite enjoying strong balance sheets, consistent growth, and plenty of cash flow to cover the dividend.

Below we discuss two companies that we have been buying during this correction.

MNR Real Estate (MNR)

MNR Real Estate is an industrial REIT that leases distribution centers and warehouses to e-commerce exposed companies such as FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The market sees two main issues in MNR (tenant concentration and a securities portfolio) and prices it at a deep discount to peers. In reality, we believe that MNR is one of the safest REITs in the world. Below we discuss 10 factors that lead to a lower risk profile for MNR:

(1) Defensive Property Sector: Industrial real estate is today enjoying very strong fundamentals. Demand for space is high due to the growth of e-commerce and supply is constrained in top locations. As a result, landlords of superior properties can rest assured that occupancies and rents will remain high for years to come.

(2) Most Modern Portfolio: MNR's Portfolio is the youngest and most modern among all Industrial REITs. The average building age of MNR is just nine years compared to 15 to 32 years for closest peers. This means that MNR’s properties are more modern and better adapted for the future growth of the e-commerce. This also is well reflected in the occupancy rate which is the highest of all industrial REITs at 98.9%.

(3) Long Lease Terms: The average remaining lease term of MNR is the highest of its sector at 8.1 years with the lowest maturities in the near term. Therefore, even if we went into a recession tomorrow, the cash flow would be highly secure for many years to come.

(4) NNN Leases: Unlike many of its peers, MNR favors “triple net” lease structures with its tenants. This means that the tenant is responsible for all property expenses (including taxes and maintenance) during its lease term. The tenant bares the risk of expense volatility and MNR is in a stronger position to earn highly consistent cash flow.

(5) Investment Grade Tenants: MNR also enjoys the highest exposure to investment grade tenants of all industrial REITs at 80%. This includes tenants such as Amazon (AMZN), Anheuser – Busch (BUD), Coca -Cola (KO), FedEx and Home Depot (HD). Since rent payments are senior to even payments on debt obligations, MNR is extremely likely to get paid even in the deepest recessions.

(6) Fortress Balance Sheet: The Loan to Value stands at 35% which is clearly on the low side for a portfolio of this quality. Moreover, MNR enjoys an exceptionally long average mortgage maturity of 11.8 years. This is one of the longest debt maturity schedules of the entire REIT market.

(7) Superior Management Track Record: MNR ranks No. 1 in total returns in its sector and in the Top 15 of all REIT sectors over the past 10 years. The focus always has been on consistent shareholder value creation with a disciplined approach over a full-market cycle.

(8) Best-in-Class Corporate Governance: MNR has a long history of being an outstanding corporate citizen. Management owns a substantial stake in the company and corporate governance policies are designed to assure strong alignment of interest.

(9) One of the Safest Dividends: In 27 years, MNR has never cut its dividend – not even during the great financial crisis. The payout ratio is conservative at 71% and the cash flow is on the rise.

(10) Limited Downside due to Pessimistic Expectations: A lower valuation does not automatically reduce risk, but when you combine strong fundamentals with low expectations, you lower the chances of disappointment.

When you combine all the above factors together, you get a recipe for lower risk. And it's quite exceptional to get a ~6.5% dividend yield from a such a safe REIT. The company has never cut its dividend, not even during the great financial crisis. We don't expect it to start now!

If you want an even safer investment, you may consider its preferred shares (MNR.PC) which yield 7.5% and have 20% upside potential to par value.

We hold both at High Yield Landlord. The common shares are in our Core Portfolio, and the preferred shares are in our Safe Haven Portfolio.

UMH Properties (UMH)

UMH Properties is a small-cap REIT that invests in manufactured housing communities. Here's an example of property they own:

There are four reasons why we believe that manufactured housing is one of the safest real estate investments:

(1) Limited Capex: The landlord only owns the land and associated infrastructure and therefore the capital expenditure requirements are minimal compared to other property types. The tenants rent the lot, but own and maintain their own homes.

(2) Minimal Tenant Turnover: Tenant turnover is very much reduced compared to apartments because of the high cost and hassle to move a house from one site to another.

(3) Unlikely Defaults: The risk of a tenant defaulting on your rent is greatly reduced because this is the most affordable option for housing. Moreover, landlords also may be able to foreclose on your home if you miss on payments. The landlord gets paid one way or another.

(4) Recession-Resilient: There always will be demand for affordable housing, regardless of whether the economy is booming or if we go through a sharp recession. The demand may even grow in a recession and the supply is strictly constrained due to the difficulty to obtain permits to develop new communities.

The cash flow is very resilient because everybody needs a roof over their head and there's an affordable housing crisis in the US. Moreover, UMH has freshly deleveraged its balance sheet and it is positioned for rapid growth over the coming years.

In our exclusive interview with the CEO, we learned that they expect 50% FFO per share growth over the coming five years.

When you combine all the above factors together, it leaves good margin of safety. And it's quite exceptional to get a near ~7% dividend yield from a such a defensive, high-growth REIT.

If you want an even safer investment, you may consider its preferred shares (UMH.PD) which yield 7.5% and have 20% upside potential to par value.

We hold both at High Yield Landlord. The common shares are in our Core Portfolio and the preferred shares are in our Safe Haven Portfolio.

Bottom Line

It's in uncertain times like these that we really see great value in REITs and real estate in general. The need for real estate never goes away. People still need grocery stores to buy food. Homes to live in. Office space to work. And so on.

MNR and UMH are set to earn steady rent checks from long lease terms, even if the virus continues to spread.

It's by investing in this type of real estate opportunities that we aim to beat the market. We invest like landlords. And landlords always get paid first, even during times of market turbulence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR; UMH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.