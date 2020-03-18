Fresenius: A Strong Buy After A 65% Sell-Off

Fresenius is investing heavily in its businesses, and this will pay off in the following years.

By investing in Fresenius now, we can expect a compounded annual growth rate between 10% and 24% for the long term.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Manuel Bleve as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Manuel Bleve as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

After a 65% sell-off from its all-time high, Fresenius (OTCQX:FSNUY) is now too cheap to pass up. The worst is likely behind us and the company is set to growth supported by long-term positive tailwinds.

In this article, we will use a discounted cash flow analysis to determine the expected internal rate of return of this investment in three different scenarios. Before jumping into the model, we will walk through all the assumptions at the base of it to give a better explanation of what will be the main drivers of future free cash flows.

Revenue

According to the latest conference call - FY/19 Results, management sales growth target for 2020-2023 (compounded annual growth rate) is 4-7% (organic) plus 1% through small to mid-size acquisitions.

I think that using more than a 6% organic growth rate is a little bit too optimistic in the current macroeconomic environment, and in my model, I preferred to be more conservative, using a 4% CAGR for the worst-case scenario, a 5% CAGR for the base-case scenario, and a 6% CAGR for the best-case scenario.

Historical trends:

Analyzing the financial statements of the company, I went back until 2008 and I could observe that since 2011, the sales annual organic growth rate has been between 4% and 6% and the 4-year CAGR ranged between 4.5% and 5.5%. Despite the 4-year CAGR has never been lower than 4.5%, I preferred to be more cautious for the worst-case scenario, to take into account the possible effect of the current macroeconomic environment. It won't be so dramatic for a health-care company like Fresenius, but it's better to consider it.

Source: Author's calculation based on the company's financial statements.

Industry Growth Expectations - Future Growth Drivers:

The global dialysis market is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR until 2024 driven by an increasing number of end-stage renal disease patients, a growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension and a preference for dialysis treatments over kidney transplants (you can read more here). Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) sales growth, which accounts for 50% of the company's revenue according to its FY/19 Factsheet, will be driven by this uptrend. However, there are different risks associated with dialysis (in particular, reimbursement concerns) that could restrain the growth of the market. That's why it is better to consider different growth scenarios.

The biosimilars market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23% until 2025 following patents expiration of biologics (you can read more here). Fresenius Kabi invested heavily in biosimilars: since 2014, research & development expenses have almost doubled (from €364M in 2014 to €645 in 2019). According to its 2018 Annual Report, 80% of R&D expenses were used by Fresenius Kabi, mainly in the biosimilars segment. In the next years, this investment could pay off since the company launched its first biosimilar product (IDACIO) in Europe in 2019. It will be launched in the United States, in 2023, after the conclusion of the settlement with AbbVie (ABBV). In 2021, they will also launch pegfilgrastim both in the USA and in Europe.

With regards to Fresenius Helios, organic growth opportunities will be mainly driven by the world population ageing trend: according to a report from the United Nations, there were 703 million people aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019 and the number is set to double in 2050. Furthermore, the company will benefit from the emerging markets' growth after the acquisitions of Clìnica Medellìn, a private hospital operator based in Colombia.

With regards to the currency effect on sales, I preferred not to take into account since, in the past, the annual percentage of sales growth due to currency effect oscillated every year, erasing itself in a 4-year period.

Source: Author's calculation based on the company's financial statements.

Adding a 1% CAGR due to small- to mid-size acquisitions, we obtain a worst-case scenario with a 5% revenue CAGR, a base-case one with a 6% revenue CAGR, a best-case one with a 7% revenue CAGR.

EBIT Margin

In 2019, the EBIT margin (before special items) was down to 13.2% falling from 14.6% in 2016:

Source: Author's calculation based on the company's financial statements

Let's dig deeper to discover what caused this margin pressure and what we can expect from the future.

Source: Author's Calculation based on the company's financial statements

Analyzing the EBIT margin by business segment we can see that, since 2016, we have a drop in the EBIT margin in Medical Care, Kabi, and Helios.

According to its Factsheet FY/2019, Fresenius Medical Care accounts for 50% of the revenue of the company, while, in 2016, it accounted for 56%. Medical Care EBIT margin fell from 14.5% in 2016 to 13.2% in 2019. That means 50% of the Fresenius Group EBIT margin fall is attributable to the Medical Care Business segment. Analysts at S&P Global expect the operating margin for Medical Care to increase again, reaching 14.25% in 2022, growing at a 2.6% CAGR. We will use this 2.6% EBIT margin CAGR for Fresenius Medical Care in our best-case scenario. In our base-case scenario, we will use a 1% CAGR, and in our worst-case scenario, we will assume no EBIT margin growth.

EBIT margin at Kabi is declining since 2015 and it doesn't seem to have found a bottom yet. That was due to different reasons. The first one is price erosion: Kabi's largest competitor returned to full capacity after an extended absence, slowly developing price erosion. The management said in the last conference call that their "model does not assume an improvement from there". The second one is the Biosimilar segment: investment in R&D, sales, and marketing expenses for the biosimilar business weight on margin for Kabi. However, this is nothing structural and, in the next years, these investments will pay off. Management expects a decline of up to 4% for Kabi in 2020 since they are assuming that the softness of the North American business (price erosion) will persist in 2020.

Source: Fresenius Presentation Conference Call FY/19

For these reasons, we will assume the following for Kabi:

Worst-case scenario: A 4% decline in 2020, a 2% decline in 2021, and then, a flat EBIT margin for 2022 and 2023 since the launch of the new biosimilars in 2021 and 2023 should stop the decline.

Base-case scenario: A 2% decline in 2020, a flat EBIT margin for 2021, and then, a 1% CAGR until 2023 due to the launch of the new biosimilars.

Best-case scenario: A flat EBIT margin for 2020, and then, a 1% CAGR until 2023.

Finally, at Helios, regulatory headwinds weighed on the profitability in Germany, as well as investments in new business models (such as Telemedicine platform). As you can see in the picture above, the management expects no/slow growth for EBIT margin in 2020. In our model, we will assume no growth in the worst-case scenario, a 1% CAGR in our base-case scenario, and a 2% CAGR in our best-case scenario.

EBIT margin outlook for Fresenius Group:

Worst-case scenario: We have no growth for Medical Care and Helios and a declining margin for Kabi until 2021. The result for the group is a 1% decline for 2020, a 0.5% decline in 2021, and then, a flat EBIT margin until 2023.

Base-case scenario: We have a 1% CAGR for Medical Care and Helios until 2023. For Kabi, we have a 2% decline in 2020, a flat EBIT margin for 2021, and then, a 1% CAGR until 2023. The result for the group is a 0.25% growth in 2020, a 0.75% growth in 2021, and a 1% CAGR until 2023.

Best-case scenario: We have a 2.6% CAGR for Medical Care, a 2% CAGR for Helios and for Kabi, a flat EBIT margin for 2020, and then, a 1% CAGR until 2023. The result for the group is a 1.8% growth for 2020 and then a 2.05% CAGR until 2023.

That would result in an EBIT margin in 2023 of 12.88% in the worst case, 13.48% in the base case, and 14.34% in the best case. Analysts at S&P Global forecast a 13.49% EBIT margin in 2022. Our forecast is a little bit more conservative in the worst- and base-case scenario. But I think it's better being conservative in the current macroeconomic environment.

Capex

Source: Author's Calculation based on the company's financial statements.

As Fresenius anticipated in its 2018 Annual Report, 2019 was an investment year for the company. At Fresenius Medical Care, investments have been used for the expansion of production capacity, optimizing production costs, and the establishment of new dialysis clinics. At Fresenius Kabi, in expanding and maintaining production facilities, as well as in introducing new manufacturing technologies. At Helios, in the construction of new buildings, in the modernizing and equipping of existing hospitals, and newly acquired hospitals.

The question is what will Fresenius Capex be in the near future?

Source: Fresenius Conference Call - FY '19

We will use the CFO Capex forecast in our model, assuming a Capex of 7% of sales in 2020 and then 6% of sales from 2021 onward.

D&A

Source: Author's calculation based on the company's financial statements.

In the last year, depreciation and amortization were higher than usual. This was due to the higher investment in PP&E that the company has done in the past 2 years. Based on Capex forecast, we can assume that we'll see this D&A level (4.4% of sales) even in 2020. After that, I will assume a D&A of 4.3% of sales based on lower Capex from 2021 onward.

Change In Net Working Capital

Source: Author's calculation based on the company's financial statements.

To forecast the change in net working capital, I determined the operating working capital as a percentage of sales going back until 2009 and then, I've calculated the 5-year average. As we can see in the graph above, it has oscillated between 23.1% and 23.6% in the past. Based on that, we will assume the operating working capital for the forecast period to be 23.5% of sales.

Tax Rate

Source: Author's calculation based on the company's financial reports.

In the past 7 years, Fresenius's tax rate oscillated between 30% and 22%. The decrease in the Fresenius tax rate was mainly due to the U.S. tax reform, which lowered the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. In our model, we can assume that the actual Fresenius tax rate will persist in 2020. However, we can't know if it will from 2021 onward. The 2020 Presidential Election that will be held in November this year could be an inflection point for the corporate tax rate since both Biden and Sanders have on the agenda to implement a higher tax rate. You can read more about that in this report from Deutsche Bank (2020: An inflection point in global corporate tax?). That's why we will perform a sensitivity analysis to consider the impact of different tax rates on Fresenius's valuation.

Terminal Value

It is really difficult to assess at which rate a company will grow into perpetuity. Furthermore, we can't know what the WACC of the company will be 20 years, 30 years from now. It is something that is outside our forecast capability. For these reasons, I will use the exit multiple (EV/EBITDA) method to calculate the terminal value of the company. In the past 5 years, Fresenius EV/EBITDA ranged from a low of 6.5 to a maximum of 9.5. So, we will calculate the terminal value of the company with a sensitivity analysis, considering different EV/EBITDA values.

Expected Internal Rate Of Return

Usually, when making a DCF valuation, we set a required rate of return, i.e. a discount rate, and then found the intrinsic value of the stock, i.e., the price we have to pay to get the required rate of return. However, every reader that comes to this article could have a different required rate of return for making an investment. For this reason, instead of giving you a fair value based on my required rate of return, I think that it is most useful to show you what is the expected internal rate of return of investing in Fresenius at the current price (€27.65).

Source: Author's Analysis

Source: Author's Analysis

Source: Author's Analysis

Conclusion

As we can see in the sensitivity analysis above, by investing in Fresenius at the current price (€27.65), we can expect a return between 10% and 24%. I think that those are such great returns for an anti-cyclical company with a strong economic moat and a proven business model that keeps compounding cash flow every year supported by positive tailwinds and macro trends.

That's why I'm bullish on Fresenius.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSNUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.