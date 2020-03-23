Secrets Of An Active REIT Investor

We discuss what the ideal REIT opportunity looks like, the most common red flags, and the right mindset to have.

Before anything else, you should educate yourself to pick the right REITs.

REITs are cheap again and now is time to build positions for the long run.

Every investor has some secret tricks up their sleeve to try to boost performance and beat the market averages.

It has now been more than 10 years since I became an active REIT investor. Through this long journey of trial and error, I have learned on the go from all my successes and failures.

I like to think that today I'm aware of all the pitfalls to avoid and the best tricks to boost performance. And in today’s article, I'm here to share some of these secrets with you.

My hope is that we can fasten your learning process and save you at least a few thousand dollars’ worth of future performance by improving your investment decision making.

Most importantly, you need to know to know:

What the ideal REIT opportunity looks like The red flags of a REIT value trap The right mindset of the REIT Investor

Investing in REITs can be very tricky, but with the right education and mindset, we believe that you can set yourself apart from the crowd and beat the market averages.

Note that our way of investing in REITs is not the only successful way. However, it has provided market-beating returns over >3-year holding periods along with 2x higher income (8% target dividend yield at High Yield Landlord).

The Ideal REIT Opportunity

The analysis of a REIT can be divided into three mains topic areas:

The management The properties The balance sheet

For each of these topic areas, you need to look for favorable characteristics that are representative an ideal REIT. This will then affect your assessment of the valuation, which is your final stage of due diligence.

Management

Most REITs have very talented people working for them. REITs are large, publicly-traded investment firms and they attract a lot of top talent.

Therefore, the issue is rarely in the expertise of the management. Rather, you should focus more on the alignment of interests.

This is where most issues are often found. You want a management team that's shareholder friendly and long-term oriented. Ideally, the managers would own a significant portion of shares, representing a multiple of their salary. This forces them to think like owners because their savings are on the line.

Additional evidence of good management is in their track record. Things that we look for is the historical performance of the REIT, their actions during recessions, capital raising activities, and ability to grow FFO on a per-share basis.

The ideal REIT is internally managed, has a high insider ownership, and the management has clearly demonstrated its shareholder-orientation. A great examples of that would be MNR Real Estate (MNR).

Properties

REITs represent collections of income-producing properties. The quality of these properties can greatly differ from one company to another.

Lower quality does not automatically mean that it's uninvestable. It simply means that the valuation should be discounted to reflect the higher risk.

Ideally, a REIT would own properties in a sector with growing demand and limited new supply to support the current rent levels and allow for future growth. Moreover, you would want the average remaining lease terms to be long to protect you during recessions. Finally, the lease quality matters. Most importantly, who pays for the maintenance capex of the property? REITs that structure leases on a triple net basis (meaning, all expenses are carried by the tenant) are generally more consistent and predictable than those who favor gross leases (meaning, all expenses are carried by the landlord).

Finally, you would want the REIT to specialize in one specific property sector and investment strategy. You do not want your REIT to be a “Jack of all Trades.” By being concentrated and focused on one strategy, they can create a competitive advantage and truly create value for shareholders.

A good example here would include Medical Properties Trust (MPW).

Balance sheet

Here unfortunately, there's no simple rule. There are both pros and cons to lower or higher leverage as it may boost returns, but also increase investment risks.

Ideally, you want a REIT with enough debt to enjoy strong returns during times of economic expansion, but not so much to then lose it all during the recession.

It should be a balancing act.

Over time, we have found that most REITs should stick to the 30%-50% Loan to Value (LTV) range. REITs with higher quality (lower cap rate) assets can stretch the LTV closer to the higher end of this range, and vice versa.

For example: A REIT such as Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU) with a strong focus on Class A trophy assets can easily sustain a >50% LTV in the long run and survive times of crisis. However, a hotel REIT may face a liquidity crisis with the same amount of leverage once the cycle reverses.

In addition to enjoying the right amount of leverage (LTV), you would want your REIT to have well-staggered debt maturities to reduce refinancing risk, as well as mostly fixed rated debt to minimize interest expense volatility.

Valuation

Once you have rated the REIT in terms of management, property and balance sheet quality, you should consider its valuation relative to closest peers.

We have built peer groups in a Google sheet with a summary of all-important metrics and factors. We call it our “REIT Market Intelligence” sheet and use it to compare REITs and identify the best opportunity in each peer group.

Ideally, you would want a REIT that enjoys above average characteristics (management, properties, balance sheet), but trading at a below average valuation. Right now, EPR Properties (EPR) fits in this category. It trades at a massive discount to peers despite enjoying better long-term growth prospects and similar management, properties and balance sheet quality.

The Red Flags of a REIT Value Trap

It's very rare for a REIT to be perfect from every angle. One or two red flags do not always mean that the REIT is a no-go. However, it suggests that its fair value should be lowered.

Below we list some of the red flags that often lead us to turn our back and walk away:

Management

External management agreement

Low insider ownership relative to compensation

Poor corporate governance

History of dilutive capital raising

History of value transfer between related entities

Properties

Jack of all trades approach to investing

No clear strategy

Short lease term and uncertain releasing prospects

Overbuilding with no end in sight

Unsustainable rent levels

Balance sheet

Excessive LTV relative to asset quality

High level of variable debt

Poorly staggered maturities

Very short average maturity

Unsustainable payout Ratio

If you are able to avoid most of these pitfalls, you already are well ahead of the average REIT investor.

Interestingly, my first REIT investment was exactly the type of company that I would avoid today. It was a highly-leveraged mortgage REIT with an unsustainable dividend yield and external management structure. Sounds familiar to you?

The Right Mindset of the REIT Investor

Finally, it's not enough to know what REITs to own. You also must have the right mindset to patiently hold on to them. Otherwise, you will ultimately sell at the worst time and all the work you did to identify the right REIT goes to waste.

At High Yield Landlord, we are big proponents of implementing a “landlord” approach to REIT investing. This means that we think of our REITs as rental properties. We try to get a good deal at the time of the acquisition. We then focus on high income. And wait patiently for long-term appreciation.

We ignore daily quotes, unless we are looking to invest more money.

This helps us remains disciplined and consistent about our approach.

We do not fixate over quarterly results, and instead take a longer-term horizon.

Most REIT investors claim that they are long-term oriented. But in reality, they are traders in disguise. They keep buying and selling, fixate on daily price quotes, and panic at the first sign of volatility.

I have done both, and I can tell you without a doubt that the landlord always beats the trader in the long run. The landlord enjoys high income while he waits, and lets the REITs do their magic in the long run.

Get Your Free Course To REIT Investing!

Here at High Yield Landlord, we just released a 10-Module Course to REIT investing for our 1,500 members. And you can get access to it for free with our 2-week free trial! We are so confident in what we offer that we allow you to join us and decide within your free trial whether this service is something for you or not. You will get instant access to our Course to REIT investing, our 3 Portfolios, Top rated investments, Tracking tools, and much more. You have everything to gain and nothing to lose.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR; MPW; EPR; BPYU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Relevant disclosure to presented performance: past performance is no indication of future results. Our portfolio may not be perfectly comparable to the relevant index. It is more concentrated, includes international REITs, and may at times invest in companies that are not typically included in REIT indexes. The performance of our portfolio is underrepresented because it is affected by withholding taxes on all dividends.