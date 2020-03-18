American Airlines: Feeling The Consequences From Years Of Poor Capital Allocation

The only reason I believe changing to a neutral rating is appropriate is because it appears that the federal government is preparing to offer assistance to their industry.

Since they entered this downturn with a weak financial position, it seems probable that they cannot survive when their earnings collapse.

Introduction

The economic impacts from the coronavirus are now being felt all around the economy and obviously one of the worst impacted is the airline industry, with warnings that the "Coronavirus Could Bankrupt Most Airlines by End of May". It was only late 2019 that I published an article warning that American Airlines (AAL) was inadequately prepared for any tough times, primarily due to their aggressive debt funded share buybacks. This article provides an updated analysis that now includes their fourth quarter of 2019 results, further commentary on whether they can remain a going concern without a bailout and my new rating for their shares going forward.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Image Source: Author.

During the last seven years they have rarely produced any positive free cash flow, which totaled only $727m and thus was dwarfed by their aggregated negative free cash flow of $6.993b. This netted out to negative free cash flow of $6.266b and astonishingly they still decided to return a further $12.957b to shareholders through share buybacks, along with a further relatively small $1.208b of dividend payments. It should be needless to explain in detail that these buybacks were funded through debt, especially since their net divestitures during this period of time only equaled $3.171b and thus was insufficient to even cover their negative free cash flow.

When looking forward into the future, their financial performance becomes very uncertain, as the timing and extent of any recovery is largely unknown amidst massive international flight reductions and talk of further domestic flight bans. Given their inability to generate free cash flow during normal years, the only question is how negative their free cash flow will fall and whether they can still stand on their own feet without a bailout. Whilst lower oil prices are beneficial in theory, this only holds true if their planes are actually in the air flying and not sitting in hangers.

Image Source: Author.

After discussing their cash flows and highly questionable shareholder returns, it should come as no surprise that their net debt has increased quickly since the end of 2013. During this period of time their net debt increased 171.32% from $7.548b to $20.479b. The only slight positive consideration being that their cash balance still sits relatively high, however, as subsequently discussed this alone does not provide adequate liquidity for them to weather these tough times and remain a going concern without a bailout.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has rarely been positive, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these metrics it easily becomes apparent that they entered this downturn with a weak financial position that was clearly carrying too much debt. Given this it seems probable that without a bailout they cannot remain a going concern when their earnings collapse, especially when concerns also linger regarding the stability of the financial system. Whilst a high net debt to EBITDA of 4.06 and current ratio of only 0.45 may be acceptable for a steady and resilient utility company, the same cannot be said for the highly cyclical airline industry that has been plagued by bankruptcies for generations. This situation did not eventuate during 2019, as their financial position in 2017 was still concerning for a company that is operating in a highly cyclical industry. Naturally this further highlights the questionable nature of their capital allocation decision to continue their debt funded share buybacks.

If none of these shareholder returns were ever pursued, their net debt would be an impressive 69.17% lower and thus their net debt to EBITDA would be much safer at only 1.25, meanwhile their current ratio would soar to 1.22. Sadly it is now far too late to simply cease their shareholder returns in order to bring stability to their financial position. Whether they would have been able to survive this coronavirus downturn if they had not wasted such a large amount of capital on share buybacks will always remain unknown, nonetheless it would have greatly improved their situation.

Additional Thoughts

Whilst writing this article, President Trump announced his support for the airline industry, stating the following:

We're going to back the airlines 100% - it's not their fault

Whilst I agree with this sentiment in general, it should be remembered that the extent of assistance they require is their fault. I have absolutely no issues with share buybacks providing they are conducted by companies with adequately strong financial positions and supported by free cash flow, neither of these have been applicable to them in years. Currently there are still scant details regarding any government assistance. Hopefully it is not constructed in such a way that it ignores their years of poor capital management and thus effectively rewards their short-term decision making at the expense of the taxpayer. Further making this situation even worse, all of these share buybacks were conducted since the beginning of 2014 and thus given their current share price, opting for share buybacks has destroyed shareholder value.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

After years of spending billions of dollars on debt funded share buybacks, they are now faced with an existential crisis and could easily require a bailout to survive. This sudden impact from the coronavirus provides an excellent example of why a strong financial position is always important and should take priority over debt funded share buybacks. Since publishing my original article, their share price has almost halved. If it were not for the prospect of a bailout I would continue my bearish rating, but in light of this real possibility I believe changing to a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from American Airlines' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.