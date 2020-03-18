Atlantia: Speculative Contrarian Trade With Multiple Catalysts

Even if it doesn't, Atlantia is very undervalued right now despite being a provider of some of Europe's essential infrastructure, and makes for a speculative play with potential for long-term holding.

Background

The collapse of the Morandi Bridge in 2018 is something that Italians did not take well. Not only did 43 people die, but there was evidence that concerns around the safety of the bridge were brought up internally already in 2014, suggesting a potential serious issue for infrastructure company Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASF). As a consequence, the coalition government seem quite determined that the concession rights of Atlantia should not be renewed and maybe even revoked. The Benetton family, who own 30% of Atlantia's shares of course counter-campaigned, deflecting blame to management.

The scandal and political risk was the catalyst for the first discount on the stock. Now Italy is also in lock-down in order to slow the coronavirus and to avoid over-demand of ICUs in Italian hospitals. For Atlantia, which holds concession rights to airport and highway infrastructure (substantially in Italy), these measures clearly mean that the business is inevitably going to suffer.

It is clear that much of the market is sold-off right now and there are potentially many interesting opportunities for investors looking to make a tentative return to markets. The reason why we think Atlantia is interesting is that it provides two revaluation opportunities, one for when markets overall recover, and another if the current government does not have the runway to revoke Atlantia's concession rights. Although this play is more aggressive now than many value investors might appreciate given market conditions, it provides an interesting speculative exposure that can also survive in a portfolio as a long-term value play.

Prime Infrastructure

Before we go into the details of the current situation, understand that Atlantia operates very well-positioned transportation infrastructure that can be relied on to produce cash flows far into the future due to the multi-decade long concession rights.

Across Italy they have concessions for motorways between all the most important destinations. Beyond Italy, they operate toll roads in Spain and France (acquired from the Abertis acquisition), as well as huge swathes of motorways in Brazil and the rest of South America. In total they operate 14,000 km in toll motorways in 23 countries around the world. On those motorways they've instituted an electronic payment system called Telepass, which has high penetration with around 12 million Telepass operations a year, a boon to the company in reduced workforce costs.

Besides just thoroughfares, Atlantia also has exposure to the airports sector. They integrated the Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), which of course includes the main airport to Rome, Fiumicino. Naturally, positioning with the airports to Rome means a stream of income linked with the popularity of Rome as a destination, which will indubitably remain high once it recovers from the effects the coronavirus has had on tourism.

In addition to the Roman airports, Atlantia has the concessions for three airports to some of the most high-value locations in the Cote d'Azur like Saint Tropez. From an industry structure point-of-view, airports are extremely well positioned with both infrastructure-like economics and bargaining power as well as favorable regulatory tailwinds, which until recently helped protect their income even in the current coronavirus environment.

Political Runway

Thankfully Atlantia has a diversified portfolio of great concessions, but the threat to the valuable Italian motorway concession is still somewhat severe. 32% of Atlantia's EBITDA comes from Italian thoroughfare activity, which means non-renewal would really take a chunk out of Atlantia's annual cash generation down the line. In the case of non-renewal, Atlantia would still have the right to operate for another 20 years, meaning a smaller impact on a present value basis. However, the government is becoming more aggressive in its efforts to punish Atlantia by initiating legislative processes to actually strip Atlantia of the concessions entirely. Parliament even green-lit legislation for further consideration that would give the government more capacity to do this by reducing the amount of compensation they'd have to pay out of state coffers for early termination. This is indeed a problem, but there is some hope.

First of all, the European Court of Justice might overturn a decision to strip Atlantia of its concessions as it is an incredibly business-hostile move. Although the case for negligence might be made, the opinion that it may not hold up was seconded by the Attorney General which should give investors confidence. Another concern is that even if the concession is revoked, and even if it is done with sub-market compensation to Atlantia, it will still be a multi-billion dollar payout, something that an indebted Italy would prefer to avoid.

Furthermore, the government seems interested in reaching a settlement with Atlantia if possible. Although they didn't seem responsive to an initial offer by Atlantia to reduce its stake to a non-controlling interest, they are looking for some concessions to perhaps limit latitude in toll road pricing and demand that certain capital expenditures be made in motorway maintenance to the tune of $4.3 billion. According to Reuters' sources, other prominent figures are campaigning for an alternative plan to have the Italian motorway concession sold entirely to a state backed fund F2i.

The last two options seem likely, as the government would be keeping the concessions in operation by Italian companies and would preserve the stakes that regional governments have in Atlantia's equity. These would either mean a fair buyout of Atlantia from the right to operate the motorways or force them to exploit their positioning less, but there's also another possibility that may result in Atlantia hanging onto the rights without too much of a catch. The coronavirus has of course had a massive impact on the Italian way of life due to the lockdowns, and is essentially the entire focus of the government right now. The government has been accused of dragging their feet on the Atlantia issue before, and this is likely to become more the case now as politicians maneuver around the coronavirus to strengthen their respective parties. The situation may evolve in Atlantia's favor if a new coalition takes control that is more sympathetic to Atlantia, or maybe looking to leverage their threat to make a deal rather than revocation as the 5-Star Movement would have it. The option of making a deal would be especially attractive if Italy continues to need to spend billions in managing the virus, not being able to afford a payout of any kind.

Downside Case Shows Substantial Undervaluation

The risks are substantial to the best case scenario where Atlantia gets away scot-free. The government is likely to try to leverage the situation somehow, which even if not resulting in revocation of the rights, will require concessions. There is also the probability that the government makes a firm commitment to not renew the rights, which will have an impact on the business in the very long term. Furthermore the coronavirus, although helpful in keeping the concession rights, will have a substantial impact on road and air traffic. So although there is a good chance that the concession rights will not be revoked, leading to the first revaluation, we should be aware of the possibility of permanent capital loss, if any, in the various scenarios.

For all cases we will assume a 50% decline in revenue and operating profit for the year 2020 as a result of the coronavirus followed by a recovery in 2021 to 2019 normalized levels. We will use the following DCF inputs.

Cost of Debt 0.038 Yield to Maturity on LT Bond 0.05 Debt Weight 0.75 Cost of Equity 0.0685 Equity Weight 0.25 Risk Free Rate 0.0146 Market Premium 0.055 Beta 0.98 Cash Tax Rate 0.24 Tax Rate 0.24 Last Year's Sales 11111 Sales Growth Rate 0.01 Operating Margin 0.350734 Incremental Fixed Capital Rate 1 Working Capital Investment Rate 0 Perpetual Growth Rate 0 WACC 0.038785 Threshold Margin 0.347747

Using these inputs, and taking into account equity ownership in several other listed companies, we will value Atlantia on a DCF basis according to four scenarios.

The first is where the concession is neither renewed nor revoked, resulting in cash flows until the year 2038 for the Italian thoroughfares where the terminal value will be calculated. We will assume conservatively in this case that Atlantia makes no effort to mitigate the revenue to be lost. The second will be where the concessions are not revoked and are renewed in exchange for upfront CAPEX of 4 billion EUR and a 5% margin cut representing pricing power concessions in a government deal. The third scenario is a best case scenario where Atlantia sells the concessions at a fair price or they get away scot-free. In the last scenario we have the worst case, where revocation happens immediately at a sub market payout of 6 billion EUR. In the cases where the concession is renewed, we have used a terminal value calculation with a 0.5% growth rate in perpetuity using the NOPAT from the recovery year (2021). Where the concession is not renewed, we have extended the forecast horizon to 2038 with growth in the meantime following a coronavirus recovery at a 1% CAGR. The terminal value is then calculated at 2038 assuming the same 0.5% growth in perpetuity.

The following are the valuation of Atlantia's equity stakes using market value of the stock and their respective ownership.

The following are the results of our model in the 4 scenarios, always assuming a 50% drop in sales and operating profits for 2020 followed by a recovery in 2021.

Conclusion and Risks

Based on our results, we see that indeed it is in the shareholders' best interests to avoid hostile government revocation. Although this is an unlikely outcome due to the hostility it would display and the legal quandaries it would spur among the members of the coalition government and the ECJ, it is still at a substantial premium to where Atlantia is valued now (8 billion EUR), suggesting that there is a substantial margin of safety. However, it should be noted that in addition to the risks before, there are concerns that the coronavirus may be more serious than we are anticipating, although forecasting a 50% decline in EBIT is already quite dramatic. If the coronavirus proves to be even more vicious, our valuation is understating its negative impact. Furthermore, the difference between our valuation and the market value may be attributable to the fact that the market is applying a higher discount rate due to liquidity concerns and a pervasively high degree of risk aversion. If this were the case, the margin may simply be a modelling phenomenon of no real consequence. Although we think that aside from impacts to the real economy as the coronavirus has provided, a low discount rate is actually sensible given that yields are lower than ever, and infrastructure is not much riskier than credit assets.

Nonetheless, Atlantia is an established Italian large-cap, and although it's been inundated with scandal and bad press around the Morandi Bridge collapse, it is a thoroughfare investment with prime positioning, giving it the economics that a value investor should be happy with. Trickling into this position will not only give you exposure to what we hope will be a swift recovery from the coronavirus crash, but also an opportunity to benefit twice-over from relief of the legal concerns surrounding the Italian thoroughfare concession. Investors would be wise to keep an eye on this one, to consider for when the times are right.

