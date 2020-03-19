RH Is Outstanding Value Today

Image source

RH (RH) has been one of my favorite retail stocks in the market for some time. Shares have always been quite volatile, producing huge moves in both directions, which is perhaps unsettling if you're holding it for long periods of time, but on the other hand, it provides myriad opportunities to get in and out. One such opportunity, I believe, has presented itself with this most recent bout of market weakness. Shares of RH are down roughly two-thirds since their peak just a handful of weeks ago, and while there are legitimate concerns about consumer spending, I think RH has long-term staying power, and this is, therefore, a strong buying opportunity.

Long-term fundamentals are strong

RH is quite unique in the home goods industry to say the least. The company operates a membership model and offers consumers ultra-luxury home goods and furniture. Its expensive wares mean that customers have to have a meaningful amount of disposable income, as shoppers on the margin aren't buying couches and chairs that are measured in the thousands of dollars each. However, the formula has worked and I believe it will continue to work; one just has to accept this is not a consumer staple stock and will, therefore, experience some volatility in its revenue and earnings production.

Below, we have the company's revenue in millions of dollars for the past five years, and the margins it was able to earn on that revenue.

Source: TIKR.com

Revenue has grown nicely, but not spectacularly, in the past few years. RH has remade itself in recent years in shifting its assortment mix around, adding things like its Beach House category, Ski House, and others. It has been ruthless in terms of cutting dead weight from the portfolio and investing in profitable growth, which has worked nicely.

RH's operating margin growth has far exceeded that of revenue, implying the company's revenue is now much more efficient than it used to be.

Indeed, we can see why below.

Source: TIKR.com

RH has managed to keep its SG&A costs essentially flat for many years as a percentage of revenue, but its new and improved portfolio has produced much higher gross margins.

RH has worked to cut costs from its sourcing model, its supply chain, and improved pricing on its assortment, all of which has added up to an outstanding gain of ~700bps in gross margin in the past two years alone. We'll get a look at the company's fiscal 2020 performance in late March.

Part of the improvement the company has made with its gross margins has been turning its inventory over more quickly. Below, we have RH's inventory turns for the past five years, which shows another good story.

Source: TIKR.com

Inventory turns were just 1.9 in fiscal 2017 but improved to 2.8 for fiscal 2019. That's a huge improvement as it meant that, on average, inventory went from being held for 187 days in fiscal 2017 to 128 days in fiscal 2019. That helps improve margins because having less old inventory means fewer markdowns to get rid of old stock. It also means that RH can move its inventory position around more quickly to follow fashion trends, which helps it maintain pricing power.

Further, this helps the company generate cash more quickly, reducing its need for external funding, which has been an issue at times. More on that later, but for now, we can see the improvement in RH's cash conversion, which has been due entirely to its inventory position and turn improvements.

Source: TIKR.com

Cash conversion was nearly cut in half from fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2019, meaning RH is turning its inventory into cash more quickly, which it can then use that cash to buy more inventory, pay expenses, etc. This reduces the company's need for external financing, which it has used quite a lot of in the past couple of years.

Risks and other considerations

RH's cash production has been poor in a lot of ways in recent years. Below, we can see the company's cash from operations and capital expenditures from the past five full years in millions of dollars. These are the two components of free cash flow, as that metric is computed as cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

Source: TIKR.com

FCF was negative in fiscal 2015, as well as 2016 and 2017. A huge inventory reduction in fiscal 2018 helped drive very strong FCF, but fiscal 2019 was more normalized and produced a FCF value of $164 million. The point of all of this is to show that, for all its profitability, RH's cash production has been pretty weak over time. I think that will continue to improve with its better margins and smaller inventory position, but this poor cash production has led to using a fair amount of debt, which exposes RH should the current downturn become protracted.

RH's net debt position is below in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

The company had relatively modest debt before fiscal 2017 but began borrowing heavily thereafter. Part of the problem was poor cash production and a very slow cash conversion cycle, but another reason is that the company borrowed to buy back shares that were very cheaply valued. That's a noble undertaking, but it has saddled the balance sheet with a lot of debt. Keep in mind this company makes just over $300 million annually in operating income, so $1.1 billion of debt is a lot, to say the least.

The good news is that the company achieved a huge reduction in the float with its repurchase, as seen below (share count in millions).

Source: TIKR.com

The share count went from 41 million in fiscal 2017 to just 29 million in fiscal 2018, thanks pretty much entirely to the debt the company took on to make the purchases. This has helped boost EPS via a lower float, but as I mentioned, the company's debt position is sizable and may become a problem in a protracted downturn.

So, what to do, then?

RH has fallen enormously in the past few weeks on concerns that consumers won't have enough disposable income in the coming quarters to support a luxury brand like RH. These are valid concerns, and I want to make it perfectly clear that buying RH today is a speculative proposition.

I'm suggesting that this company has the staying power with its entrenched brand and strong profitability to weather the storm and come out the other side. However, I'm also making it clear that RH has a lot of debt and is exposed to consumers in a big way, given it sells very expensive home goods. Those points are the principal risks of owning the stock today, but I also think the valuation is pricing in those risks.

Current estimates are for RH to have earned north of $11 per share for fiscal 2020, which will be reported in a couple of weeks. Estimates for this year are nearing $14 in EPS, which I think will need to come down, and potentially significantly so.

However, if we take a step back and realize that conditions will normalize at some point, RH could very easily be back to earning $10 or $12 or even $14 in 2021. After all, without coronavirus, that's where the company was expected to be anyway.

With shares at just $94, the stock is being valued like the company's earnings are permanently impaired, which I think is a very far stretch. Yes, this period is going to be ugly. However, it will be temporary, and RH will not be this cheap for long. If you have the stomach to ride out the volatility, RH is a risky but prudent buy in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.