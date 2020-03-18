Just Another Bad Day (Technically Speaking For 3/18)

Is the market oversold? That's the argument John Plender makes in today's Financial Times. While acknowledging that the markets have fallen sharply over the last 3-4 weeks, he also notes that the policy response has been swift and strong. Central banks across the globe have cut interest rates while also ramping up bond-buying programs. Unlike the Great Recession, governments across the globe have also pledged to implement large spending programs. The US is working on a package of at least $1 trillion; Germany -- which is notoriously tight-fisted -- has stated it will do whatever it takes; France and Spain have made similar pledges. The combination of monetary and fiscal measures should not only provide a floor but, hopefully, give the global economy a strong push to emerge from the inevitable second-quarter contract that is coming.

What type of figures can we expect in the first and second-quarter GDP numbers? James Picerno at the Capital Spectator argues we really have no idea, which is the correct answer. Normally in a slowdown, economists can look to a clear event -- such as a mortgage market meltdown or a change in oil prices -- and then extrapolate forward. That exists to some extent in the current situation. We can start with the supply-chain issue and then note there's going to be a manufacturing slowdown. But how do you model the shutdown of entire cities such as New York or the Bay Area? What about the near stagnant nature of travel and tourism? The situation is so unique that all anyone can give is their best guess. I think the one thing most would agree on is that the numbers stand a good chance of being very ugly.

Expect a massive spike in initial unemployment claims next week. From Bloomberg: (emphasis added)

In Connecticut, about 30,000 claims have been filed since Friday, about 10 times the average weekly total, according to the Hartford Courant. Ohio received more than 48,000 applications over the past two days, compared to just under 2,000 for the same period the week before, WBNS, a Columbus television station, reported Tuesday. ... If this handful of states is even somewhat representative of what is happening broadly across the nation, there could be a historic surge in filings for unemployment benefits in the federal government’s report on March 26. The report due Thursday -- which reflects claims through last Saturday -- may only reflect a fraction of virus-related claims so far.

On that note, consider this tweet from Calculated Risk: Let's turn to today's performance tables: The SPY was "only" off 4.62% while the QQQ dropped a little more than 3%. But notice the extreme damage done to small-cap indexes: micro-caps cratered, falling 12.13%; Mid-caps were off 11.34%; small-caps declined almost 7%. The Treasury market was not immune to the selling, either. The long end of the Treasury market declined by 5.5%. This indicates that people are converting everything they can to cash.

The sector picture was just as bad. Energy fell with the oil market. Real estate dropped almost 10%. At the top of the chart are staples and health care.

Let's place all of this action into a far longer perspective by looking at an 11-12 year chart. This will help to place all of the recent action into perspective while also giving us some key levels to look for.

Let's start with the SPY That doesn't look so bad, does it? The last few weeks of activity show how extreme the price activity is. More importantly, it gives us two key price targets: 229.42 and 194.99. 220 is only a few percentage points lower than current levels. 194.99 is another 16.4% below today's close.

The QQQ is right between two key longer-term levels. The 200-week EMA is right below current levels. After that, it's 151.

The IWM has already fallen to levels last seen in 2013-2015. Prices are also very far below the 200-week EMA.

Most current prices are in the technical ether: they are far away from recent lows but also above highs last seen multiple years ago. That means there really isn't that much to hang onto, which is not a good place to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.