Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RAIFF) CEO Johann Strobl on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Johann Strobl

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining the call today. These are extraordinary times and of course, we respond accordingly. We have taken many steps to ensure the health of our employees and customers to the greatest degree and at the same time we are able to run our business smoothly.

We are strongly committed and we are aware of our responsibilities with the help of the population in the countries where we are active in and we will do our utmost to help to contain the spread of the virus. And of course, it’s important that the banking system is functioning besides the all these worries about the health, it’s also worries about financial security and this is why we are here, as well.

So, we will take care that all our customers, that the population in the countries have uninterrupted continuous exercise to banking services as well. In these days, we are already, to a largest extent in home office mode.

So, the majority of our employees are working remotely. We control them in every day. For us, it was important to see that our operations are working and we only have a few people at the premises and I can tell you that all our systems are up and running very well.

So this part works very well. And so, I can say that we are well prepared organizational-wise, but also system-wise.

But now let’s talk about the economic developments what we see in our countries, but also for our Bank. I maybe will spend less than usual about the past, so the full year results and the quarter and quarter and maybe a little bit more than usual on our macroeconomic outlook.

Still I think it’s worth to have a look at the numbers. Of course, these are – or is the starting point for what is lying ahead of us. And if we look at the numbers, you find us in a very good position. We have used the last couple of years to improve our operations substantially and I will talk about that in the next couple of minutes.

So what you see is, we look back at a very good year, 2019. And as I said, this is important, as we start strong in these difficult days. We had a good loan growth. We had a good net interest income development. Bear in mind that 2019 compared to 2018 is still somehow diluted by the sale of the core banking activities in Poland.

So, if you take that into consideration, you see that our net interest income grew about 8% and the fee income about 7%. I have to say that also costs in these days increased substantially and I will come to that in a minute.

Very important as of today is that we have a very good CET1 Ratio of 13.9% on the one hand and we have a low risk cost of 26 basis points and if you look at this €234 million of risk cost, bear in mind that €74 million had been from the early adoption of the EBA new default definition.

If we look at other performance numbers, what we see is a stable net interest margin, what we see is a cost income ratio which is by far our mid-term target and which are we have to say because of some changes in the lines of reporting looks even better than it was in the past. And then, we have this ROE which is, I would say, at 11% at an acceptable level.

If we move to the next slide, which is now – I am now on Slide 6, I think I would like to add that also in addition to the very improved CET1 ratio that we also have a very good non-performing exposure ratio of 2.1% and this was a very good coverage ratio of 61%.

We have had a good improvement of the operating income as I mentioned before and so, I want to move to Slide number 7, which somehow presents our activities of the last year, as well. So, after improving our sales capacity, after improving the CET1 ratio, we last year turned our focus to cost control across the Group and this happened in several activities.

So the one is, we did an review of our target operating model in Austria. This work was finished last year and it will be implemented in the course of this year’s, those elements which have not been implemented already last year. But we also see potential in the costs – in the cost base of our Austrian subsidiaries and we see a substantial savings in also some of our network banks.

And if we add these all together, there might be or we expect by 2021 a reduced cost base of €130 million, compared to what you have expected without these measures. And of course, in the future, we will also get more improvements by our digital investments and by substantially centralized approach in the way we organize our IT governance.

Now, to the outlook, which is on Slide 8. Of course, ladies and gentlemen, this spread of the virus I think imposed a big threat to the health of the population and therefore we fully support as I stated in the introduction, we fully support the measures of the governments, the Austrian governments, but also the governments in the neighboring countries.

This shutdown of social life, this shutdown of protection, this shutdown of entertainment, of course will have a negative impact on the GDP development in the third quarter – in the first quarter already, but even more so, in the second quarter.

Overall, our expectation is that we will see in the euro area, a drop in the GDP by 4%. And in Austria slightly more, 4.5% and then depending on the well expected development, but also on the integration to some of the big European countries, the economic integration. This might be in some countries even up to minus 6%.

In our forecast, which was just recently updated and where I have to say it’s in some areas probably a little bit easier where the impact is clear already like in hotel, in tourism, in transport, maybe in logistics, in some other areas, I think it’s much more difficult to model. So this is our best guess as of now and what we believe is that this is a supply side shock which was necessarily introduced by governments.

We believe that these measures as they are quite bold will bring a substantial reduction in spreading of the virus, so that in a couple of weeks, more and more the countries will go back to normal. So, this sharp decrease in economic activities that the recovery will be also strong and sharp.

There is one more point which I want to mention, which has somehow different source and different reasons all quite connected now to the virus, as well, which is the oil price development and the impact on the Russian economy, as well as the ruble.

Our understanding of the Russian economy is that, the country built over the couple of last years quite good buffer in terms of this wealth fund, but also the other stabilizers they built in, in their budget rules. And as of today, our economists believe that Russia can suffer a little bit from this development, but will not probably not fall into a deep recession as we see it in the European area.

Having this in mind, we of course have to adjust our outlook and our targets. So in these days, it’s difficult to say where the loan growth might be. But for sure it will be lower than what we have expected in the last call where we still were where we were talking about the mid-single-digits.

I think it’s difficult because it’s – there is another element in addition to this big introduction of measures and this is the support by the governments to compensate to a large extent, probably the negative economic impact on individuals and companies.

We have seen many countries which announced huge support schemes, packages like guarantees, like liquidity support, but also supporting companies and people with, what we call short-term work where the big part of the income is paid by the government and not by the companies. So that the companies can reduce their cash outflow substantially, whereas private individuals will have a minor impact on their monthly income.

So given this – this strong support by the governments, as well, it’s difficult to say where did the loan volume will be by the end of the year.

For sure, some of our customers will face problems which will lead to increased risk costs and this is why we have adjusted our forecast on that outlook to – from 50 – between 50 and 75 basis points. Of course, again, this is based on the assumptions I outlined when at this customer growth outlook.

Having this in mind, reduced activity in the economy, this will have an impact on our revenues and therefore it will also have an impact on the cost income ratio. Nevertheless, as we strongly believe that this is a V-shaped development, which ends soon and where we already see in 2021 very good economic activities, we will reassess and we are committed to the mid-term 55% cost income ratio.

Of course, given these uncertainties in the developments, it’s too early to say what we should expect for 2021. In terms of profitability, having said all this, these assumptions on the developments over the next couple of quarters, we believe that in the mid-term, we can keep our target of an 11% consolidated return on equity. But for 2020, we will have to evaluate the impact of this current environment.

We confirm our CET1 ratio at 13% or around 13%. And if everything works out as I outlined, then we can also confirm the dividend and mid-term we also keep our assumption that we have a payout ratio between 20% and 50% of the consolidated profits.

I think I can be now rather fast on the quarter-on-quarter comparison. We are now on Slide 11. I think the good thing is that, the net interest income and fee and commission income also quarter-on-quarter have to be nice and of course there had been in the – in some other lines, some items which I think was explained throughout the discussions or announcement what we did in the last couple of days already.

There was especially one point which is mentioned also here, which is the very positive impact from the valuation, but also a partial sale of a part of our SoftwareONE share package. And then there had been also some other positive and negative mixed developments what we have seen then in the fourth quarter especially.

If we move further, I think on Slide 12, we have what I already mentioned, the improvement in the net interest and fee income in more detail. We had some positive impacts from a sale of an equity instrument in Slovakia, which is Mastercard shares. I have already mentioned the SoftwareONE IPO positive impact and we had some releases of provisions for litigations in Romania and in Russia.

We have an increase in the staff expenses, I mean, at year end, as in some countries there was a quite good development. There had been a higher bonuses and some salary adjustments mainly in Russia. And, yes, of course, at the fourth quarter, we always have some seasonalities in advertising, of course, compared to the third quarter where because of the holiday season has traditionally little activity.

We now – we run through the countries, I think we have a positive development in all the areas. Of course, Hungary, there has been, because of some risk cost and other activities, administrative cost depreciation, so we had a slightly negative fourth quarter.

But we are fine with the development especially of the loan growth in the PI portfolio and Czech Republic and Slovakian activities had been acceptable or very good like in Slovakia where we also had a positive impact by the sale of the head office buildings.

Southeastern Europe, I think the fourth quarter, as expected is usually quite mixed. In Romania, we had a positive impact there what I mentioned before in the overview that some litigations provisioning could be released and of course, Eastern Europe, which is on Slide 15 was going well throughout the year and also in the fourth quarter.

I think I can jump now to Slide 17, I mentioned it before the CET1 ratio is in a very good shape. Some of you might be interested what might be the impact if the P2R requirement changes according to CRD V, we mention it here that we expect at 98 basis point potential increase of the CET1 ratio.

At that, I think can skip Slide 18. Also, maybe I should mention here that of course, the ruble, positive development till year-end also supported the CET1 improvement. The funding on Slide 19, I think we have a solid funding base. We had a couple of issues throughout the last year. So the funding base is strong. The liquidity base, the liquidity ratios are good in these difficult days I think this is important.

And with this, I hand over to Hannes Mösenbacher.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Good afternoon, also from my side. I would also be rather short in my reflection when it comes to 2019, maybe just again talking about the highlights. We were capable to demonstrate good quality loan growth. Risk cost finished at €234 million or 26 basis points including non new default definition of €74 million. So we have completely consumed and reflected a new default definition impact already in the 2019 numbers. NPE ratio is at 2.1%, coverage ratio at 61% and just to reemphasize that we have a very strong CET1 capital ratio.

So I would proceed with Page 21, where you can see the different dynamics of the portfolios, of course, eye-catching is our growth in Russia and Ukraine. But please bear in mind that the FX impact was 19% when talking about Griner and on the oversight, over-appreciated the 14% year-on-year. But those two numbers are highly inflated by the appreciation of the respective currencies.

On the market risk side, maybe nicely you can recall that in the due course of the transaction, in Poland, we had to hedge quite a substantial amount which was consuming market risk at that place. This is now fading out in 2019 and therefore there we get also a relief on this one.

So I move on to the next page on the provisioning and on impairments side. Well, what is the most important thing talking about Q4, we have finished the reflection of the new default definition and we have already seen in some of the countries what I also flagged when talking to you time that we see some of the car suppliers given this late cycle momentum which already could start suffering.

And then, there was one transportation company when it was in our region, which also showed signs of suffering in the due course of the de-acceleration of the economic development. So these are the most important reasons for the higher risk cost in the Q4.

Just to remind ourselves when talking about the new default definition, there was now a new clear definition and it was about the unlikely to pay days-past-due counting and whatever is the material threshold for past-due obligations, and finally also that if a client is defaulting on a product which is consuming 20% of the total amount outstanding with this respective client, we would see a sort of a cross default.

Last but not least, if you look at the Page 23, we are now on an all-time low when it comes to the NPE ratio at 2.1%. We have a very good coverage ratio. I would even dare to say it’s top-in-class if you look at the EBA transparency exercise, RBI Group belongs to the best cohort when talking about coverage ratios.

So I think that’s also a very good starting point that our defaulted portfolio is very well covered with individual loan loss provisions.

But this is a very swift run through the couple of slides. And we would open for your questions. Please go ahead.

Mate Nemes

Yes, good afternoon and thanks for the presentation. Just starting perhaps that your macro outlook and the cost of risk guidance, can you share a bit more on that cost of risk guidance for 2020? Is this a result of your updated macro expectations, essentially fed through the IFRS 9 models?

Or have you made more bottom-up assumptions for certain sectors and geographies? And also related to that, what is your view on corporate portfolio default rates? What is baked into your guidance on cost of risk? And then, finally related to this, does the guidance incorporates certain assumptions on stage one to stage two migrations? Any color you could share on that would be helpful.

And the second question is on NII. There seems some rate cuts already, for example, in the Czech Republic, perhaps some markets or some central banks will follow as well.

Can you share your NII sensitivities to these rate cuts in the main markets and then perhaps any color on current NIM expectations for 2020? That would be helpful. I appreciate that it’s very early days and the situation is fluid, but any views could be appreciated.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Thanks for your question. I am happy to share what we have done so far. Well, the one is when talking about the risk cost and the risk cost guidance, anything, anyway think that RBI Group was well understood by the market when we have guided already last year that we think that we are now late cycle and that we cannot demonstrate a reoccurring lower risk cost as we have shown over the last three years.

So, how did we tackled the inter issue which is now on our table. As our CEO outlined, on the one hand side, already with the beginning of January, we have seen that the auto supply change shock, followed then by a demand shock. People did not consume, did not fly, did not make use of leisure and hurdles.

And now we have the very strong measures taking by the government. So what did we do is, that we have done on the one hand side a sort of a top-down sensitivity analysis and as we go into this into more details in a couple of seconds, the other one is of course, we had good contacts with all our clients, talking to them on a bottom-up or to learn what is gained back from the supply chain shock and how they look at their current situation.

So this would be the most two important approaches that was – what we have done. And also now we see how swiftly the officials are also adjusting their GDP forecasts. So going to the top-down stress test or sensitivity analysis, I think it’s fair to say that you have some regions across the world and in some industries, which are more impacted their easy to leisure – eastern parts of Europe which are heavily impacted.

And I think it’s also fair to say that whenever you talk about leisure, whenever you talk about traveling, tourism, that is a sub-part of the industry is also impacted. So what did we do is, we differentiated between sectors and industries where we think they may see like an L-shaped recovery and the first two one I mentioned now, this is the two of them we had considered.

How did we tackled it, all story we were asking ourselves what happens to this industry if the sales revenues goes that we skip out of a yearly sales revenues either three months or six months. So this was what we have done with this very heavily impacted part of the portfolio of the industry.

Then on the second one, we had others like automotives, oil, IT and others where we think we can talk about a U-shaped recovery. Here we have assimilated what would mean a fallout of sales revenue for two or three months.

And then finally, as also indicated by our CEO, for sure we’d also have some V-shaped part and this we think is the biggest part of our portfolio. Well, after this strong de-acceleration of the social life and the industry, there will be recovery and people will go out and consume and compensate for the lost consummation over the last couple of weeks and months.

So, having said all this, this leads me to a stage two adjustment and we would also like to cover a big part of this already in the Q1. You know that we can do this because there is something like the stage two collective provisions and we have already done so with the 2018 numbers.

And if you look at the risk cost forecast between 50 and 75, so if you would take some of the average, let’s say 60, so, in the first quarter, we should see almost one quarter, maybe below one quarter of this entire risk cost forecast being consumed.

Having said this, I think also happy to share with you that the first two months of the year, 2020 have shown a very good performance. But the real slowdown, the heavy slowdown is now to be expected in Q1 and Q2. But as I said, we would all really try to cover part of the potential impact into Q1.

Johann Strobl

Coming to your second question, it is indeed difficult to see where the net interest margin will go. What I expect is that in this situation the price competition which put in many markets quite a lot of pressure on the margin will disappear.

So at least here, we will get some improvement from that side. I think then there we have a couple of countries where the rates are – the central bank rates are still high and even a substantial reduction will only have a minor impact on the net interest margin and therefore on the net interest income.

But in countries like the Czech Republic, for example, where there is a substantial amount of money on current accounts where we do not pay interests. This goes directly then to the P&L. So it’s different from country-to-country. But, yes, in the Czech Republic, what you mentioned before, we see pressure on the net interest income.

Mate Nemes

Okay. Thank you very much. Very helpful answers.

Andrea Vercellone

Good afternoon. Three questions. The first one is on Russia. The outlook. You mentioned that Russia should suffer less than some of the other countries in terms of GDP, GDP development.

I was just wondering, if that scenario is as of now or and you run a scenario where Russia also goes on lock down for a period of time, because, by now it hasn’t happened yet, because they don’t need it. Were they going to do it? Have you got any sensitivity as to what it may do?

The second is on cost of risk. If the world was to be aided the way you have modeled in terms of macro evolution. Do you foresee 2021 being at similar levels in terms of cost of risk? Or should cost of risk trend down again?

And also for the 2020, can you give us an idea of how much of the – or what’s the amount in the 50 to 75 basis points, which is model-driven. So, IFRS 9 for other type of model adjustments, so non-cash losses.

And finally, on FX, not the Polish one, not to-date, currencies, I mean. Can you remind us what percentage of your equity Russia, Ukraine, Belarus is currently hedged and is there is anything in place in the – anything material in place in the other countries? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

If I might start with macro on Russia, indeed the assumption is that there is less severe downlook than what we have seen Europe, in the western countries of Europe and in the neighborhood of Austria.

I mean, I don’t have as this is just a one day old outlook, I don’t have other scenarios which would address also a total lockdown in Russia. Maybe the next time when we have a call or in between we will give you an update on that.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Well, on the cost of risk, what we have done, what I have outlined before and the way we have tackled the potential impact that what full year, as I have shown to you, this L-shaped, U-shaped, and V-shaped recovery for the certain sub-industry. Here we had in mind this would sum up to some 15, 20 basis points on the IFRS impact and then please do not also forget that we have this macro overlay out of the retail side.

But what we have seen over the last couple of the years, so that’s the reason why I am a little bit more talkative in explaining is that, part of this stage two also of course gets used to some 15 basis points IFRS adjustments out of the corporate part, out of the SME part and on the retail side, I think you can fairly assume another 10 to 15 basis points.

So this would be the current assumption. Not yet considered to which extent the corporate, the government guarantee make it and how fast into the real economy. So this would be my way of talking about, right now, when talking about the IFRS 9 guidance. Thank you.

Martin Grüll

As to the hedging policy, you should be aware that we do not hedge the total capital of the banks in the countries. We rather hedge the CET1 sensitivity which are in terms of European regulation in Russia is substantial. So there we have currently hedge of around €500 million. And this is something like 50% what you might call hedge effectiveness.

The other smaller countries, we have like in Belarus and in Ukraine, we do not have hedges at this point in time there. It’s rather difficult to hedge because of the countries’ the currency regime. And then, in some others we have smaller amounts of hedges, that’s not substantial and not – I would say, given the sensitivity not so much important.

Andrea Vercellone

Thank you.

Gabor Kemeny

Hi. Just to follow-up on capital firstly. Can you give us an estimate, what would be, what has been the capital impact of the foreign currency movements we have seen year-to-date? And so what the CET1 ratio impacts? And then on Russia, would you be able to quantify how do you think about the credit loss this year in 2020?

And in particular, how do you see the oil and gas exposures performing in Russia? And also staying with Russia, how would you expect your business to be impacted by an emergency rate hike by the central banks? So, how – what would be the business impact of 4, 5 percentage point potential emergency rate hike on rate rise in Russia?

Johann Strobl

So, the substantial – the substantial movement in the Ruble and in the other currencies have net of an impact in the CET1 ratio which is below 20 basis points. As to your question of the impact of a emergency rate hike, which I would not expect so far.

I think, we always could explain that the sensitivity of the net interest income in Russia is relatively unexpectedly small. So, I won’t be worried too much about such a rate hike.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Well, if I may add there, I think since part of our strong business franchise also is showing quite some current accounts. I think from – we would even partly benefit from a rate hike when it comes to Russia. When talking about credit risk losses in oil and gas exposure, please let me share a couple of thoughts with this one.

I think this industry, the oil industry is used to having huge volatilities seen over the last couple of the years and we clearly have to differentiate between the different parts of the business.

The one is, who is an oil trader, who is an integrated oil producer, having some production facilities in producing gasoline and all the other stuff what we need in our daily life and maybe also distributing across their gasoline stations and then we have the pure explorer.

When focusing on the Russian oil exposure, talking within RBI Group, I think we must know that there are some of these companies, they would not even need our cash, because they have a net debt cash position and not a net debt-to-EBITDA or whatever. So they have a net cash position. That’s the one thing.

And secondly, what we also have to consider that some of them have a very, very low and super competitive cost of production. So there are some who could produce between a $3 to $5 per barrel. So they are very competitive when it comes to this point of the view.

And there is one exposure which is a little bit longer lasting, but here we have super good securities available from some acres and from some huge European producers. So that’s the way how I look at the oil and gas exposure. To cover the question on credit risk losses 2020, I tried to explain. So, here you would have to be more specific.

Gabor Kemeny

Understood. Thank you.

Benjamin Goy

Yes, hi, good afternoon. Just one question, that’s on capital, just wondering whether you had any discussion so far with the Austrian or Eastern European regulators on the countercyclical buffers in place in some countries and your domestic buffer in Austria, given we have seen in other countries move to reduce or, yes, abolished them, I think temporarily? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Yes, we have this whenever we meet these regulators. They are aware that – and they openly mention it and say, buffers are there for such situations. I haven’t seen so far a written guidance or whatever, but we have had many, many verbal communications, so that we don’t see any restrictions now by the buffer regime.

We haven’t seen – you might also think about the Austrian regime where we have two buffer regimes which are – till now, we had the higher off and now it’s going to be the sum of both. So there is ongoing discussion in the experts. So in the authority teams, the experts are discussing.

But there was no outcome so far. Their indication was that we do not have and this is talking about normal times, not the specific situation that we should not expect – do not have to expect a substantial increase to what we have now.

Benjamin Goy

Thank you.

Alan Webborn

Hi. Thanks for the call. In terms of the sort of measures that the central banks and so on are putting in place with this RWA savings and so on, how do you view that from your own perspective in terms of your 13% CET1 ratio? Is this something that you feel that what have you are being told to do, that's where you would be aiming?

Or do you think if short-term things get worse, you’d be willing to see it go below that in the short-term, for example, to keep supporting economies and so on. I would just be interested in your view of how you think that is.

Secondly, I think you quoted this morning talking about a need to loosen forbearance rules. And obviously you could have a – you could make a comment on that as well and presumably in your guidance, you haven’t taken that into account. But I’d be interested to hear what you wanted to say about that.

And I guess, thirdly, I think the – for example, the Czech regulator has been quite clear in its view that banks should not pay dividends at the moment and no – does not have potentially any impact on your own ability to pay a dividend, if for example, one or two other regulators across the Europe were to decide the same.

And I guess, last question would be, are you now seeing a very, very sharp change in day-to-day activity? Could you just give us a little bit more color as to, you told us that January, February were okay, but you are making no adjustments and talking to customers and so on.

I mean, is it really a sort of a short-term, very, very sharp reduction that we are now seeing, if you could give us any indication as how you see activity in what you are seeing on a day-to-day basis, that would also be helpful. Thank you.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Well, since we are just a very few people here in our conference call room, you know, Johann was now pointing to me that I should give it a trial on the forbearance rule and I also volunteer I have to admit beforehand. Let us remind ourselves, what is this forbearance rule about. If a client would be in financial difficulties.

And if he do a sort of modification, which has an impact of beyond 1%, you would have to forebear this client and then client needs to have a period of two years in this forbearance bracket and that you could leave – that he could leave this forbearance bracket. Whenever there is another interruption in the payments schedule, he goes more or less directly to the NPL.

So that’s just the current rule setting. Now you could say, for a client of ours which whom we are dealing since couple of years, let’s assume one of these mortgage clients and he has demonstrated his willingness and capability to honor the monthly installments, let’s say he was doing for ten years and now he needs a payment holiday of three months, come on, this is not an issue.

But here comes the point. If you talk about this NPV impact of 1%, or if it’s just used to normal interest rate, while the NP rate, if you add the three installments to the final of the cash flow and of the amortization, it should not be a forbearance. But this is exactly where we would be happy to get more clarity on this one.

For other core client of ours to our relationship plan, where we have very, very long-lasting relationship with them and where all the obligations always have been honored and if they are asking me for a three months or six months payment holiday, I would also economically not have any single thought about providing this. But at the same time, we have sometimes very strict rules and regulations. The one is the forbearance when it comes to this NPV and this is what we tried to convey saying, well, let’s just make sure because of this governmental shutdown as an argument that it’s not the financial difficult of the client. So if we get clear on this one, then I think we also can demonstrate and support very much and we anyway will. But this is the whole story of what we were talking about. So not seeing artificial or specific, it’s just this NPV and baked off 1% and since it was governmental cost that this shouldn’t be an issue. That’s the story on the forbearance.

On the Central Bank measure, Alan, thanks for this question too. I think this seems to a situation it’s so dynamic, this is a little bit early. So we have assumed in CET1 guidance, a certain part of the RWA increase, not yet including in this short period of time that there might be some counter-effects on RWA.

A release as soon as we would see the specific guarantees issued by the government. So this would be my two questions when it comes to the forbearance. And the second one when it comes to the central bank measures.

Johann Strobl

Now talking about what’s happening on the ground. We have mixed activities, and of course, please be aware that this government measurements are like a wave moving now from the west to the east and maybe from north to south somehow. The basic idea is that, branches are open that people have access to cash and that people can, if they want get advice.

Of course, the acquisition, so going for a new customer is reduced and also outbound calls from the callcenters are reduced to cover in these days the inbound calls which are addressing couple of questions also to collection or whatever you have. So this is one change in a pattern of activities which we face with private individuals.

With corporates, our relationship managers are in a permanent, very close contact to understand the needs of the customers, their situation, how they are dealing with this situation closing production facilities whatsoever. Understanding if there is and there probably is in many, many cases a breach or a potential it has to be expected a breach in covenants.

If this is already to be expected then one can early talk with them how to deal with it. And so, I think, being on spot now with this issue is, this should create quite a lot of time for reaction and they are very positive, of course, it might be that some of our customers face liquidity issues, we will come with this, as it comes.

Of course, customers have – had the projects in mind where we approved financing already. They might not need it as of now. So there is a reduced request for liquidity. Other might ask for postponement as Hannes has explained. And so, we are figuring out this. So, this is the normal way. Of course, we see, because of the shutdown also a reduction in trade finance business, as well.

There it might be that there then mid-term days also change from some of the products to other areas. There might even be that customers, who did not use this instrument to protect them. They might want to come back at a later point in time and even ask for more.

So, even there, it’s as of today, it’s difficult to understand what the demand in two to three months might be, but this is the situation now and of course, in some areas, the fee-related business will be reduced because of the, let’s call it shutdown of the economy.

Alan Webborn

That’s very helpful. Thank you.

Riccardo Rovere

Hello. Can you hear me? Can you hear me?

Johann Strobl

Yes, we can hear you.

Riccardo Rovere

Hello. Okay, okay. Sorry. Sorry for that. And sorry for the question. My line broke down for few minutes some minutes ago. So, I apologize if I ask a question that has already been answered. I have couple of questions if I may. The first one is on the risk cost and the second one is on – is again on the facility available to provide liquidity to real economy.

On risk cost, just want to be sure, the guidance you are providing, does this take into account the fact that, at least Austria seems to go along the same line of Italy and then France and then Spain in terms of lockdown? I mean, the measures have been announced by Sebaste Court literally few days ago.

And I was wondering whether when you calculated at the 50 to 75 basis point guidance whether let’s say, the measures announced by your counselor was somehow taken into account, because that could make a little bit of a difference or in any other country where you operate, you are assuming a lockdown, a shutdown of the economy for an eventually in case for how long? This is the first question.

The second question I have is, have you seen any of your client for the moment starting to draw committed lines that were not being used before? And what you are thinking in general of the facilities put in place, the set up by the various authorities in the various countries, do you think you will use them to provide liquidity to the real economy in case the real economy needs that?

Johann Strobl

I think your questions also fit perfectly to one question by Simon Nellis, which was not answered, by us till now. The question was a couple of countries are now requiring banks to offer debt moratoriums and what is our view on that if I may start with this before I come to your questions.

So I think it’s quite natural that in these days, governments are asking for debt moratoriums and frankly speaking, this is first not unexpected and second, the way we understand the EBA guidelines on the default definition, there is even an a paragraph and article which deals with that and which requires that EBA, EBA gives a second look at it and adjusts the default definition.

So, I think, it’s – one thing is to comfort the population, second also to invite the banks to do so and third it’s also a message to the EBA. Now also to some other or in extending to that, of course, - and we have seen this also in the financial crisis and I will expect that these days the guarantee scheme will be different.

So, less more pragmatic, less bureaucratic because we started this situation in a sound economic environment. And therefore, these historic questions what we had at that which are companies which anyhow might to give up, because they were weak already. This is less a question of today. So we are open to this moratorium questions.

Expecting that this comes as a package where guarantees on the one hand with also a redefinition of the default definition. So, this would be our two requirements. I believe that this is to evolve within a very short period of time and it should be on the one hand very supportive for the companies and people and on the other hand, it could take away quite a lot of pain for banks when – while dealing with requests from customers.

This now leads to your question on committed lines. Yes, we have seen this, but, very, very low amounts. I would say, this was a rather a technical test if it works. But it’s not something where I get already the impression that corporate are filing up a liquidity.

I think there is no need given what we have – as I said before, on the one hand, central banks are offering enormous amounts of liquidity and then the guarantees of the state. So, I think there shouldn’t be a big negative impact. And this – this also comes then to the RWA and CET1 question. So, I think there, again it’s – this combination which supports.

To your question, what is figured in, of course, the shutdown of Austria was already figured in, in this forecast. Of course, to extent it was known and visible to yesterday. I mean, we will see if more comes like of course, we see that construction companies were closing down today as well, and maybe more will follow.

On the other hand, this might be even the best decision what we can get in these days if we see a European-wide fast closedown and probably in a couple of weeks we could open again because then this – if everyone is in quarantine for two to three weeks, then we know what the problem is. So, we cannot spread it anymore.

So, based on this basic assumption, so to a large extent this is figured in and yes, this assumption in the focus is that we have – I think four weeks or so of a sort of lockdown and then a couple of weeks till we are back again. You can see this in the – we haven’t talked about as we see a big drop in the second quarter by 7% or so.

For example, in Austria, we see a small recovery in the third quarter, quarter-on-quarter by maybe 1% in the third quarter. So you see it will slowly come back and then on the fourth quarter it’s going back to normal. So that an average, we will end up with this 4.5 minus in Austria with our forecast is.

Yes, and of course, we have a very, very close eye to the liquidity and we have quite a lot of assets which would be available to bring it to a status which would then can be turned into liquidity. It covered bond, which could be brought to the central banks or whatever.

Riccardo Rovere

Thank you, and thank you very much for the answer. Just a very, very final clarification if I may. When you stated – when you stated before that in the 50 to 75 basis points risk cost guidance, around 15 basis points in corporate and around 10 basis points in the retail are included in the 50 to 75 and those the 15 plus 10 basis points are related to IFRS 9 modeling. Did I get it correct?

Hannes Mösenbacher

That’s perfect. Yes, that’s the way I tried to convey the message.

Riccardo Rovere

Thank you. Okay. Thank you very much and I want to thank you publicly for having provided us with the guidance in such a difficult and challenging times. Most of the banks refrain from doing that even in normal times. And I think what you have done is really, really outstanding. I don't know whether you are going to be right or wrong, but thanks for that. And I wanted to publicly thank.

Tobias Lukesch

Yes, good afternoon. One question left on my side. The announcement by the government with regard to potential cash on hand. Could you maybe elaborate on from the knowledge as of today, how this could work? How the immediately – immediate liquidity injection for one person businesses and so on might help both the people, the economy and finally also the banks to some extent? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

All right. This is difficult for me, because I have to say that in Austria, this is not the real business. Where we are in as Raiffeisen Bank International. So the last one or two days I didn’t get an update. My best knowledge, but this is outdated already was that they - that means the government, the responsible ones have to figure out or in discussion how much it would be.

So their intention is to compensate all those micro businesses to support them to generate some income for them. But I think their discussion for this is, is it a percentage of the last – an average of the last couple of months, or is it rather a sort of minimum amount so that they can survive. But I am not fully updated on that.

So, maybe, if this is of interest for you in the next couple of days Investor Relations will give you an answer to that.

Tobias Lukesch

Thank you.

Hai Thanh Le Phuong

Hi. Just one question from my side. So, as you mentioned more and more countries who offer adjusted payment holidays should be granted for clients, both retail and corporate and I was wondering like, what would it mean for your net interest income? What is the client with these amounts or does IFRS allow you to book net interest income even if you have payment holidays?

Hannes Mösenbacher

Well, the way I understood, some of the moratorium proposals by the local governments is that, they would explicitly allow to have interest rate paid.

Hai Thanh Le Phuong

Okay. So, it’s just the principal that should be eliminated for this year.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Exactly, so it would be just the principal where you would receive the payment holiday. But the interest rate – the interest expense must be honored.

Hai Thanh Le Phuong

Okay. Thank you.

Alastair Ryan

Thank you. Just briefly then on the dividends. It’s a very wide range you have for your future payouts and clearly, it’s likely 2020 will be down year-over-year in per share earnings. And would you have any consideration to doing a slightly lower range to be able to scale the dividend for shareholders are ultimately invested in the bank for and it was a nice sort of a dividend increase last year.

How do we think about your dividend approach? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

This is now a really difficult one in these days, I have to say. I think, I could only reconfirm what we have said before. So first, for the 2019 dividend, we've discussed this the day before yesterday. We still believe also we have seen in a couple of countries requirements by the bank supervisors not to pay dividends. We believe we can pay dividends and we want to pay dividends for this year.

And given our outlook also, the – we say, okay, maybe the ROE you have seen it in the outlook might not be this 11% what we achieved mid-term. But on the other hand, so, I think you’ll have two ones. So the one is that certain percent see the one, I think this is the one important and the other is probably in 2020. Now you have to guess. It’s – sorry, it’s too early. It’s too early.

Alastair Ryan

Okay. Thank you.

Anna Marshall

Good afternoon. Couple of questions please. First is a follow-up on dividends. So you've mentioned that there are ongoing discussions between regulators, governments, banks, with regards to payment holidays, guarantees and so on.

Do dividends and discussion of dividends also a feature in this conversation? So that was my first question. And the second question on funding. Have you seen any spikes in deposit withdrawals anywhere - in any of the countries? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

To the dividend discussion, if the central banks or the bank supervisors in some of the countries prohibit dividends, then they cannot pay. So this is – this was it in the past and this will it be in the future.

Given the current forecast, the strength of our banks, I think all of them or most of them could easily pay dividends. But we have seen a couple of central banks, also in the Czech Republic and in others, where dividend payments will be restricted.

Within RBI AG, we have reserves. So even if there is a year where we do not receive the dividends, what we have planned, we still would have the capacity – if there is – of course, all these what I have said my expectation to the development that we still could pay dividend.

In terms of funding, I can only say that the customer behavior is very stable. So, the only thing what we see is that people to some extent want to have more cash. But this is a very small issue that in some countries there is a request for euro notes or U.S. dollar notes, which only in these days having almost no air traffic, it’s not that the notes wouldn’t be available but it’s rather a transport issue.

Anna Marshall

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. And congratulations on the great numbers and your super stewardship of the Bank, particularly including now these difficult times. I would like to ask how do you see – what is your reaction to a scenario where capital really is coming down below 13%, because it is it is so dire?

Do you have a view of what you thought through, what you do there in terms of both from the operational side as a non-growth – further loan growth constrained, very happy to see you taking a sensible approach in the guidance but also on capital side, do you have a minimum before you come back to the market to ask for capital?

Obviously, dividends couldn't get way, blah, blah, blah. Just any kind of color or thoughts on that grim scenario, please?

Johann Strobl

I mean, the current – I mean, we do not believe that this is an economic structural crisis. So we believe that this is an economic crisis driven by measurements for health reasons. This is why we believe it should end soon. So we need to cover probably two quarters where our customers feel the stress. This is the basic assumption.

I mean, of course, you can’t create scenarios where you’ll say, we are now, this is only the first wave and the wave goes on to the west and also the Chinese has recovered because the U.S. are shutdown, then goes back and forth and back and forth.

So, almost endlessly. We do not believe in this, because, as I said before, we now see that the reactions of most of the countries are coming fast. And where – if there is a country delayed by two or three weeks, I think this does not have to change our potential estimate.

If - and this is the other thing, if for whatever reason the government guarantees and these are guarantees for broadly for our corporate customers, and I think all the countries will come, because these are national governments, of course. We believe that all the countries will come with similar instruments and there will be no discussion on European level on what is the impact on budget deficit, other problems.

So, all this is not for discussion up. So I think the increase of WAs also risk cost which would be far beyond what Hannes Mösenbacher indicated, okay. Then it’s the point that also the bank supervises it but guys, therefore we have the buffers.

So, even if it comes to that bad situation, which I do not expect, then this would eat into the buffers and the buffers are there. So, I think we then would get, depending on how deep these buffers are used, we would get a considerable time to refill these buffers again. And as I said, I do not believe that we would go substantially below the 13%.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s fantastic. Thank you very much and congratulations again, Johann. Thank you.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Well, I can answer this question regarding, there was coming in a question on one of our chats when talking about this forbearance change on the one percentage point on the NPV. Yes, you are right. The only thing what you have to consider is what is the effective risk rate you have to use for discounting.

So if you would use current liquidity prices, if it’s just one year, but if you assume that you have a 10 year or 20 year loan, also small changes in the effective interest rate would already make a difference. I agree with your implicit assumption, come on guys whereas the issue that was effectively what Johann Strobl and myself we tried to explain. But this is exactly the point where would need to get clarity on and then we can move decisive and swift.

Johann Strobl

If I may, there was another question coming in which reads like, could the Austrian government ask for compensation from banks in exchange for guarantees, like skipping dividends and Q1 coupons. I don’t expect this as of today. The current reading in Austria and this is what I fully share is, as a sequence, which is, this is a health problem.

The government wants to contain the spreading of this issue. These measures have a negative impact on the real economy. The government is ready to support the real economy by measures, which gives cash to private individuals and guarantees to companies.

So, as of today, I don’t think that the banks are in the line of the fire. This is a big difference than what we had in the big financial crisis or even in the sovereign crisis.

Okay, if there are no questions, we appreciate very much that you took the time. We want to thank you and please stay healthy.

Hannes Mösenbacher

All the best to you. Bye. Thanks for participating. Bye.

