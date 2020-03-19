AT&T: The Coronavirus Opportunity

It seems like the softness in the stock was due to fear rather than facts.

AT&T's (T) shares plunged by about 10% in the last month over fears pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak, but the selloff may be exaggerated. The telecom firm's management noted earlier this week that their supply chain isn't significantly impacted. Besides, contrary to expectations, latest data reveals that short interest in the scrip actually declined in the last reporting cycle. These factors suggest that the softness in AT&T's shares is largely driven by fear instead of facts, presenting a buying opportunity for bulls.

Shorting Subsides

Short interest is essentially the total number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric indicates that market participants are scrambling to short a stock -- a bearish indicator. Conversely, a dramatic decline in the metric indicates that traders and speculators are winding down their short positions in large numbers -- a bullish indicator. So, the metric essentially gauges the pulse of bulls and bears.

Coming back to AT&T, its short interest stood at 116.8 million in the last reporting cycle. The figure may seem huge in isolation but it's actually quite minuscule. The company has over 7.1 billion shares outstanding which means that only 1.6% of its stated share count stood shorted at the end of the last cycle. As a personal rule, I don't consider short interest to be high unless it crosses above 20%.

Having said that, note that short interest in the scrip declined by a significant 12% in the said cycle. The last cycle spanned from mid-February till February-end which means the data is factoring in the fear and speculation-driven trades that took place towards the end of the last month. The shorted quantity may be minuscule but the fact that shorts wound up their positions amidst growing uncertainty, instead of stacking short positions, is quite surprising.

The general argument used to justify the near-10% drop in AT&T's stock over the last month, has been that coronavirus outbreak can hurt its financials. But the declining short interest suggests that a broad swath of market participants aren't betting on the stock to fall. Maybe short-side traders and speculators perceive this as a flawed correlation, or maybe they feel the stock is fairly valued in spite of the coronavirus outbreak.

Either way, the drop in AT&T's short interest suggests that there aren't good enough catalysts to push the telecom and media giant's shares any lower. This should come across as a relief for AT&T's shareholders. The scrip was trading between $33 and $38 in the last short interest cycle, and it's still well within this price range, so I don't expect any fundamental change in the shorting-related market sentiment unless new information comes to light.

Clearing the Air

Besides, AT&T is into a range of different businesses so any major disruption in the global supply chain can potentially hamper its growth. There seems to be doubt and a general lack of clarity around the prospects of its two largest segments in terms of revenue - Mobility and Entertainment Group - which collectively accounted for over 62% of AT&T's overall revenues in Q4 FY19.

Starting with its Mobility division, there's the general concern that AT&T's plans to deploy nationwide 5G by the end of this year, could go haywire if the required telecom equipment - from its hardware vendors - is in short supply due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This doesn't seem to be a concern for AT&T's top brass for the time being at least. They clarified earlier this week that they haven't seen any significant disruption in their supply chain yet. They also reiterated that, at the time, they were on track to deploy nationwide 5G. So, this should put AT&T's 5G deployment-related fears to bed, for now at least.

From their Deutsche Bank conference:

We're spending a lot of time working with authorities. We're used to doing that in the sense of being a network operator who deals with storms and acts of mother nature. We are dealing with them in that same type of way with the same processes. From a supply chain perspective, I don't want to suggest we've seen anything significant at this time...we're able to state that by the end of second quarter, we'll have a nationwide 5G network

Another concern is that, the recently imposed travel restrictions would limit the cross-border movement of AT&T's filming crew. This can, in turn, hamper AT&T's original content production under its Entertainment group umbrella. Its HBO Max is supposed to go live in May, so any disruption in the availability of its content catalog may take away the platform's competitiveness.

However, I feel this issue has been greatly exaggerated. As a workaround, AT&T's Entertainment group can simply focus on producing domestic content until things normalize, or if it's that important, they can film its content in easily accessible locations in the meantime. Either way, I believe the company can work around these travel restrictions and prevent them from impacting its overall financials.

Concluding Remarks

AT&T's shares have been hammered down over fears relating to the coronavirus outbreak, but there seemingly aren't any newly emerged risk factors that would pose a tangible threat to its growth prospects or market positioning. The decline in AT&T's short interest during the last cycle corroborates my thesis, and it suggests that the stock may not have material downside from the current levels.

The stock is trading at a significant discount compared to its past multiples as well as its peers. So, altogether, I believe this is a good time to accumulate the telecom giant's shares, for investors with a long-term time horizon.

