U.S. Shale Activity: A Report From The Dallas Fed

The Saudis hold the winning hand on production, but it may not matter as the global travel economy craters.

Introduction

It has become increasingly difficult to make a meaningful energy market forecast as market fundamentals - commodity prices, are changing daily these days. Always to the downside.

I had thought when I originally wrote this article for The Daily Drilling Report that we would see some immediate reaction from the "front lines," in this war. The rig count would decrease and the inexorable rise in shale production would finally flatten, if not start down. We all know it has to happen... eventually. Now would be nice. Alas, such was not the case.

Baker Hughes reported a net drop of -1 for the week ending March 13th, and in the Permian - the true engine of shale, operators mobilized (4) new rigs.

The EIA's Drilling Productivity Report release for March 16th provided no relief either, as shale production rose to 9,057 mm boepd, with a small further increase projected for April. We'll see if the laws of gravity remain suspended for shale production in its April 13th release.

The prime actors (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Russia) in the price debacle had to be chagrined as these bits of information were released. As noted in prior articles, both have ample cash reserves to watch their "lifeblood" drip away, but the bean counters have to be concerned nonetheless.

I am reminded of Newton's Third Law of Motion, sometimes known as "action, reaction." Put simply it states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. The kicker here is that the effect of the action taken by the Saudis and then the Russians to open the oil flood gates was clearly underestimated by them singly and collectively. Meaning they likely didn't factor in the effect of demand destruction as the global economy shuts down thanks to the coronavirus. Now as the world reacts to this reality, I doubt they are feeling as smug as they did a few weeks ago.

For example, the value of Aramco (ARMCO) shares (underpinned by the perceived value of their oil reserves) has fallen through their IPO price. At $35 bbl (a distant memory now), they are projected to run a 15% deficit for 2020. Their bond ratings are becoming suspect as well. In short, they aren't just sitting on Mount Oil watching the world burn and swilling wine and cheese. This implosion will and is hurting them too.

And, how about those lovable Russians? Are they thrilled with the turn this market has taken? They put out a statement filled with bravado recently, proclaiming they could withstand prices of $25-30 for 6-10 years. Huh? Forgive me, but there's a lot of difference in that range. They are currently fat with cash, thanks to their low cost basis and high oil prices relatively speaking for the last decade. Estimated at $113-150 billion, they can tap this for a good while, but not indefinitely. With a budget deficit at current oil prices, estimated at 0.09% of their current $1.750 trillion GDP, the well is just not as deep as they claim.

In short, this madness won't last forever, just long enough to take down their mutual enemy, U.S. shale.

From the market reaction today, we shouldn't have long to wait.

Meanwhile, we thought a look back at a fairly reliable indicator of future Permian activity that doesn't get a lot of airplay in this forum might be illustrative as to what to expect in the coming months. I am referring to the energy survey put out quarterly by the Dallas branch of the Federal Reserve banking system. I will give it a brief introduction, in case it may be a decade or two since you took Econ 101 or you might hale from foreign shores.

The Federal Reserve system

The Federal Reserve System is the primary means of controlling monetary policy in the United States of America. It is widely known as the Central Bank. Established by Congress in 1913 by Federal Reserve Act to control banking panics, it has two primary remits. Promotion of maximum employment and stabilizing prices. That's pretty abstract, let's break it down.

Its mandate includes broad powers to regulate the supply of money and promote the stability of the banking system. As an example, its actions are regarded as being primarily responsible for the U.S. recovery from the market crash of 2008.

Comprised of twelve regional District Banks, Region 11 monitors the geographic area that includes the Permian Basin. This region is known as the Dallas Fed.

Included in its remit is a quarterly survey of energy executives that participate in the Permian and South Texas oil and gas markets. It is an anonymous exercise, so we don't know who the cohort is that makes up the responses, but it's broad enough (161 firms participating) that we can give some credence to it.

It is worth discussing because of its focus on the Permian which I view as being the only shale play that matters. I've made this point previously due to the quality, extent, and oiliness of the Permian. All the others are gassier, thinner, and don't have the logistical advantages of the Permian.

With this preamble, let's dive in.

Price expectations for WTI

A couple of paragraphs below is a chart that reveals some fairly rosy expectations for the crude price for the coming year. A lot of that optimism was probably the result of the Phase-1 trade deal with China, which although not signed until late Jan. 2020, was pretty much in place by the time of the survey.

Market analysts follow suit shortly thereafter.

On the positive side, market sentiment has been boosted by tentative signs that manufacturing activity and global trade are bottoming out, a broad-based shift toward accommodative monetary policy, intermittent favorable news on US-China trade negotiations, and diminished fears of a no-deal Brexit, leading to some retreat from the risk-off environment that had set in at the time of the October WEO. However, few signs of turning points are yet visible in global macroeconomic data.

IMF

As soon as the ink dry on that report, news of COVID-19 virus began to seep into the market, quickly washing away any benefit expectation from the trade deal with China. The news cycle becomes shorter and shorter.

Dallas Fed

With advent of the spat between the Saudis and Russia, a new price era is in store for shale. It's early days and we will have to see how this plays out. There are arguments for and against the two countries patching up their differences. Both are persuasive. Time will tell.

Expectations for capital spending in 2020

As you might then expect from the price chart above, projections for capex devoted to shale were tilted to the bullish side, with 60% of respondents indicating they would hold firm or increase slightly. Only about 8% intended to plow big gobs of new capital into shale drilling.

Dallas Fed

I find this to be moderately encouraging. Most survey takers - 65% - were holding firm or decreasing capex somewhat. Also, 22% planned to seriously rein in capex, indicating to me that even at near to low $5s we were getting for WTI just a few short weeks ago wasn't the kind of returns needed to stay in business long term.

At $22 a barrel, no one is making money and the industry getting ready to roll up.

Price needed to generate Net Positive Cash Flow

This is a little stunning, to be honest. 60% of the firms that replied to this question need prices higher than $50/bbl. 38% need prices over $55.

Dallas Fed

Only about 13% said they could make money in the most likely price scenario for WTI, with a bare 5-ish percent below cash flow positive at the present $34-ish price.

My conclusion would be that many of those in the upper 60% will be reducing activity dramatically in this new price era. I will have more commentary on this in the "Your Takeaway" section.

DUCs

Drilled but UnCompleted wells have helped to grow production over the last year, even as new drilling has declined. This chart from Rystad suggests that one reason for this is it substantially cheaper to bring these on than drill new wells.

Rystad

To be honest, here, the logic of this graph escapes me, although its point is plain - many DUCs are uneconomic at today's crude price. It suggests that 80% of DUCs breakeven pricing is around $25/bbl. That seems awfully low. Perhaps if they are talking about DUCs that have already been fracked, then that might make sense.

One problem with DUCs is how they are classified. The EIA (the main semi-reliable source of information for oil) doesn't provide information on just what was done to a well before P&Aing. There is reasonable cause to question whether a completion was actually installed prior to P&Aing. That's because ~70% of the cost of the well lies in the completion.

If you were operating wells, would you spend ~$6 million to install a completion and then put into DUC storage? There might be reasons for you to do just that - the pipeline connection isn't ready for example. There may be others that escape me now. But, more often than not, if you've got $6-8 million tied up in a well, you'd like to turn it around as quickly as possible.

Notions that DUCs will keep the monthly EIA daily oil production tally rolling higher are probably misplaced. Why spend money to lose money? (Although I could be chided for asking this questioning of folks who collectively have managed to never have produced free cash flow while accumulating 200 billion debt.)

Food for thought.

Your takeaway

What the Dallas Fed Survey reveals is there was quite a bit of exuberance in the minds of the oil company execs in December of 2019. Perhaps it was because it was close to Christmas and no one had heard of COVID-19.

Another version of this report will be released on the 25th. What will it reveal? The answer may lie in just how fast shale production falls. And, fall it must for the dynamic to shift.

Here are my expectations:

Drilling will fall off a cliff. It's been on a slow decline in recent months. I think this week it will be down another 50 and likely be cut in half over the next month. Using simple sums, a 200 rig drop would take 160 K bopd off the market.

DUCs have defied gravity so far. Will they continue to do so? Rystad thinks a bunch of them are uneconomic at today's prices, as the chart below shows. If that's true, then probably their rate of withdrawals slows or stops altogether.

Rystad

In short, the thing that will kill off about half the shale industry will be the very thing that the rest of shale producers need to get the price back to levels where they can make money.

The cure for a low price has always been a low price. Keep some cash for the inevitable bargains to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.