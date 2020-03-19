Watch These Corporate Cash Piles For Signs Of Buyback Support

There are of course many reasons why corporate treasuries (or insiders) would or would not buy their own shares, but it remains one of my favorite "proofs" of value.

In this article, I list 6 companies each sitting on over $8 billion in cash , worth asking if and where they would buy back shares.

In my earlier recent article, I pointed out the importance of watching out for which cash-rich companies stepped up to buy back their own shares on this price drop.

(Please also see the author's previous article titled: "Watch Buybacks And Insiders For Buying Signals On This Dip")

With the S&P 500 now about 30% off its highs from a month ago, many of us fundamentally-oriented investors are naturally busy checking which companies' stocks fell far more in price than in actual earnings potential. I can list for you several companies whose shares have recently fallen by 30% or more, but would be very difficult to argue the total present value of their next 20 years' profits or dividends should really be estimated 30% lower than we thought last month. Although there are certainly external factors at play, when it comes to valuation models, I like to check whether insiders and the corporate treasuries agree that their stock has fallen "too much", is "too cheap", and for now is a better buy than acquiring shares of any other company. In this article, I am doing this by listing out six specific US companies that have relatively large cash piles, strong positive cash flows, and would be in a position to use that cash on buybacks rather than other things. I have hand selected these stocks from US companies only (buybacks of foreign companies deserve another article) in sectors not likely to need so much extra cash to keep their business running and growing (so I exclude financials and capital intensive industries like energy and mining). The six stocks I have been left with are three large information technology companies, and three large pharmaceutical / biotech companies, respectively:

Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD), and

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

In an earlier article, I commented on how Facebook is also a notable buyback achiever to watch, and I would recommend comparing Facebook's current buyback decision tree with these six companies'.

Trio #1: The IT Cash Cows

It should surprise no reader that has followed US equity markets over the past 10-20 years that MSFT, AAPL, and CSCO are massive cash cow businesses with massive growing cash piles. I haven't bothered to double check these numbers, but AAPL seems to have almost $40 billion in cash an equivalents, which is more than double MSFT's and CSCO's cash piles combined. AAPL's cash also makes up about 4% of its enterprise value (EV), while cash is less than 1% of MSFT's EV and 6% of CSCO's. The higher cash/EV ratio might explain why AAPL and CSCO seem to have been more aggressive than MSFT with buybacks over the past two years.

Data by YCharts

It is hard to tell from these charts alone how well these firms have timed their buybacks to buy more on dips (like the one in late 2018/early 2019), but of these three, CSCO seems to have the most ability (as far as cash as % of market value) to use their cash to put a floor on their share price, while MSFT may not be as much of a price setter.

Data by YCharts

In terms of relative value, CSCO may also find the best value in buying back their own shares, given that they have the cheapest valuation on an EV to free cash flow basis. AAPL and MSFT are around 2x and 3x more expensive than CSCO at these levels.

Data by YCharts

Trio #2: Drugs and Biotech

The second sector I wanted to compare with the IT giants are the three biotech and pharma companies: ABBV, GILD, and BMY.

Data by YCharts

In contrast with the IT giants, the stock prices of these companies have been much flatter over the past five years, as has their buyback pattern, though each has seen punctuated spikes in buyback activity at the time.

Data by YCharts

In terms of valuation, two of these names seem much closer together than any of the other names, with both ABBV and GILD both trading at EV/free cash flow ratios of just above 10. That, combined with ABBV's apparently very high ratio cash being equal to 25% of its enterprise value makes ABBV seem like the most significant of these three to watch for a supporting buyback.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion - The Company's Buyback Decision

It should be obvious, but is worth repeating, that any of these companies should only use some of their cash for a higher than average buyback if doing so actually benefited the remaining shareholders. That means that the expected return in buying their shares at current prices is higher than the return they would expect from acquiring another company, or from reinvesting the same cash in existing businesses, and better in the long term than raising their dividend this quarter. While we don't expect corporate treasurers or insiders to know how much farther panic selling and margin calls can push down their share prices, I will be watching for signs that these insiders see their own shares too cheap not to buy at these levels.

Beyond quarterly earnings and dividends, we look at quality stocks positioned to raise your income through dividends and dividend alternatives over the next quarter century or longer. Get inspired with your free trial to Long Run Income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, ABBV, GILD, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.