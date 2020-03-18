Dynagas LNG Partners: A Safe Harbor, But Not Without Risks

Investment Thesis

You will not find Dynagas LNG (DLNG) on many of Seeking Alpha authors' lists of stocks to buy. Some have even stopped covering them. That is the space I like to look at.

In September last year, DLNG dropped the bomb that they had to suspend distribution on the common unit, in order to refinance their debt. As expected, some of those that are looking for income generation decided to sell the stock. In my previous article titled “DLNG: Fast Forward To 2024” I concluded that my plan was to just put these (few) shares in a drawer, and open the drawer four years later.

Source: DLNG - 4th Quarter 2019 Presentation

When we look back at what happened in the middle of 2018, DLNG offered investors a double-digit dividend. This attracted many yield-hungry folks. That is in the past. We want to focus on what is to come.

DLNG has just come out with results for the last quarter of 2019. The numbers were quite decent, Let us have a closer look at the numbers

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Net Income for the fourth quarter came in at $5.5 million and the adjusted EBITDA was about $24.0 million

Distributable Cash flow for the quarter was $10.2 million, and for the year it was $27.86 million.

The average daily time charter hire came in at $60,764 per day per vessel in the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. This was an improvement from $56,783 per day in the corresponding period of 2018.

The results for the whole year were positively affected as a result of DLNG not having to send any of their vessels to drydocking. Fortunately, there is no scheduled drydock with a special-survey until 2022. These can cost about $5 million so they do make a dent in the financial results, due to the small size of their fleet, when it does occur.

Vessel operating expenses went up by 10.9% from last year from $6.4 million to $7.1 million. Daily operating cost per vessel works out to $12,799 in the fourth quarter.

One good news was the reduction in interest and finance costs which was reduced by 16% from the last quarter of 2018 to 2019. As a result of the lower weighted average interest paid, the figure came down from $13.1 million to $11.0 million

At this point in time, the company’s main goal is to reduce debt. When we look at their balance sheet, DLNG managed to reduce total long-term debt by $59.66 million, from $712.81 million at the end of 2018 to $653.15 million as of 31 st December 2019

They are paying $48 million per year in principal payments, which is 1.5 times the rate their vessels depreciate.

The immediate effect is that this successful refinancing last year has resulted in expected savings of $15 million per year in finance costs.

It is not for everyone to buy a share today, receive no dividend, and hope the share will be worth considerably more in four to five years down the road. For those, there are the preferred units.

Preferred yielding in excess of 17%

With the big drop in share prices which we have seen in the last two weeks, the preferred shares of DLNG have also taken a beating.

Source: Seeking Alpha

For time being, I see no reason why DLNG would stop paying, or cutting, this distribution.

It would make sense for DLNG to reduce the size of these preferred shares. Buyback of shares would be hard to do, as they presently only have about $10 million free cash available when we strip out the $50 million they are required to hold as a covenant.

Theoretically, they could borrow money at low single-digit, and eliminate paying more than 17% on some of the equity. However, as we know, it is a lower debt level they need. Not more.

Risks to the thesis

There are always many risks, known and often unknown, which may scupper investors hopes and expectations. In terms of DLNG’s financial position, I do believe their complete hedge against market fluctuations, and the strict implementation of balance sheet improving actions puts DLNG in a place of lower risks than many of its peers.

Having said that, the shipping industry is a line of business that carries a wide range of risks. There are two particular risks that I would highlight in this article.

One risk, in particular, is the constant increased regulatory requirements forced upon shipowners from the International Maritime Organisation.

Over the last year, we have seen the implementation of stricter rules on ballast water, and the 0.5% sulfur cap on what ships can discharge through their exhaust. No matter how you look at it, they cost money. Ideally, you should be able to pass it on to the cargo owner, which again ultimately will pass it on to the consumer. But in the real world, things don’t work ideally. Market forces dictate and that can lead to lower profitability for the services providers. Shipping companies are service providers.

Some people might think that if we just reduce the sulfur content of the fuel, we have achieved the required improvement in lowering greenhouse gases. This is a very complex matter. I am, by no means an expert in that field, but I do know that it is not only sulfur that pollutes the air. There are NoX, methane, and black carbon soot to mention some.

A very interesting article on the matter titled “ Low-sulphur fuel exhaust contains up to 85% black carbon” is well worth reading. Studies have been done which found that when particles of black carbon settle on ice sheets, it diminishes their albedo even before they have melted. Importantly for DLNG, is that the Arctic Council has called for a 33% reduction of black carbon in the Arctic by 2025, and the IMO aims to ban fuel oil combustion in the Arctic entirely. This could, if implemented, become very costly to DLNG.

The second risk is the increase of piped gas from Russia to China. In 2015 a joint agreement was done between state energy giants China National Petroleum Corporation and Russia’s Gazprom. The plan was to pipe natural gas from gas-rich Siberia to the North East region of China.

Source: SCMP, Hong Kong

At the end of 2019, gas started to flow from this massive project which was reported to cost $55 billion, and covers more than 3,700 miles. The largest investment is secured by a 30 year supply agreement. By 2024, when it is up to full capacity it will be able to export more than 38 billion cubic meter of natural gas to China. This is still a fraction of the 124 billion cubic meter of natural gas China imported in 2018. Nevertheless, it is not insignificant.

Negotiations between the two parties on a second pipeline has already started. LNG transported from the Arctic to China could in the future turn out to be less competitive than transporting gas through the pipeline. This is one risk to DLNG, which has found this niche market. Obviously, there are many other buyers in Asia, but China’s dominance due to its sheer size means it will become the main buyer.

Conclusion

The spot market for LNG vessels has come down significantly.

Source: Fearnley Weekly Market Report, 11 March 2020

China, being the world’s largest importer of many raw materials, decided to declare force majeure on many LNG cargoes that was bound for China in February.

Gas prices has also been hit by the recent price war in the crude oil market.

When such storms are raging in the market, it is nice to have a safe harbor to call.

DLNG owns six LNG carriers and all of them are operating at 100% capacity under long term charters with international gas producers with an average remaining contract term of 8.6 years. The first vessel to come off charter is the “Arctic Aurora” which is coming off a charter party with Equinor in the third quarter of 2021.

In eight years down the road, few people will be talking about coronavirus. It is not unreasonable to believe that DLNG will have built a much better foundation and should be able to reward all shareholders again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.