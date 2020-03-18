Assessing If IHS Markit Can Get A Bounce From Its Earnings Report

The company has seen solid earnings and sales growth over the last few years.

As we deal with the crazy market selloff from the coronavirus, can you imagine being the CEO of a company and having to release a regularly scheduled earnings report? That is the situation that Lance Uggla, the Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit (INFO), faces next Tuesday. The company is scheduled to release Q1 2020 results before the market opens on March 24.

IHS Markit has performed well as a company in recent years and the stock had been performing well over the past five quarters until the recent downturn. The company has seen earnings increase by an average of 13% per year over the last three years and they were up 14% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Analysts expect earnings per share of $0.64 for the first quarter and that would mean an increase of 6.7% compared to Q1 2019.

Revenue for IHS Markit has increased at a rate of 15% per year over the last three years and it increased by 5% in the fourth quarter. Analysts expect revenue to come in at $1.1 billion for the first quarter and that compares the $1.0 billion the company reported in Q1 2019.

Looking at the company's management efficiency measurements, the profit margin is well above average at 30% while the return on equity is in the average range at 13.1%.

The stock is trading at a trailing P/E of 45 and that is probably a little pricey for some investors.

Looking at IHS Markit's business, it is interesting to consider how all that is going on in the world will impact the company. The company provides information and analysis to governments, financial institutions, and other large corporations around the globe. Given the chaos in the global economy and financial markets, could IHS Markit actually see an increase in demand for its services?

With companies and governments alike looking for more data and more information about global economic trends and the impact of the coronavirus, I can see the potential for new business at IHS Markit. Unfortunately, there will also be current clients that might not be able to afford the company's services any longer because their own revenue is plummeting.

The company will likely give us some insight into this theory when they announce next week. There will undoubtedly be changes to the forecast for the next few quarters for IHS Markit and for all companies reporting in the near future. The next traditional earnings season will start in early April and there will be huge changes to most corporate forecasts.

After Gaining 83.8% in 14 Months, the Stock has Dropped 40%

IHS Markit performed well after bottoming in December 2018. The stock rallied nicely and gained almost 84% from its low to its high. But after the selling hit in February, the stock has dropped almost 40% from the high to the low.

The stock went from being tremendously overbought to tremendously oversold in five weeks. The 10-week RSI was at its highest level ever on January 24. Now, the indicator is at its lowest level since October 2014 - four months after the company started trading publicly.

The weekly stochastic readings are just now reaching oversold territory after spending almost the entire previous 12 months in overbought territory. If there is some good news to be had from this plunge and from the stochastic indicators, the stock has only hit oversold territory four times since the June 2014 debut. In each instance when the weekly stochastic readings hit oversold territory, the stock moved higher in the following year and was at least 25% higher within the year.

The Sentiment Toward IHS Markit is Slightly Skewed to the Bearish Side

Looking at the key sentiment indicators for IHS Markit, we see that the overall sentiment picture is skewed to the bearish side. There are 20 analysts covering the stock at this time with 13 "buy" ratings, six "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. This puts the buy percentage at 65% and that is right at the bottom of the average range.

The short interest ratio is at 5.5 currently and that is higher than average. If you consider that the company's fundamentals are much better than average, seeing the short interest ratio considerably higher than average is surprising. In addition to the ratio being high, the short interest jumped from 10.88 million shares to 12.4 million shares in the most recent reporting period.

The put/call ratio is at 0.64 and that is really low. Normally, I would say that this is a big sign of optimism from the options crowd, but there are only 3,132 puts open and 5,464 open at this time. This open interest only represents 859,600 shares of stock and the average daily trading volume is almost 3 million shares. That definitely diminishes the value of the low put/call ratio.

My Overall Take on IHS Markit

I like IHS Markit as a company. The fundamentals are better than average with solid earnings and sales growth and a great profit margin. I think there is a possibility that the company could see an increase in demand for its services once the panic slows down.

The chart is concerning in that the stock has moved below a number of key support levels. The stock gapped below its 52-week moving average last week and continued to move lower and moved below the 104-week moving average. I thought the $55 level might act as support as well, but that wasn't the case. The $55 area acted as resistance in September '18 before falling to the December low that year.

The sentiment is encouraging because it is skewed to the bearish side. If it were skewed to the bullish side, I would be worried that the selling pressure could continue much longer.

I would love to buy IHS Markit, but I don't think I can recommend doing that just yet. The reason isn't that I don't like the stock, but I don't like the overall market right now. Even though the company is well above average in a number of aspects, it has fallen with the overall market. I would recommend watching the weekly stochastic indicators as a possible trigger for an entry point. If the indicators make a bullish crossover in the next week or two, it could mean the worst is over.

I can see the stock rallying 20%-25% over the next six to nine months. If the stock does start moving higher again, I would watch how it reacts to the 52-week moving average on its way back up. The moving average has acted as support during bullish moves and it could act as resistance just as easily. A move below the December '18 low would be very troubling and that is still 20% the current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.