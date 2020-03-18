Arena Pharmaceuticals: Buy The Dip Ahead Of Catalyst-Rich 2020 And 2021

Investors should consider risks such as plunging revenues and withdrawal of Belviq.

Today, we will see why Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is an attractive pick in March 2020.

Company overview

Arena Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company with four clinical-stage assets, Etrasimod, Olorinab, APD418, and Ralinepag partnership, which are being evaluated across eight disease conditions. The company also has four major preclinical assets.

The years 2020 and 2021 are expected to be catalyst-rich ones for the company with two Phase 3 readouts, six Phase 2 readouts, and two INDs. The company now expects one IND per year for the next five years.

In January 2020, Arena Pharmaceuticals and Beacon Discovery entered into a strategic multi-product and multi-year partnership to develop promising I&I (inflammation and immunology) therapies by leveraging the former's historical GPCR (G protein-coupled receptor) platform. Beacon Discovery is a spin-off from Arena Pharmaceuticals and was formed as a GPCR discovery research engine in 2016. This is a significant partnership since Arena again has access to scientists who have built drugs like Ralinepag and Etrasimod and Olorinab.

Arena Pharmaceuticals has also formed Arena Neuroscience to leverage the GPCR platform for advancing microglial neuroinflammation targets. This can emerge as a major growth driver for the company in the long-term future.

How is Etrasimod different than other S1P receptor modulators?

Arena Pharmaceuticals' potentially best-in-class S1P (selective sphingosine 1-phosphate) receptor modulator, Etrasimod, is currently being evaluated in multiple immune-mediated indications. The total addressable market opportunity targeted is worth $48 billion, with $24 billion in GI (gastro-intestinal) space and remaining $24 billion in dermatology space. This next-generation once-daily, oral therapy engages S1P receptor 1, 4 and 5, but has not demonstrated any evidence of off-target activity or deleterious barrier function due to engagement of S1P receptors 2 and 3.

This investigational drug has demonstrated a robust pharmacodynamic profile. The rapid onset of action can make it a patient's preferred choice for treating flares in immune-mediated conditions. Further, the rapid rate at which Etrasimod's effect is removed from the body can make it an ideal choice for physicians who would like to reduce the possibility of infections as is commonly seen in treatments for autoimmune conditions. Etrasimod has already demonstrated strong, durable remission rates as well as a robust tolerability profile with no titration requirements. Arena Pharmaceuticals has also not seen side-effects such as elevated LFTs, abnormal PFTs or macular edema in clinical settings. Finally, based on the heart rate effects associated with the first dose, the company anticipates minimal monitoring requirements for Etrasimod.

Arena Pharmaceuticals is currently studying Etrasimod in three GI indications, UC (ulcerative colitis), Crohn's disease, and EoE (eosinophilic esophagitis). These indications represent a huge opportunity, despite the presence of multiple therapies. Currently, two out of every three UC patients and about 60% of patients with Crohn's disease, who have moderate to severe disease, have never received a biologic. Approximately half of the patients who have been treated with biologics are not in remission. Hence, about 80% of the moderate-to-severe population remains either untreated with biologics or undertreated in terms of remission.

Further, there is an increasing demand for oral therapies. S1P receptor modulators are preferred over JAK inhibitors due to the favorable safety profile. Etrasimod is expected to be preferred over ozanimod due to receptor selectivity, the on rate, the off-rate as well as the broader safety profile.

Etrasimod has demonstrated robust efficacy and safety in UC indication

In March 2018, Arena Pharmaceuticals announced positive topline results from Phase 2 OASIS study evaluating Etrasimod in UC indication. There was a statistically significant 0.99-point improvement in a 3-component Mayo Clinic Score with Etrasimod 2 mg at week 12. Approximately 33% of patients in the Etrasimod 2 mg group achieved clinical remission, defined by the 3-component Mayo Clinic Score, to 8.1% for the placebo group (p < 0.001).

Remission, as defined by the 4-component Total Mayo Clinic Score, was 24.5% and 6.0% for Etrasimod 2 mg and placebo, respectively (p = 0.004). Here, we have seen that delta demonstrated between drug and placebo in the clinical setting is highest for Etrasimod. Etrasimod's delta based on 3-component Mayo Clinic Score was even higher, close to 25.6%. This is an even more stringent measure, considering that it is a purely quantitative metric and does not include physician global assessment.

Besides efficacy, Etrasimod also demonstrated a rapid onset of action in terms of lymphocyte reduction as well as symptom relief. The improvement in rectal bleeding and stool frequency as early as 2 weeks with a pretty substantial effect by 4 weeks. Rapid onset of action is important since patients are most likely to change treatments in flare situations.

In the open-label extension of Phase 2 OASIS study, Etrasimod demonstrated sustained clinical activity at week 46. Responses were highly durable in this time frame. Of the patients who were in remission in the first 12 weeks, 75% remained in remission at week 46. Of those who had a clinical response at week 12, 93% maintained clinical response even after week 46. Finally, of those patients who had shown an endoscopic improvement, 77% maintained endoscopic improvement. These numbers are much better than those seen for other biologic therapies.

Etrasimod has also demonstrated a robust safety and tolerability profile in the Phase 2 OASIS study.

Arena Pharmaceuticals' most advanced program is the Global Phase 3 ELEVATE UC registrational program, comprising of ELEVATE UC 52 and ELEVATE UC 12 trials. Here, a two-milligram dosage of Etrasimod is being evaluated in patients suffering from moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. While the company continues to enroll in ELEVATE UC 52 trial, the company will commence enrollment in ELEVATE UC 12 in late 2020. The company plans to release data from the Phase 3 program in 2021.

Arena Pharmaceuticals had enrolled 40% of OASIS study patients who had previous biologic exposure. This patient population is representative of real-world settings. Hence, the company does not expect much difference in results from Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials, since the latter generally reflects real-world outcomes.

Data from Phase 2/3 CULTIVATE trial for Etrasimod in Crohn's disease indication is expected in mid-2021

Arena Pharmaceuticals has commenced patient enrollment in a Phase 2/3 program, CULTIVATE, evaluating Etrasimod in Crohn's disease indication.

Data from this program is expected in mid-2021.

Etrasimod has demonstrated favorable outcomes for EoE in the preclinical setting

Arena Pharmaceuticals has demonstrated activity with Etrasimod in multiple animal models, both in the skin as well as in other areas like the lung, in EoE indication.

The company plans to commence Phase 2 dose-ranging trial for Etrasimod in EoE indication in late 2020. This trial is expected to be Phase 3 enabling one.

Arena Pharmaceuticals is also evaluating Etrasimod in two dermatological conditions

Arena Pharmaceuticals has demonstrated significant efficacy of Etrasimod in atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata indications in preclinical trials.

The company is currently studying 1 milligram and 2-milligram Etrasimod doses in Phase 2b ADVISE trial in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis patients' inadequate response to topical steroids. The company expects the first clinical results from these trials in late 2020.

Then again, based on favorable preclinical data, Arena Pharmaceuticals plans to initiate a Phase 2 proof of concept trial evaluating Etrasimod in Alopecia Areata indication. In this randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial, the company will study 2 milligram Etrasimod once daily in subjects with moderate to severe Alopecia Areata as assessed by the severity of Alopecia 201 or SALT 1 scale with a score of 50 or higher. The company aims to enroll 35 patients in U. S. and Canada. Initial positive data from the trial can result in breakthrough designation with the FDA and accelerated Phase 2/3 program.

Topline data for Olorinab from Phase 2b trial in IBS pain indication is expected in the second half of 2020

Arena Pharmaceuticals is also studying a peripherally acting, highly selective, full agonist to CB2, Olorinab, in gastrointestinal pain indications. These include diseases such as IBS-C (irritable bowel syndrome with constipation) and IBS-D (irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea). Olorinab is designed to be 1,000-fold more selective for CB2 than CB1, peripherally restricted, peripherally acting and to have no psychoactive adverse events in the brain.

In animal models, Olorinab demonstrated reduced firing rate of colonic pain fibers in IBD and IBS models.

The drug also demonstrated a little greater than 4.5 point change on the 10 point AAPS (Average Abdominal pain Score) in Phase 2a open-label trial. Besides, 100% of patients met the 30% improvement threshold for AAPS in Week 8.

Arena Pharmaceuticals expects to replicate results in a placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial, evaluating Olorinab in IBS pain indication. Topline data from this trial is expected in the second half of 2020.

APD418 is a promising asset in Arena Pharmaceuticals' pipeline

Arena Pharmaceuticals' first-in-class investigational beta 3 antagonist and cardiac myotrope, APD-418 is currently targeting the huge unmet demand in acute decompensated heart failure indication.

Arena Pharmaceuticals has initiated a Phase 1 trial evaluating APD418 in acute heart failure indication. FDA has already granted a fast-track designation to this program. Phase 1 data is expected in the late 2020 and Phase 2 proof-of-concept data is expected in 2021.

Investors should be aware of these risks

Although Arena Pharmaceuticals boasts of catalyst rich 2020 and 2021, the stock is suffering due to plunging revenues. In fiscal 2019, the company reported revenues of $806 million, of which $800 million was attributable to upfront payments from United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) for Ralinepag collaboration.

On February 13, FDA requested that the manufacturer of Belviq and Belviq XR (lorcaserin), Eisai Inc., to voluntarily withdraw the weight-loss drug from the U.S. market. A potentially increased risk of cancer was cited as a reason for this action. In January 2017, Eisai acquired all of Arena's rights to develop and market. The recent product withdrawal has affected Arena's royalties as well as ex-U.S. sales potential for Belviq.

Arena Pharmaceuticals is a loss-making company and can continue to be so for a few years. The company's prospects are also overly dependent on the success of Etrasimod. The company is exposed to significant business concentration and R&D failure risks. This affects valuations.

At the end of December 2019, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and investments were approximately $1.1 billion. Arena Pharmaceuticals' cash burn in the fourth quarter was approximately $70 million. The company expects first-quarter 2020 cash burn to be approximately $95 million and increase thereafter quarter-by-quarter in the high single-digits to low double-digits. The company may require to raise capital through equity dilution in late 2021.

Topline data readout from True North trial, evaluating Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) ozanimod in ulcerative colitis indication, is anticipated in 2020. If this data is overtly positive, ozanimod can pose as a tough competition for Etrasimod. Arena Pharmaceuticals may find it challenging to compete with Bristol-Myers Squibb, considering the latter's deeper pockets and broader network.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Arena Pharmaceuticals is $67.10. On February 27, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young reduced target price for Arena from $62 to $56 but reiterated an Overweight rating. The analyst is concerned about increased expense projections for the first quarter and 2020 but remains optimistic about the company's growth catalysts.

On January 31, JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye upgraded company from "Neutral" to "Overweight" and reiterated the target price of $58. On January 8, JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated an Outperform rating and $79 price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals.

We see that Arena Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to dip dramatically in 2020. However, the revenues are expected to jump up in 2021.

In this backdrop, I believe that the current weakness presents an unusually attractive opportunity to pick this company with multiple catalysts ahead. I believe that aggressive investors with an average investment horizon of one year can set a target price of $56 for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.