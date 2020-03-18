Income Lab Ideas: SEC Filings For Closed-End Funds

We will look at the definition of those filings and covering why they are important.

There are several other filings that we can be taking a look at that play a role in a closed-end fund.

We had previously covered why an N-2 filing is important, then why the 497 is important.

In a previous piece, we covered why an N-2 filing is important and what this could mean when the 497 was filed. We discussed that the N-2 was when closed-end funds filed a registration for new shares. This ultimately meant that a fund was either conducting a rights offering or perhaps an at the market offering. Additionally, these N-2 forms are required for a dividend reinvestment plan.

A 497 is a "definitive materials" form that is filed by CEFs and other investment companies. This can be for a broad range of important information - the ones we are primarily looking for are rights offerings and at-the-market programs being announced. However, as the SEC defines it; "any piece of information considered material to an investor, and as such, relevant to an investor's decision about changing their financial position in a company." These will also be filed when there is a completion of a rights offering, announcing the results.

Today, I wanted to cover some other filings that we should be made aware of and why they are important. I hope this helps shed some light on the various forms that are filed with the SEC on their EDGAR website and how these filings can impact investors.

N-CSR and N-CSRS

As far as importance goes, I would rate N-2 filing and the subsequent 497 as being crucial. However, and this may seem obvious, I believe there are two other filings that are even more important for an investor to look out for.

That would be the N-CSR and the N-CSRS. These are simply the "certified shareholder report" and the "certified shareholder report semi-annual." I believe these are quite obvious in what they contain. They are the reports that are given every six months by CEFs that give a whole overview of the operations of the fund for the given period.

The SEC states the use of Form N-CSR:

Form N-CSR is a combined reporting form that is to be used for reports of registered management investment companies under Section 30(NYSE:B)(2) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “Act”) and Section 13(NYSE:A) or 15(NYSE:D) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), filed pursuant to Rule 30b2-1(A) under the Act (17 CFR 270.30b2-1(A)). A report on this Form shall be filed within 10 days after the transmission to stockholders of any annual or semi-annual report that is required to be transmitted to stockholders pursuant to Rule 30e-1 under the Act (17 CFR 270.30e-1).

These reports are the basis of fundamental research that an investor can look into that includes everything an investor needs to know about a fund. These will also generally include a letter from the fund's manager on their outlook for the fund and how they are anticipating that outlook to play a role in the fund going forward.

This will also include what worked or hadn't worked for the fund over the reporting period.

This form will also include an overview of all the fund's positions at the end of the reporting period. Though, a CEF is generally actively managed so paying attention to monthly or quarterly updates is always in the best interest of a prospective investor.

The form will also have the "Statements of Assets and Liabilities" of the fund that is imperative for a shareholder to be made aware of.

The "Statements of Operations" section is probably one of the most important places to look as this is where we can find the cash flow of the fund. This section also includes all the expenses the fund had for that period. We also see what, if any, gains the fund had and what they were attributed to.

In addition to that section being important, we also need to look at the "Statements of Changes in Net Assets." Again, this seems quite obvious as this is where we can breakdown the earnings coverage for the fund and what they are paying for distributions to shareholders. Then it concludes if the fund was growing its net assets or not after all the expenses and distributions are taken out.

We also come across the "Financial Highlights" in the annual and semi-annual reports. This is an easy place to look for trends over the last several years for a CEF. Alpha Male covered the topic of the "Financial Highlights" section in a recent report.

In the "Notes to Financial Statements" section further down on this report will also include what the fund has for distributable earnings This means that what the fund has for unrealized gains in the portfolio for the reporting period. In this section, it will also generally provide what the tax characteristics were for the distribution over the last two years. While it isn't an official tax form, it is still important for taking a look at what components made up the distribution for the following couple of years. There will also be a section that takes a look at the fund's holdings and what amount they have invested in levels 1, 2 and 3 securities.

Form 4

Form 4 is the "statements of changes of beneficial ownership of securities." The SEC states that:

The information will be used for the primary purpose of disclosing the transactions and holdings of directors, officers, and beneficial owners of registered companies. Information disclosed will be a matter of public record and available for inspection by members of the public. The Commission can use it in investigations or litigation involving the federal securities laws or other civil, criminal, or regulatory statutes or provisions, as well as for referral to other governmental authorities and self-regulatory organizations. Failure to disclose required information may result in civil or criminal action against persons involved for violations of the Federal securities laws and rules.

As part of being transparent in a CEF - "the directors, officers, and beneficial owners of registered companies," must disclose when they are buying or selling shares in the funds they operate. I.e. insider buying and selling. This is important for the fact that if you see an individual with power over the fund you're investing in is selling, then one may want to be wary of investing your own money in the fund. Of course, directors and officers are human too and may simply just being prudent by taking some funds off the table to invest elsewhere.

On the flip side of this, if an insider is buying shares, it could indicate confidence in the fund going forward. However, there are cases when this is reported just due to the reinvestment of dividends. I'll provide an example below for Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) and the officer Rhame Joseph Burns III.

(Source - Form 4)

The above shows that the majority of these shares being acquired were simply the reinvestment of the distribution. However, he did pick up a small number of shares on December 30th, 2019.

This form also shows us just how many shares they own too. So the 161 shares that individual picked up wasn't really too significant as they now ultimately own just 3121 shares. However, before this form 4, this individual last filed a form 4 on 8/5/2019 - where they indicated that on 8/02/2019 they picked up 2100 shares.

Ultimately, form 4 can let an investor know if "insiders" are buying or selling shares - the more aggressive buying can indicate that they are confident in the future of the fund. If an insider is selling, it could merely be just taking some concentration off the table and nothing too devious. However, aggressive insider selling could be a lack of confidence as well and should be watched.

Schedule 13G and 13D

The form 13G is a bit similar to Form 4 in that it is a look into who is buying the fund. However, this filing will include entities outside of those that wouldn't be considered insiders. It is required when an entity owns 5% of total outstanding shares. They are also passive investors if they are filing a 13G. Investopedia gives us this definition:

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Schedule 13G is similar to the SEC Schedule 13D and used to report a party's ownership of stock which exceeds 5% of a company's total stock issue. These and other SEC forms provide information from individuals who hold significant portions in a publicly-traded company and allows investors and other interested parties make informed decisions. Schedule 13G is shorter in length than the 13D form and requires less information from the filing party. The ownership of over 5% of a publicly-traded stock is significant ownership and, reporting to the public is a requirement.

Simply put, this is important for investors to know who has a good chunk of the voting power in the fund. Typically, for retail investors, this may not play a huge role as most retail investors won't hold enough shares to really have a meaningful impact on the outcome of proposals. However, it can indicate who does have such control and an investor can take a look at such entities track record in the past. These entities will include individuals or other companies that hold shares. Other companies would include other funds like traditional mutual funds, other CEFs or ETFs.

With that being said, the 13D is reserved for those that own more than 5% of the investment. Perhaps with an intent to actively alter the fund through various shareholder proposals such as a tender offer or liquidation. A 13D will also be filed by any entity that owns more than 20% of the total shares. We see the 13D when Saba or Bulldog are primarily looking to target activism in a fund.

For example, with Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (HIX), Saba just recently filed a 13D. This breaks down that they own 7,714,215 shares which represent 9.1% of ownership.

DEF 14A

DEF 14A is a "definitive proxy statement." This is generally when a CEF or company is filing for the issues that shareholders can vote on. These are generally voting for board members and the election of Trustees. However, when there are activists pursuing a fund it can get interesting. There are several different filings that are of interest here:

DEF 14A - as we mentioned is the "definitive proxy statements."

DEFA14A - "Definitive additional proxy soliciting materials including Rule 14(A)(12) material."

DEFC14A - "Definitive proxy statement in connection with contested solicitations"

There are more of the 'DEF 14' forms than this, but these are the ones that are most relevant to CEFs.

The DEFA14A is the "additional proxy soliciting materials," this is when a CEF is acknowledging that an activist is proposing that the fund take action. Generally, this is to either liquidate or conduct a tender offer for funds that have persistently stubborn discounts. For example, Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (HIO) is battling Saba at the moment. They released a letter on why shareholders should vote in favor of their requests and against those of Saba. This is complete with how they are outperforming their benchmark and increasing their distribution.

A DEFC14A is material from an activist themselves. For example, BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) is fighting off Bulldog Investors, LLC from a proposal to conduct a tender offer. The DEFC14A that Bulldog filed is a letter to shareholders on why they feel like it is the best move and deprecate the fund's current management.

These are another set of forms that a CEF investor will want to stay on the lookout for, as it could play a significant role in the outcome of a fund going forward.

Conclusion

The N-2 filing is quite important for knowing when a fund is registering shares to be issued. The 497 is then what the outcome of the filing will be regarding a rights offering or an at the market program. Additionally, the N-2 can be simply registering shares for a fund's dividend reinvestment plan. These are important filings.

However, several other filings are also important to investors and can impact the fund's attractiveness going forward for investors. The most important filings, in my opinion, are the N-CSR and N-CSRS, these are just the fancy SEC terminology for annual and semi-annual reports.

After that, I believe the Form 4 and Schedule 13G and 13D filings are also important for knowing who owns the fund - or for when there may be activism going on in the fund in the case of the 13D. Then we will certainly want to take a look at any DEF 14A forms that may come from such activist intervention, too!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIO, UTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on February 19th, 2020.

