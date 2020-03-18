Here's The Price To Consider Buying Lowe's

In this article, I review the strategy and check to see if Lowe's stock is trading near fair value, and I'll also share a potential buy price for the stock.

Introduction

For the past two years, I have been warning investors about the dangers of overvalued, high-quality stocks and sharing a long-only rotational strategy to help mitigate the dangers of these highly-priced stocks. The basic idea is that when the expected 10-year forward returns of the target stocks (in this case Lowe's (LOW)) get low enough, one rotates out of the stock and into a pair of ETFs with the goal that the ETFs will be more defensive during a downturn. Then, when the price of the target stock falls more than the defensive ETFs, the investor who likes the target company can rotate back in and own more shares than they would have had if they just held the stock the entire time.

In my July 15th, 2019 article, "Lowe's: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis", I made the case that Lowe's was a Sell. At the time, my two standard alternative "default ETFs" were the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and Invesco Mid-Cap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV). I tracked the results of my strategy (along with what would eventually become 42 other stocks I suggested selling due to high valuation this past year). The goal was to rotate half the funds back into Lowe's once one could achieve a 20-25% "free share gain" and to rotate the other half of the funds back into Lowe's once the stock was trading at fair value again. (For me, fair value, in this case, was an expected 10-year CAGR of 8%).

In this article, I'm going to examine whether it is time for investors who were bullish on Lowe's long-term prospects who rotated out of Lowe's back in July, to now rotate back in.

"Free Share Gain" Returns

Normally, this is a fairly simple process of checking the results of the default ETF versus the target stock, but we had a rare event take place at the end of February where it became clear we were headed for a recession. When that happens, we move all of our "default ETF money" into cash. I meticulously documented that in my last update article, "Going To Cash: Rotational Strategy Update (February 2020)". The way I'm tracking the results now that the default money has been moved to cash is to calculate the returns on a theoretical $10,000 up to the point it was moved to cash, and then to compare that cash amount (which does not grow when it is held in cash) to the theoretical growth of $10,000 kept in the target stock.

In this case, when the money from SPLV and XMLV was moved to cash, it would have been worth $9,568, so it would have lost money (about -4%) over the holding period. But the primary goal of this strategy was to increase our shares in Lowe's for free, so let's see what Lowe's would have returned.

Lowe's stock has fallen about -35% since my warning article and a $10,000 investment would now be worth $6,414. The money that was first put in SPLV and XMLV, then into cash, would now be worth $9,568. An investor who followed this strategy could now take that $9,568 and buy +49.17% more Lowe's stock than they owned back in July. In other words, an investor who owned 100 shares of Lowe's stock on July 15th, 2019, could now buy 149 shares of the stock without spending any more money. This is double our 20-25% "free share gain" goal for the first part of the strategy, and so this part of the rotation is now complete.

Lowe's now joins nine previous "free share gain" winners in the series so far.

Ticker Free Share Gains ROL 41% CSX 21% FICO 23% UNP 25% NSC 21% EXPE 34% SBUX 35% SYK 25% GIB 36% LOW 49%

What about the second half of the money?

The first part of the approach was to rotate back in after a 20-25% "free share gain" was possible. The second half of the money is to be rotated back in when the forward 10-year full-cycle CAGR estimate is near fair value at about 8%. So, next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full Cycle Analysis", which is the same analysis I performed back in July that identified Lowe's stock as being overvalued enough to sell. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession.

As I write this, Lowe's forward PE is 12.21 while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 18.92. If, over the course of the next 10 years, Lowe's P/E were to revert to its normal 18.92 level and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about +4.48%. (At the time of my original analysis, this return was expected to be -0.60%.)

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield.

Lowe's forward earnings yield is currently +9.06%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business for $100, I would earn $9.06 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate its earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Let's start by looking at how much shares were reduced since 2007.

Lowe's has reduced its shares outstanding by about -50% over the course of this cycle. I'll back these out for earnings growth estimates. When I go back to 2007 through today, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +6.90%, which is a decent growth rate, but nothing spectacular.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Lowe's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $9.06 the first year, and that amount would grow at +6.90% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $214.83. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +7.95% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, it will produce a +4.48% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +7.95% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +12.43%. Since this expected forward 10-year return is well above 8%, Lowe's is now trading below "fair value", and for the purposes of this demonstration of the rotational strategy, an investor could now rotate the second half of the money back into Lowe's. Next, let's see how the "fair value" portion of the rotational strategy performed.

"Fair Value" Returns

Sometimes, the "free share gain" portion of the rotation and the "fair value" portion of the rotation meet their goals at different times, and so the returns are different. In this case, the stock price has moved so fast, they met their goals at the same time, thus producing identical gains for both parts of the rotation at +49.17%.

Lowe's will now join seven previous rotational "fair value" winners.

Ticker Free Share Gains from Full-Cycle Analysis UNP 19% EXPE 41% CSX 21% NSC 21% SBUX 35% SYK 25% GIB 36% LOW 49%

And now, this completes the demonstration of the rotational strategy with Lowe's. The first half of the rotation gained about 49% more free shares, and the second half also gained about 49% more free shares. I have 35 additional high-quality stocks I'm still tracking, though, so we should have a fairly large sample from which to judge and analyze the strategy in the future.

When to buy?

Well, as you saw, Lowe's stock now has an expected 10-year CAGR of over 12%, so it does meet the basic requirements for a 'buy'. Anyone who is generally bullish on Lowe's over the long term should at least know that they are getting a good price if they buy today, especially compared to last July when the stock was very expensive. However, since we are in a bear market and will likely experience a recession, we should be aware that we can be pickier and more demanding with our investments. There are several things that mildly concern me about Lowe's.

The first thing is that my cyclically adjusted earnings rate for the stock is only mediocre, at about 6.90%. But combined with that, and something I find more concerning, is the very slow revenue growth over the past 3 years.

I prefer businesses that have grown revenue at least 10% over the past three years and Lowe's has only grown 8.26%. That's pretty weak for a cyclical peak.

These guys have also bought back nearly half of the company's stock this cycle in the form of stock buybacks. A great deal of those buybacks were funded with debt.

Now Lowe's has 3x the debt it had going into the last downturn. This isn't really the sort of capital allocation I like to see, especially when the company could have been spending on improvements that would actually help their business. So, personally, there might be some price at which I would buy Lowe's myself, but right now I see quite a few higher-quality businesses trading at better prices, so I'm not buying this one yet. If the market bottoms without any of the higher quality stocks reaching my 'buy' prices and I get stuck holding some cash, I will probably come back and buy a little bit of Lowe's at that time if the price is still attractive.

