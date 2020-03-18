Backwardation Returns To The Gold Market

Gold backwardation means not that market makers want gold now, but rather that they want to get out of dollars as fast as possible.

On March 16, for the first time since gold bear market bottom in late 2015, gold futures entered backwardation. Backwardation means that the spot price for gold - gold delivery now - is higher than the price for delivery in the future. While this can happen in a consumable commodity where shortages can exist, it is extremely rare for it to happen in gold futures. It is so rare in fact that futures traders can't even agree on what it even means. With consumable commodities it means there is a shortage. For gold, which is never consumed and therefore cannot be in shortage, I would argue that it means something else entirely. This is going to take a few steps so stay with me.

It Takes Two to Contango

Contango is when the price of future delivery is higher than the spot price for any given commodity. This is the normal state of all commodity markets. Storage costs money, and has opportunity costs. The person storing the goods for longer cannot earn interest on those goods, and so he loses out. Therefore, there is a premium on time for delivery in the future.

Backwardation is the opposite. The price of a commodity in the present becomes higher than the price for that commodity in the future. In that case, the one who stores the commodity is effectively paying the buyer of a futures contract for the privilege of holding on to the commodity rather than holding money instead. This makes sense only when there is a shortage of whatever commodity, and so the one who stores it wants to keep the commodity for longer and is willing to front the storage costs. The only reason he would want to front the storage costs for, say 2 months, is if he thinks he can sell the commodity, or whatever the commodity is used to make or run, for even higher prices two months from now.

In that case, if the buyer wants that commodity now, he is going to have to pay a premium. The only reason he would pay a premium for the cost of storing the stuff himself is that the demand for it is so high that he thinks he can sell it for more than it costs him to store it in that time. Basically, backwardation is a sign of heavy demand for physical delivery in the market as soon as possible.

Backwardation makes sense during times of shortage and high demand. Let's imagine theoretical coronavirus vaccines, for example. The theoretical futures curve for an effective coronavirus vaccine would be extremely backwardated. Everyone would want the vaccine right now, and the farther out in the future you go, the cheaper the contract would be. Those who couldn't afford the premium on spot coronavirus vaccine would pay less as they waited for delivery.

And the Gold Was Not Consumed

Gold, however, is not like a coronavirus vaccine, or any other commodity for that matter. All other commodities are consumed, by which I mean taken off supply by either being physically consumed or else locked up in use as part of some good, like steel in a car or palladium in a catalytic converter or whatever. Oil is burned, wheat is eaten, and other metals are used functionally and removed from available supply. While one could say that gold used in jewelry is taken off supply by being locked up in use as a necklace or whatever, gold used as a monetary reserve can never be removed from supply as such. It is never "consumed" in that sense. There can never be a "shortage" of monetary gold, per se. So how in the world could backwardation ever exist in the gold market?

No, it's not sudden demand for jewelry or electronics or fillings for cavities. During these sorts of times of monetary stress that we're seeing now, people are rushing into gold because of its moneyness, its safety, its function as a store-of-value, not because it can be used in jewelry or dentistry or whatever. It's the bars and coins that are selling out at the mints in recent days, not wedding rings, necklaces, or fillings. But even so, the question then becomes, why would even such a high demand for monetary gold coins go so far as to cause backwardation? Why not pay the premium on futures for storage? If you think the price will rise and you want to resell the gold for a dollar profit why pay a premium for spot? You have the contract for delivery at a certain date, and that is itself the store value. Why would you want to take possession of the gold now and pay the storage and insurance costs on monetary gold?

It's Not About Gold, It's About the Dollar

The answer, I believe, is not that those paying a premium on spot gold necessarily want the gold now, though that is what is seen on the surface. Rather, what is happening is the flipside of the proverbial coin, pun intended. That is, it's not that they want the gold now, but that they want to get rid of their dollars now and are willing to pay a premium to get rid of them. Those paying a premium for spot are not looking for a dollar profit by selling a contract. They're looking to get out of dollars entirely, now, as fast as possible.

The last time gold backwardation happened was in the last week of November, 2015, when gold was bottoming out at around $1,050 an ounce after a protracted 4-year bear market. I urge readers to watch this 4-minute snippet from Kitco published back on November 27, 2015 discussing the gold backwardation back then. According to this report, November 2015 was the longest period on record that gold was ever in backwardation, and it lasted only a few days in late November. That marked the beginning of an enormous rally in gold stocks that still has yet to be overtaken.

The backwardation in gold back then lasted only a few days, and now gold futures are dipping in and out of backwardation as the difference between spot and the nearest futures contract zigzags between positive and negative. The danger now, as opposed to November 2015 though, is that gold could now become locked in backwardation permanently.

Why? Back then the Federal Reserve was on a rate hike path. Its first rate hike of the last rate-hiking cycle was actually in December of that year. That being the case, gold wasn't going to stay in backwardation for long, since the prospects for the dollar were improving at that point with imminent rate hikes.

Now, the situation is the complete reverse. The prospects for negative nominal dollar interest rates for the first time in history are stronger than ever. Negative dollar rates would be the greatest incentive for traders to want to get rid of dollars for anything that preserves value long term, especially gold. Equity markets the world over are in complete meltdown. Rates were already cut to zero, dollar swap lines with the world's most important central banks were widened, and outright QE of $700 billion has already been added to the Fed's balance sheet. There is almost certainly much more to come. Congress is being urged by Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to spend $850 billion in emergency stimulus. Budget deficits are about to explode into the multi-trillions with real rates on Treasuries already quite negative.

But it gets scarier.

A German Financial Nuclear Bomb

The biggest problem may actually be Deutsche Bank (DB) which looks to be on the verge of a catastrophe, its stock price hitting new lows now almost every day. Deutsche being a global systemically important bank (G-SIB), if the bank fails, the bailouts required would be absolutely enormous as everything financial institution connected to Deutsche would be affected. The prospects for massive inflation of the dollar supply are very real, not just for banks directly but also for consumer-facing industries. Price inflation measures could explode to the upside very quickly, and if they do, real interest rates on the dollar would dive into very deep negative territory, incentivizing holders to throw them away as fast as possible.

In that event, backwardation in gold futures could persist for longer than a few days, or could get stuck there. If this happens, it means that the rally out of the gold bear market bottom in late 2015 would be child's play compared with what may be about to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.