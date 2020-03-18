BlackBerry Has Multiple Headwinds

The company fundamentals are so-so. There is no free cash flow and cash burn is a little high for this market environment.

Ex-Cylance shareholders are now able to sell their BlackBerry shares and are probably doing so.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) investors may be wondering what is going on as the share price continues to be pummeled unrelentingly. In less than 1 1/2 years, BlackBerry stock has gone from ~$13.30 to under $3, a 78% loss in value. In the last month alone, BlackBerry shares have dropped more than 50%.

BlackBerry has several headwinds that are working against it. There is a perception that the entire cybersecurity industry is saturated and stocks in this industry have been punished this year, even before the COVID-19 scare. BlackBerry is in the business of cybersecurity since the acquisition of Cylance and is being drawn down with the rest of the industry. The auto industry is crashing as the anticipated global recession ramps up. BlackBerry's QNX operating system is very much dependent on the auto industry. BlackBerry is also working on some assisted driver ventures that will likely be either put on hold or pushed back by perhaps years as demand for vehicles dries up.

Although it appears that BlackBerry stock is performing worse than most stocks, in reality, its performance over the last month is in line with the cybersecurity and auto industries as shown below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

BlackBerry may have an additional headwind as ex-Cylance shareholders are now allowed to sell their BlackBerry shares as of Feb 21.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates BlackBerry's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, BlackBerry is sitting slightly below the best-fit line, implying that the company is modestly undervalued based on forward sales multiple.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Given the turbulent market conditions and the likelihood of a severe recession, I believe that investors should only be looking at strong companies with minimal debt and cash burn along with good free cash flow.

BlackBerry has a reasonable total debt to equity ratio of 0.30, no complaints there. But the free cash flow margin is 0%.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

There is no free cash flow headroom in a deteriorating market.

Cash Burn

I monitor a company's cash burn by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

BlackBerry is spending 71% of its total revenue on SG&A expenses (and R&D). While this level of cash burn is not outlandish for a high-growth company, I don't really put BlackBerry in the high-growth category. This company is really just keeping its head above water and its growth is attributable to the Cylance acquisition. My fear is that the SG&A expense margin could rise fairly substantially in a recession.

Summary and Conclusions

BlackBerry has several headwinds going against it as the pandemic ramps up. The headwinds include cybersecurity bearishness due to an overcrowded market, the auto industry which is suffering as a global recession is anticipated, and ex-Cylance shareholders that can now dump BlackBerry shares without restriction. I don't feel that BlackBerry has strong fundamentals. Zero free cash flow and higher than nominal cash burn are not enticing in the current market environment. Therefore I can't find a good reason to be a buyer, even with its beaten-down stock price. I am giving BlackBerry a neutral rating.

Panning for gold is so much work, and so last millennium! There is an easier way. Sign up for Digital Transformation, a Seeking Alpha Marketplace, and learn all about investing in the 21st century. Tap into three high-growth portfolios, industry and subindustry tracking spreadsheets, and three unique proprietary rating systems. Don't miss out on the digital revolution. Start your 2-Week Free Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.