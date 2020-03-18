Here's Why Mortgage REITs Plunged 30% To 60% Today

According to executives in the sector, this is an exceptional earnings environment. They foresee earnings on equity in the mid teens.

Today we saw the greatest buying opportunity mortgage REITs have seen in the last decade. No, they aren't dead. Yes, they can still operate.

This is a great buying opportunity. We're using price-to-trailing book values in the public article, but will discuss some recent estimates.

Mortgage REIT executives have been extremely clear. They are not suffering from issues that would merit this kind of pricing.

A historic pounding...

The decline has been dramatic. Many investors must wonder about the viability of the sector. At this point, the decline has easily surpassed anything we could attribute to fundamentals.

We have a sector driven by terrifying technicals. The recent price action alone is enough to convince some observers that the companies must be dead.

That argument should be addressed.

Spoiler: They are not dead. The market is just angrily smashing things.

For those who want to be like the market, turn green, jump to the comment section, and smash, read the following:

You have no idea how the fundamentals work.

You don’t understand how book value works.

You don’t understand earnings.

You don’t understand leverage.

You don’t understand repo markets

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

Ticker Company Name Outlook (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Bullish (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Bullish (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Bullish (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Bullish (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Bullish (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Bullish (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Bullish (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Bullish (DX) Dynex Capital Bullish (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Bullish (EFC) Ellington Financial Bullish (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Bullish (MFA) MFA Financial Bullish (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Bullish (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Bullish (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Bullish (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Bullish (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Bullish (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Bullish (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF

Price to Trailing Book Value

The following table shows the price-to-trailing book values using the share prices from the market close on 3/18/2020:

Fundamentals

Readers have the benefit of having two experienced mortgage REIT analysts on their side. Scott Kennedy has long been the greatest mortgage REIT analyst on Seeking Alpha. His ability to forecast dividends and model changes to book value is outstanding.

There are two major parts to a mortgage REIT:

Book value Earnings

This is true for both the common shares and the preferred share. We will start by discussing book value.

Book value

Book value per share should be down for every mortgage REIT so far in the quarter. The main difference will be the magnitude of the decline. This is where different analysts and investors may come to dramatically different numbers.

If an investor followed the simplest possible technique and used rough ballpark figures for leverage while modeling:

Shorting a five-year Treasury Owning a poorly performing generic fixed-rate MBS Applying 8x leverage

They could project dramatic declines in book value. However, such a method would have fallen short. Under that kind of modeling, investors might have incorrectly assumed book values would be down by around 20% over the first two months and fallen another 20% in the last few weeks.

We know those numbers are wrong.

We can demonstrate that they are wrong by using commentary from the mortgage REIT executives.

Two Harbors recently indicated that book value per share was down 6% quarter to date.

NRZ recently indicated book value per share was down around 3% quarter to date.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) indicated that book value was down around 10% to 11% quarter to date.

Annaly also broke that down into two periods.

For the first two months, it was down about 3%. Over the last few weeks, it fell by another 7% to 8%.

By adding those percentages, we come to a range of 10% to 11%.

Those numbers from mortgage REITs resonate with the projections Scott Kennedy has been creating throughout the quarter. So, we know that multiple mortgage REIT executives have gone on the record stating that their book value changes were not horrific. Their statements confirm that book value changes are in the same general ballpark Scott has been projecting for those REITs.

Any investor who states that the mortgage REITs latest disclosed book values are not accurate as of the date they were disclosed is accusing the executives of fraudulent behavior. That would be a serious accusation and we do not see any evidence that would support it. Therefore, we are whole-heartedly accepting the recent commentary and Scott’s estimates.

Why does the book value matter?

The book value is incredibly important to a mortgage REIT. It's a measure of the value of their assets minus their debts.

The current disparity between share prices and estimated book values is historic in nature. We simply do not witness this kind of discount in any regular market. We have seen mortgage REITs that go bankrupt. We predicted a mortgage REIT bankruptcy a couple of years ago. That REIT was RAIT Financial Trust (RAS)(OTCQB:RASF). The mortgage REITs we are looking at today have nothing in common with RAIT Financial Trust. The only similarities are:

They are classified as a REIT. They involve mortgages. Some of these REITs also have the word “Trust” in their name.

That's the end of the similarities.

The discounts to book value are so large now that many of the mortgage REITs focused on Agency RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) could:

Sell all of their assets Close their hedges Repurchase their stock Repurchase their preferred stock And have an enormous volume of leftover cash

Of course, it isn’t practical to repurchase all of your shares. We understand that. However, it's telling that the mortgage REITs’ asset value, net of debts, outweighs the total market capitalization by an enormous amount.

Earnings

If investors are not terrified about book value going to zero, then the only other viable explanation is earnings.

Earnings are not going to zero.

In the current environment, mortgage REITs generally have access to extremely cheap financing for Agency positions.

Access to cheap repo-financing is wonderful for Agency MBS. This brings up another issue. There are rumors that mortgage REITs cannot get access to repo financing. These rumors have been mentioned for over a week. Annaly Capital Management specifically stated that their access to repo markets remained attractive. They indicated that the lower rates were beneficial. They also indicated that the counter parties were not requiring larger haircuts.

A haircut is the difference between the amount NLY is borrowing and the value of the collateral they are posting.

Two Harbors spoke about the repo markets recently as well. TWO indicated that the repo markets continued to function well, though they were not as attractive as they had been previously.

Source: TWO

It's important to recognize that Two Harbors has much larger positions in non-Agency MBS and MSRs (mortgage servicing rights). I believe those assets will be more difficult to finance than Agency RMBS in this environment. Nonetheless, Two Harbors stated that the expected return on our portfolio has dramatically improved. That matches nicely with Annaly Capital Management indicating that Agency securities should be able to produce leveraged returns in the mid-teens assuming 9x leverage.

Only in mortgage REITs would you see such an absurd discrepancy.

Management of multiple mortgage REITs is explicitly stating that this is the best environment for generating earnings in several years.

The market is throwing shares in the garbage.

That's an incredible disconnect. Do you know which people are most knowledgeable about investing in mortgages? It would be the executives of mortgage REITs. That shouldn’t be a surprise. That is why they have the job.

How can earnings be strong?

Investors may wonder how this environment can be so positive. Let’s take a look at that. The yields available on new mortgages should be significant. It would be reasonable to estimate that brand new Agency RMBS should be able to deliver yields of around 2%. The cost of funding those positions with repo agreements should be substantially below 1%. Listening to the mortgage REITs recently, it appears to be moving under 0.5%. While a 2% yield may not sound exceptional, the extremely cheap financing is exceptional.

When we were bearish on mortgage REITs in mid-February, many investors thought we must be crazy. They figured the upcoming reduction in the Fed Funds rate would drive the cost of funds lower and expand the earnings for mortgage REITs. At the time, we were bearish because the price-to-book value ratios were too high. Many of those share prices have since declined by more than 50%. In some cases, dramatically more. The result is exceptionally cheap pricing on the mortgage REITs.

Why is the market dumping shares?

Given the enormous plunge in the sector, investors have to be asking why the market would drop shares so dramatically if the fundamentals are still viable. It seems ironic that book value could be down 10% to 20% with share prices down 60% to 80%.

Our theory is fairly simple.

We believe that a recession has either started or will start very soon. Whether the recession officially starts in Q1 2020 or Q2 2020 is not a major difference. Many investors remembering the Great Recession will recall that mortgage REITs suffered. They did not all suffer to this extent. During the Great Recession, there were several mortgage REIT bankruptcies.

Those mortgage REITs were materially different from the strategy today.

Those mortgage REITs were taking on substantially more credit risk.

Those mortgage REITs held “liar loans.”

A “liar loan” is a mortgage which is originated on the basis of false information. At the time, mortgage underwriting standards were absurdly insufficient. Despite house prices recovering since the Great Recession, mortgage underwriting has remained dramatically better. The loan-to-value ratios are dramatically lower.

For MFA Financial, the loan-to-value ratio across their non-QM (non-qualifying mortgage) portfolio was 67%.

Source: MFA

That means the mortgage REIT would not be taking a substantial loss on their positions unless home prices collapse. A moderate decline would not be enough to wreck those mortgages. While the fundamentals do not support a dramatic plunge in home values, investors remembering the Great Recession may assume that huge losses are coming.

There simply isn’t sufficient evidence to support that theory. The only evidence would be a decline in share prices. It seems unreasonable to accept the price movement as evidence for changes in fundamentals. Instead, we see a technical backdrop that should be terrifying to most investors. We don’t look for sectors that are plunging to this magnitude. However, the fundamental valuation remains. The net value of the mortgage REIT assets is dramatically more than the share price indicates.

Understanding leverage

There's another factor that may be influencing investors. Investors who are not familiar with mortgage REITs could look at the balance sheet and be terrified. Because mortgage REITs use a substantial amount of leverage, their balance sheet shows an enormous amount of debt. While leverage can be an issue, the levels of debt for mortgage REITs are not worthy of this panic. Many have even reduced their leverage to reduce their risk. Agency RMBS are generally very liquid. A mortgage REIT can dramatically change their position by selling MBS. They could unload $100,000,000 in Agency RMBS immediately with ease. This much debt would be a problem for an equity REIT. If you were financing physical real estate with this much debt, you would have a problem. Physical real estate is not this liquid. The liquidity of the assets is important.

Final thoughts

The mortgage REITs trade at staggering discounts to the net value of their assets. While many mortgage REITs have not provided new updates to the market, the updates we have seen support our research. These executives have explicitly told shareholders where they see current book value and potential earnings. They have indicated that they still have access to repo markets.

Despite this clear guidance from management, the market is pricing shares for bankruptcy. We believe the market is following extremely simplistic analysis which simply focuses on high levels of debt and difficulties with credit exposure from the Great Recession. We have a recent update from Scott Kennedy for subscribers. We recently purchased both preferred shares and common shares. Scott also disclosed that he recently added to his common shares. We see a massive panic in the market, but do not see fundamentals justifying this level of decline. We remain thoroughly bullish on the sector for both the common and the preferred shares.

Within Scott’s article, you can see a breakdown between the different types of mortgage REITs. In this article, we have focused on the fundamentals for non-Agency mortgage REITs and Agency mortgage REITs, but have not dived into commercial mortgage REITs.

Recovery in process (hulk calming down)

When we began writing this article, most of the mortgage REITs were down between 30% to 60% on the day. While preparing the article, we have seen a dramatic bounce in some share prices. MFA was down by more than 60% when the rally started:

Source: Seeking Alpha

NLY was down by 45% before joining the rally:

Source: Seeking Alpha

PMT took an absurd dive of more than 50% before recovering a chunk of the losses:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Remarkably, some mortgage REITs with comparable portfolios are still down around 50% on the day. Valuations remain absurdly attractive with outrageous levels of upside.

