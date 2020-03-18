Amazon: The Real Opportunity

It's not hard to find a stock that has been hit during this coronavirus panic that has taken its toll on global markets. But for every name that's doing worse than the market, there is one that is doing better. Shares of online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) are a good example, but perhaps investors aren't seeing the real opportunity that is being highlighted for the company now.

Over the past couple of weeks, Amazon has experienced a surge in online buying, which is causing the company to need a lot more workers. Consumers afraid to go out to markets or the mall have instead flocked to the site for their purchases, even for the most basic of household items. Things are so crazy right now that Amazon is even suspending non-essential deliveries for a couple of weeks to meet the needs of more important products.

There's also been a mad rush to local markets to stock up on goods in case you have to be quarantined for a period of time, which is boosting traffic at Amazon's Whole Foods locations. For these reasons and others, the stock has been named a "best idea" during the coronavirus by Wedbush, which has an outperform rating and $2,325 price target on the stock. As the chart below shows, Amazon shares have done better than the three major US indices from each's respective 52-week high, outperforming all three by at least 1250 basis points in a matter of weeks.

(Data sourced from Yahoo! Finance)

In the short term, Amazon will see a nice boost to sales, and that's perhaps why the street is currently expecting Q1 revenues of $72.25 billion. That's towards the upper end of the company's quarterly guidance for $69 billion to $73 billion. However, you have to wonder if this will create a bit of an air pocket, because once people start going back to their regular routines, they won't need as many home goods. Also, for those that have purchased several months' worth of supplies, they won't be buying a lot of those same goods for a while. The added boost to sales will likely also result in a lot more expenses for the company, and Amazon's consumer business has never had very high margins.

On the other hand, what about Amazon's most profitable business? Amazon Web Services ("AWS") is also likely to see a nice boost from those businesses that need more cloud computing offerings. Investors know that AWS has seen nice revenue growth over the years, from $2.4 billion in Q4 2015 to just under $10 billion in the most recently reported quarter. Even though that's a fraction of the sales Amazon's North American segment does, the high operating margins of AWS make it the company's leading segment in terms of operating income dollars. Take a look at the chart below.

(Source: Amazon quarterly reports, seen here)

Sure, the North American segment might retake the lead for a quarter or two this year, but those low to mid single digit margins aren't going to make a dramatic improvement anytime soon. AWS revenues for the full year in 2019 grew at more than 36.5%, compared to 20.8% for the North American division. That AWS growth rate lead will likely remain for some time, and even if the AWS margin percentage declines just a little, there is still room for tremendous operating margin dollar growth.

Just think about these numbers, for example. Assume that for Q4 of this year, AWS will report year over year revenue growth of 25% and an operating margin of 24%. Those numbers compare to Q4 2019's of 34% and 26.1%, respectively. This guess would put the segment's operating income at just under $3 billion, which would need another level on the chart above. Those numbers could be considered a little conservative, so if you went at say 28% growth and a 25% margin, the operating income figure jumps by another $200 million.

Even though Amazon didn't report a major jump in net income for the Q4 2019 period or the full year, the company's cash flow numbers showed tremendous growth. Free cash flow less equipment finance leases and principal repayments of all other finance leases and financing obligations, for the trailing twelve months, came in at nearly $12.5 billion, up 48% from a year earlier. While increasing profitability over the long term is nice, it's generating those cash flows that allow for more investments in future growth. The AWS segment not only has nice profitability, but further drives cash flow through add backs like stock based compensation and depreciation.

In the end, Amazon's biggest coronavirus opportunity may not come from the most logical place. While there will be a short term boost to consumer spending, how about the long term impact on companies thinking about a shift to more business that use cloud computing like AWS? Amazon's fastest growing segment is also its most profitable one, with the possibility to pass $3 billion in quarterly operating income at some point this year. Amazon shares have held up fairly well during this recent market pullback, and a strong 2020 for AWS may help lead the stock to more outperformance once this coronavirus panic subsidies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.