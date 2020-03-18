Your Guide To Repositioning Your Dividend Growth Portfolio

This is not the time to panic, but it, for sure, is not the time to freeze as well.

Introduction

Billions of words have been written about the coronavirus crisis. The epidemic that started in China three months ago is now spreading across Europe and, according to experts, will start its exponential growth in North America soon enough. The crisis caused the government to limit social interactions and ask citizens to stay home in order to limit contact.

These extreme measures have a crippling effect on the global economy as limited interactions mean limited economic activity. Laid-off workers will limit their consumption, and in a country where private consumption is 70% of GDP, the American market reacts accordingly. According to the Trump administration, we should expect limitations until August, so investors should expect a recession.

The same remedy that helped alleviating the global financial crisis in 2008 may not be able to help. The Federal Reserve has already committed to another QE worth $700 billion in addition to its daily repo activity. However, while saving the liquidity of banks is important, this is a different crisis. Even with stimulus packages, people are still afraid to go out and are limited in ways they can use the money. This is a crisis that will not be solved by injecting funds, but it will have to be solved by the healthcare industry and the governments of the world testing, quarantining and treating patients.

The past month allowed investors to see why the S&P 500 has a much higher historical standard deviation compared to what we saw in the past decade. Yes, the stock market can go down. Yes, it is unpleasant. The VIX (NYSEARCA:VIXY) is higher today compared to its 2008 level, and investors should brace themselves for a roller coaster ride that usually comes once every decade.

Dividend growth investors

I was 18 years old during the 2008 global financial crisis, and new to investing. My portfolio was in the low five-digit area, and I learned many insights that can be helpful today as well. Dividend safety changes quickly, and it has nothing to do with your abilities as an investor. During the crisis, companies which seemed extremely safe like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) eliminated their dividend. You didn't see it coming, but you weren't alone. Great investors like Warrant Buffett, and other hedge funds managers were on the same boat with you.

The entire risk profile of your portfolio may shift quickly. Sectors that showed strength suddenly seem like the weaker link of your portfolio. In the global financial crisis, it was the Financial sector, the dot com bubble showed weakness in the information technology sector, and the energy sector in the 2014 oil price shock. In this downturn, it starts with the energy sector and the industrial sector, which affect the financial sector, and as the crisis prolongs it will affect the consumer discretionary sector.

As dividend growth investors, we have more work to do compared to investors in a mutual funds portfolio. It is our job to reposition the portfolio, while in a funds portfolio, the fund manager is paid to this work for you. This is not the time to panic, but this is certainly not the time to freeze.

Eliminate losers

The first thing you have to embrace is to sell after every dividend cut as soon as it is announced. From my experience and research done about the subject, dividend eliminators and cutters are lagging behind. It is simple to see how companies like Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG) lagged the market after the cut. A dividend cut means that the management failed to prepare for extreme situations. Therefore, if you own shares, for example, in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), I would sell them and put my money to work elsewhere.

In the 2008 global financial crisis, all major banks eliminated their dividend payments. Many of them like Citigroup (C.PK) and Bank of America (BAC.PK) still have not reached the dividend payments prior to the crisis. It took years for others like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) to reach their 2007 dividends.

Investors should not be emotional towards their stocks or companies. Yes, it's painful when a company you love cuts its dividend, but the ownership is a mean to an end. Don't get emotional, stay concentrated on your plan, and execute it while ignoring any background noises. You are the captain of this ship, and you are expected to navigate it in calm sea, but also when the waves are high.

Shift funds from riskier investments

After you remove dividend eliminators from your portfolio, it's time to look into the horizon. We are inside the storm, and looking straight forward, we see more dark clouds that we want to avoid. We are looking for weaknesses in the portfolio. Sectors and industries we want to eliminate or limit our exposure to them in the current environment. In 2008, the sector that suffered the most from the financial meltdown was the real estate with a vast majority of the REITs lowering payments. In this crisis, it's the traveling and leisure industry.

On a personal level, I eliminated my holdings in Carnival Cruise (NYSE:CCL) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL). I believe that their dividend will be cut in the foreseeable future, and Carnival has already announced lowering capex and trying to conserve cash in any way possible. Moreover, the administration said that it will support these industries. Other companies like airlines are on the verge of collapse with Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United (NASDAQ:UAL) seeking a government bailout. A bailout will result in dividend suspension as well as stockholders being diluted. Therefore, I believe that investors should sell their holdings in the sector.

In addition, it's important to take it to learn from your sells. Maybe you were wrong in your analysis, and maybe it was a black swan. Always try to improve as investors, and while you cannot influence the market, you can improve your skills and become a better investor.

Reconsider sector allocation

When the crisis is over or when the winds are calmer, that's when we should start examining our portfolio as a whole. I look at which sectors got hammered by the crisis and compare it to the index. When I see a sector that suffered more than others, I understand that it is a weaker link in my portfolio.

I examine what percentage of my income was tied to this sector, and I focus the percentage of lost income in this sector to the lost income in the entire portfolio. I try to evaluate if the damage to my income is done to one weak sector, and if it is correct, I need to examine ways to fortify my future income.

As dividend growth investors, your goal is a growing reliable income. If weakness in one sector can affect the reliability and the growth of the entire portfolio, you should rethink your sector allocation. You don't want your portfolio to be too sensitive to a specific sector or industry, and therefore, consider changing your sector allocation, but only after the crisis is over.

Reconsider risk appetite

The goal of most investors whether they are dividend growth investors, or they invest in mutual funds, or simply buy an S&P 500 ETF is to build wealth. Building wealth is useless if you find yourself suffering or you cannot sleep at night. Every investor has his own appetite for risk and ability to deal with volatility.

Most new investors, who have been investing for a decade or less, may have had a false perception of their risk appetite and their ability to cope with losses. They did nothing wrong. They just never saw a bear market, and believed that the low volatility was here to stay.

If you feel like you are one of them, consider changing your assets allocation. You may add bonds and even treasuries, or you may shift funds to be managed by an advisor or an investment firm. Remember, no return is worth it if you cannot sleep well at night. Just like with the sector allocation, do it after the crisis is over. This is not the time for big changes. Investors are in pain, and this is a bad time to make a strategic shift.

Conclusion

First, let me start with the bright side. Every crisis is unique and comes with the feeling that we have never seen anything like it. However, the similarity between them is that eventually they are over. In China, where the crisis began, there are less than 20 new cases every day. Mankind will overcome this crisis just like it did with the previous ones. Eventually, the skies will be clear, and the stock market will recover.

During the crisis, you are steering your sheep. This is not the time for major movements, it is time for tactic maneuvers. That's where we eliminate the dividend cutters and reduce exposure to weaker industries and sectors. We don't make any major shifts to our portfolio.

Once we reach harbor, the storm is over, and we feel safe again, that's when we should consider strategic changes. This is the time to fortify our ship and prepare it for the next storm because it will come. That's when we rethink our sector allocation, risk appetite, and ability to cope with losses on paper.

I urge you not to make strategic shifts right now. Being impulsive in a time of crisis is never a good idea. Stay calm and execute your plan, you will have plenty of time to rethink it, and amend it once the crisis is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN MY PORTFOLIO AS PUBLISHED ONCE A QUARTER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.