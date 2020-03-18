Apple: Future Boost

My estimate is for a FY21 EPS boost to $17, making the $250 stock cheap at 14.7x this target.

The market will increasingly look towards FY21 sales that should see a boost from delayed spending.

Apple closes all retail stores outside Greater China and should take a large hit to FQ2 and FQ3 sales.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has seen several analysts cut price targets on the stock due to cuts to FY20 numbers. Regardless, the stock remains a strong investment option based on normalized numbers not impacted by the coronavirus impact on the global economy. My investment thesis recommends investing in stocks based on FY21 numbers that might even get a boost from sales pushed into the next fiscal year.

Rolling Shutdown

After warning that the market was missing the eventual impact to the stock following the coronavirus shutting down the Chinese economy and Apple stores in the process, my view on the company became more bullish with China going back to work in March. Now, the market is faced with Apple closing stores outside of China and another likely major hit to revenues from Europe and North America being closed for the next month.

My original warning was the likelihood of Chinese sales slipping from the March quarter till sometime beyond the September quarter into FY21. As time rolls on, more and more consumers are likely to delay iPhone purchases until the 5G iPhone comes out later in 2020.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends all events in excess of 50 people be cancelled for 8 weeks. For this reason, Apple announced stores outside Greater China were indefinitely closed until further notice.

The China path had stores closed for around a month. Initially, Apple announced the closure of all stores in China at the start of February and slowly reopened some stores in mid-February. The company eventually reopened all Chinese stores on March 12.

The Apple stores in China were shut down 2-6 weeks for the virus, with the majority slanted towards a closure of over a month. During February, when most of China was shut down, iPhone sales in China were down 60%.

A similar impact in the U.S. and Europe from store closures (far beyond just Apple stores) could result in a similar hit to revenues over the next month. The period would straddle both FQ2 and FQ3.

A 50% revenue hit to both Europe and U.S. sales would make FY20 numbers impossible to analyze and utilize to invest in the stock.

FY21 Focus

As the market works through this disruptive period from the coronavirus, an investor has to figure out how to value an individual equity. The most likely outcome is buying stocks based on realistic views of FY21 numbers. With the second fiscal quarter of the current year nearly complete for Apple, the market would start looking aggressively towards the FY21 numbers either way.

Not only is the market going to start looking at these numbers, but also my base case agrees with Katy Huberty that next year is bound to see a revenue boost from sales pushed from this year. The Morgan Stanley analyst forecast a 3% revenue boost next year due to pent-up demand, but the analyst lowered her price target on the stock by $40 to $328.

Other analysts appear to disagree. The consensus view is reducing numbers from a potential global recession. The average revenue estimate for FY21 is down from $308 billion on February 28 to $306 billion now, and the EPS estimate has dipped from $15.67 at the end of February to $15.55 now.

The cuts aren't material as this point, but the market doesn't like negative trends. In my view, Apple should start seeing these trends reverse in the next few weeks as stores in regions mostly unaffected by the coronavirus start to reopen.

Using a reasonable 3% revenue hike to original numbers for FY21, Apple would see the following financial model:

The key assumptions used in deriving the EPS estimate of nearly $17 for next year:

Gross margins at 38.7% based on sticking with my previous numbers for the year.

Diluted share count of 4.1 billion based on share buybacks reducing the share count by 200 million per year.

Operating expenses only grow minimally to $36 billion this year due to restricted business travel and spending and jump 10% in FY21 to reach $40 billion.

The biggest risk to the $17 EPS estimate for FY21 is a bigger boost in operating expenses with a jump in revenues next year beyond the original estimates. Under this scenario, Apple generates $9 billion in additional revenues. The end result is operating margins jumping from 24.6% to 26.4% due to the extra revenue boost.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that such a scenario places Apple at only 14.7x FY21 EPS estimates based on a $250 price. Under such a scenario of large buybacks to reduce the share count to 4.1 billion, the tech giant would likely reduce the cash balance to a point where the enterprise valuation isn't meaningful to a valuation calculation going forward.

The stock will trade volatile for the next weeks and months due to the coronavirus impact and fears over the short term hits, but ultimately, Apple will start trading on FY21 numbers. As new stores open, investors will start gaining confidence in a rebound next year, making the stock very appealing down below $250.

