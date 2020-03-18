Coronavirus Is Not Moving Markets

In the end, the Fed will step in to save the day, but this will only set us up for a bigger meltdown down the road.

However, there are some real fundamental reasons that should be driving the market down which are being ignored.

Coronavirus has been seen as the source of the market's recent decline, but I believe its risks and consequences are overstated.

Thesis Summary

Coronavirus has been linked to the market decline of the past 2 weeks. However, I believe that, while Coronavirus may have lit the match, the fuel for a recession has been there for a long long time. Lower output, earnings, record-high corporate debt, and the distressed repo market have been clear indicators that this recession was imminent. Some might even view the timing of the coronavirus pandemic as "convenient".

Coronavirus Threat Is Overstated

We still don't know everything about the coronavirus, but the widespread panic and media coverage that the outbreak has got seem to be out of proportion with the effects so far.

This outbreak and its response will impact business and the economy, but the stock market breakdown we are seeing is completely disproportionate to what we have in our hands. Yes, sentiment moves markets, and it is possible that people are panic selling and overreacting, but there is still some very hard evidence that, for a while, has been pointing towards a market crash.

The "Real" Reasons Behind The Market Collapse

Below, I will detail what I believe are some of the more significant events that have led to this market crash.

Decreasing Output And Lower Earnings

Despite the consensus that overall companies have been posting good earnings, some data points towards a different story. The Bureau of Economic Activity provides us data for earnings after tax and capital consumption adjustments. In the 3rd quarter of 2019, earnings turned negative at -0.2%. While 2018 earnings were positive at 3.4%, 2017's annual returns were -0.3%.

The evidence and reason for lower earnings can also be detected if we look at figures such as industrial output and spending on durable and capital goods.

As we can see, both charts have followed a downward trend since 2008. Contrarily, the S&P 500 has enjoyed stellar returns over the last 10 years. What could be at the source of this disparity? The short answer is corporate debt, share buybacks, and QE.

Debt Deleveraging

What we are seeing now is very much akin to what happened in 2008 with mortgages. However, this time, the bubble that is burst is one of corporate debt. Let's begin by gaining some perspective on the issue.

It is no secret that corporate debt is currently at all-time highs and has more than doubled since 2008. More worrying than this, though, is how the quality of the debt has changed. As we can see, the increases have been led by the worst quality debt, BBB and A. So, what we have is more debt and riskier debt. Does that remind you of anything?

The perverse thing, though, is that much of this debt is just going towards further supporting the stock market.

Share buybacks are at an all-time high. As we can see, institutions are not buying US equities. They have some information we don't. Conveniently, share buybacks also have the effect of raising EPS, increasing the companies' ability to acquire more debt.

The reasons corporate debt has been allowed increased so much are, again, no different to why so many mortgages were given: Credit is cheap, regulation is lax, and these debts are leveraged. This has propped up a bubble in corporate debt. Also, take into account what we see here is a huge increase in BBB rates. At least, the mortgage-backed securities were rated AAA back in the day. In this case, there is not even an attempt at covering up just how risky these loans are.

The first sign of evidence was already in place as early as 2018. The Fed was trying to increase rates and end QE, but soon found out it couldn't. Since then, we have seen increasing rate cuts and "liquidity injections". Rather than see this as a warning sign, the markets have taken the news well. The reality, however, is very different. To understand this, we must understand two things. The Fed funds rate and the Repo market.

The Fed fund rate sets the target interest rate the Fed "aims for". This will then reflect on overall money markets. The repo rate is the rate at which banks loan money to each other short term, usually overnight. This, in normal times, is simply an exercise in adjusting reserves i.e. liquidity needs. Bank A loans money to bank B at a given rate and offers up T-bills or such as collateral. The Federal Reserve can also act in the repo market to steer the market towards its desired Fed funds rate.

Back in October, the overnight repo rate spiked to upwards of 10%. This means institutions were demanding a 10% interest on these overnight loans! Of course, the Fed quickly swooped in to take care of this. As recently as Monday the 9th of March, the NY Fed injected $112 billion into the repo market. Now, the Fed certainly has a lot of ammunition to maintain the liquidity of the markets. Interest rates can still go lower, or they can follow the ECB's example and charge negative interest on excess reserves.

However, all the liquidity in the world won't serve the system once the BBB and junk bond markets become insolvent. Yes, a bank can still offer up its junk bonds overnight to gain reserves, but it will still have to repurchase them the next day, that is the nature of repo and is the key difference between liquidity and solvency. The banks may be liquid for a while, but they will be insolvent since they cannot sell these junk bonds or will have to take a huge loss on them.

Again, the workings are very similar to the housing market crash. This time, however, the protagonists won't be individuals not meeting payments but rather companies not earning enough or flat out going bankrupt. Bond markets collapse, and the effect becomes augmented as these banks have some form of "synthetic leveraged" product underwritten by these bonds. Furthermore, the unwinding is only made bigger and more painful by the Fed propping up the system as long as it can.

Oil Wars

The above pretty much sums up what I believe we will see in the coming months. But the current drop in oil prices is also a significant piece of news that will undoubtedly affect and is not getting enough media coverage due to coronavirus.

Oil prices have plummeted in the last month, with the price of a barrel going from over $50 to just over $30. This has happened as a result of the OPEC+ alliance falling apart. Now, the Saudis and Russians have flooded the market to the point where everyone is losing money. Add to this the fact that many American energy producers are highly in debt and we have another recipe for disaster. Furthermore, oil and gas are facing increasing competition from renewables, something I discussed more in-depth in my Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) blog post. While this is a secondary problem, it is worth mentioning, and I do believe it is a reality we must face that the energy sector will experience some growing pains in the next few years.

Takeaway

I am not saying that coronavirus has nothing to do with the current crash. The virus has simply shown how weak the system is. When businesses start underperforming, the markets will react strongly. Now, here's the important thing to take. Despite the doom and gloom, I believe this bull market is far from over. As mentioned above, the Fed and the U.S. government still have a lot of runways to kick the proverbial can down the road, and there is no doubt in my mind that they will do it. However, this will come at the expense of the stability of the currency and national debt. What we are seeing now is only a small correction. The real bust will likely come a few more years down the road. When exactly depends on how much the Fed can overstretch itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.