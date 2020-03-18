Coffee Maintains Coronavirus Immunity

Coffee has been one of the few commodities to show immunity to the coronavirus fallout and is, in the words of one analyst, an “island of stability” in otherwise rough market waters. In this report, we’ll look at the reasons for the relative strength as I explain that coffee’s intermediate-term bullish case is still supported by diminished supplies, transport-related setbacks and unfulfilled demand.

The dominant paradigm in the global coffee industry right now is that supplies remain limited – notably in Central America – while brokers and wholesalers are currently short on beans and having difficulties securing new supplies. Top producer Columbia is in the middle of its growing season, while in Brazil the latest crop hasn’t yet been harvested. Thus, high demand for beans has yet to be fully met from these two major producing nations.

Many traders wonder why coffee futures prices on the ICE have shown so much stability despite the recent strength in the U.S. dollar and the unusual weakness in the Brazilian real currency (below). (As a reminder, the Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar is a key currency relationship for the coffee futures market.) See the following graph for an illustration of just how weak the real has been lately.

Source: BigCharts

Weakness in the real typically lowers the cost of production for Brazilian coffee growers in local currency terms and encourages higher supplies, thereby often having a depressing effect on prices. Yet this dynamic is being negated by tight supplies globally; moreover, according to the March 13 market report from S&D Coffee & Tea, Brazilian farmers are:

…well capitalized and despite seeing the Brazilian Real out to 5 to 1 against the dollar have remained very disciplined. They do not need to sell more and are willing to ride the turmoil for potentially higher prices.

Growers in many parts of Brazil are also experiencing the rainiest first quarter of the current season in a century, adversely affecting the coffee plants as fruit drop and fungal infections have been a major problem.

Meanwhile, Cecafe, which represents Brazil’s coffee export sector, has acknowledged that the nation’s green coffee exports for February were down 26% from the year-ago period due to supply shortages. Shipments of widely used Arabica coffee from Brazil were also reportedly down 28%. Less-widely used robusta exports were slightly higher at 3%.

Transportation is also a factor keeping coffee prices buoyant worldwide. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in numerous delivery headaches and shipping constraints, putting additional pressure on an already tight market. Supply-chain disruptions, nationwide lockdowns and other virus-related setbacks are likely to keep coffee futures prices above the October 2019 lows (see chart below) even as the broad commodity market remains weak. However, the next sustained coffee price rally might have to wait until the Brazilian real vs. dollar pair shows strength in the real’s favor.

Source: BigCharts

Speaking of currencies, global demand for the greenback is intense right now as investors the world over liquidate equity positions and rush to the safety of the U.S. currency. The dollar’s recent strength is obviously weighing to some extent on coffee prices, but more so on other key commodities like crude oil. So, until the dollar rally peters out, it’s unlikely that we’ll see a meaningful upside move in the coffee market.

But given the pent-up demand that exists for coffee right now due to the supply-chain difficulties, a sizable rally could easily ignite once the coronavirus panic has lifted and the dollar returns to normal (i.e., lower) levels. On that note, the next move in the dollar index (DXY) below the 98.00 level could easily serve as a catalyst for a coffee rally, especially since past dollar declines under this key level have sparked bullish bean market moves.

Source: BigCharts

In closing, rain-related growing problems in Brazil, coupled with tight supplies in several Central American growing regions, have combined with coronavirus-related transport difficulties to keep coffee prices remarkably stable in an otherwise weak commodity broad market. Traders should expect coffee futures prices on the ICE to remain range-bound above their October 2019 low in the coming weeks, but once the coronavirus panic subsides and the U.S. dollar index returns to a normal level, I expect to see higher coffee prices. All told, traders should anticipate additional strength in the coffee market once the virus-related problems have been completely discounted by markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.