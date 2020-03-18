Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/17/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/17/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG), and;

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Westlake Chemical (WLK);

Prospect Capital (PSEC);

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL);

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A), and;

International Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

SBA Communications (SBAC);

Q2 Holdings (QTWO);

Lennox International (LII);

Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX);

Digital Realty Trust (DLR);

Discovery (DISCA);

Alteryx (AYX);

Altice USA (ATUS), and;

Adobe (ADBE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

TriNet (TNET);

NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT), and;

Cardlytics (CDLX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

IMARA (IMRA).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Davis Charles A DIR Axis Capital AXS B $20,013,396 2 Barry John F CEO, DIR, BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $16,008,422 3 Ra Capital Mgt BO IMARA IMRA JB* $10,000,000 4 Simon David CEO, CB, PR Simon Property SPG B $9,124,050 5 Winder Investment Pte BO International Flavors IFF B $8,808,040 6 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $8,093,174 7 Agi T DIR, BO TriNet TNET AB $6,738,234 8 Ttwfgp BO Westlake Chemical WLK B $5,027,714 9 Summer Road BO Ocular Therapeutix OCUL B $4,346,090 10 Rachesky Mark DIR, BO Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.A B $3,785,668

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Next Alt DIR, BO Altice USA ATUS S $80,320,000 2 Ruberg David C MD Digital Realty Trust DLR JS* $15,827,500 3 Thompson Matthew VP, OO Adobe ADBE S $11,255,921 4 Seale R H DIR Q2 Holdings QTWO AS $11,118,183 5 Stoops Jeffrey CEO, PR, DIR SBA Communications SBAC S $10,553,027 6 Moyes Jerry BO Knight-Swift Transportation KNX S $8,629,762 7 Dondero James D PR, DIR, BO NexPoint Residential Trust NXRT S $7,136,635 8 Wargo J David DIR Discovery DISCA S, JS* $3,853,080 9 Stoecker Dean CB, CEO, BO Alteryx AYX AS $2,862,958 10 Bluedorn Todd M CB, CEO Lennox International LII AS $2,586,715

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

