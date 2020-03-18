Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/17/20

|
Includes: AXS, IFF, LGF.A, OCUL, PSEC, SPG, WLK
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/17/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Simon Property (NYSE:SPG), and;
  • Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Westlake Chemical (WLK);
  • Prospect Capital (PSEC);
  • Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL);
  • Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A), and;
  • International Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • SBA Communications (SBAC);
  • Q2 Holdings (QTWO);
  • Lennox International (LII);
  • Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX);
  • Digital Realty Trust (DLR);
  • Discovery (DISCA);
  • Alteryx (AYX);
  • Altice USA (ATUS), and;
  • Adobe (ADBE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • TriNet (TNET);
  • NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT), and;
  • Cardlytics (CDLX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Davis Charles A

DIR

Axis Capital

AXS

B

$20,013,396

2

Barry John F

CEO, DIR, BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$16,008,422

3

Ra Capital Mgt

BO

IMARA

IMRA

JB*

$10,000,000

4

Simon David

CEO, CB, PR

Simon Property

SPG

B

$9,124,050

5

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$8,808,040

6

Sosin Clifford

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

B

$8,093,174

7

Agi T

DIR, BO

TriNet

TNET

AB

$6,738,234

8

Ttwfgp

BO

Westlake Chemical

WLK

B

$5,027,714

9

Summer Road

BO

Ocular Therapeutix

OCUL

B

$4,346,090

10

Rachesky Mark

DIR, BO

Lions Gate Entertainment

LGF.A

B

$3,785,668

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Next Alt

DIR, BO

Altice USA

ATUS

S

$80,320,000

2

Ruberg David C

MD

Digital Realty Trust

DLR

JS*

$15,827,500

3

Thompson Matthew

VP, OO

Adobe

ADBE

S

$11,255,921

4

Seale R H

DIR

Q2 Holdings

QTWO

AS

$11,118,183

5

Stoops Jeffrey

CEO, PR, DIR

SBA Communications

SBAC

S

$10,553,027

6

Moyes Jerry

BO

Knight-Swift Transportation

KNX

S

$8,629,762

7

Dondero James D

PR, DIR, BO

NexPoint Residential Trust

NXRT

S

$7,136,635

8

Wargo J David

DIR

Discovery

DISCA

S, JS*

$3,853,080

9

Stoecker Dean

CB, CEO, BO

Alteryx

AYX

AS

$2,862,958

10

Bluedorn Todd M

CB, CEO

Lennox International

LII

AS

$2,586,715

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.