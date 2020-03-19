Natural Gas Production Set To Decrease By 2.4 Bcf/D This Year

If these oil prices were to persist through Q2 2020, we expect well completions in aggregate to fall below 2016 levels. And if this happens, we actually see a downside scenario of ~75 to ~77 Bcf/d exit for Lower 48 gas production by year-end.

EIA DPR was released yesterday, and a fresh new set of data gave ways to a fresh new forecast.

In our latest modeling, we show Lower 48 gas production to decrease by 2.438 Bcf/d y-o-y. In 2019, we averaged ~91.4 Bcf/d, so this would put the yearly average at ~89 Bcf/d. Since production today is at ~94.4 Bcf/d, this implies that, by year-end, Lower 48 gas production will decrease to ~82 Bcf/d by year-end.

This is largely possible because US shale oil producers are now cutting capex to the bone. We have seen producer capex cuts of at least 30% to as high as 75% being announced over the last week.

As a result, current oil prices are far from sustainable, and the impact on the natural gas market is that we will have a massive shortage of gas by the end of the year as well.

As you will see in the chart below, most of the decline will be coming from the US shale oil sector this year with associated gas production being the largest contributor.

We estimate that US shale oil producers will cut well completions from 13,468 last year to just 8,269 this year.

But even this well completion estimate may be too optimistic with WTI now trading at $27/bbl.

If these oil prices were to persist through Q2 2020, we expect well completions in aggregate to fall below 2016 levels. And if this happens, we will actually see a downside scenario of ~75 to ~77 Bcf/d exit for Lower 48 gas production by year-end.

All-in-all, the cake is baked for a declining US natural gas production outlook for this year. We think even if OPEC+ were to return to managing the market in the near term, the capex cuts along with worries about demand destruction will keep producers from drilling resulting in the lower production outlook.

