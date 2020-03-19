Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF: Although Long-Term Growth Outlook Is Positive, Near-Term Uncertainty Is High

The global semiconductor industry is expected to grow rapidly in the next decade thanks to several important technological trends.

ETF Overview

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) owns a portfolio of large-cap semiconductor stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the Dynamic Semiconductor Intellidex Index. Stocks in PSI’s portfolio should continue to enjoy favorable industry fundamental as the semiconductor industry is set to grow at a rate of 7.67% annually through 2024. These stocks are now undervalued against their historical averages. Given the possibility of lowering demand for semiconductor products due to the outbreak of COVID-19, we think the visibility is still limited. Therefore, investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

PSI’s top-10 holdings are stocks that focuses on innovation and have competitive advantages

Below is a table that shows PSI’s top 10 holdings. These stocks represent about 47.3% of its total portfolio. These are mostly large-cap stocks that have competitive advantages over their peers. For example, PSI’s top holding Nvidia (NVDA) is a leading designer of graphics processing units. It also focuses on design chips for gaming, artificial intelligence and self-driving vehicles. PSI’s second largest holding Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been able to introduce competitive CPU and GPU products to compete effectively against its rival Intel (INTC). Other companies such as Qualcomm (QCOM) is a leading designer of wireless chips and supplies its wireless solutions to phone makers. Although financial strengths are only moderate for most of the top 10 stocks in SMH’s portfolio, we understand that the semiconductor industry is a capital-intensive industry. Companies need to continually invest in technology and capacity to build and defend their moats.

Morningstar Moat Status Morningstar Financial Health % of ETF Nvidia Narrow Moderate 6.12% Advanced Micro Devices None Moderate 5.96% Micron Technology (MU) None Moderate 5.40% Applied Materials (AMAT) Wide Moderate 5.00% Intel Corp. Wide Moderate 4.81% Texas Instrument (TXN) Wide Strong 4.70% Qualcomm Narrow Moderate 4.65% Broadcom (AVGO) Narrow Moderate 4.33% Synaptics (SYNA) None Moderate 3.28% Entegris (ENTG) Narrow Moderate 3.05% Total: 47.30%

Source: Created by author

Semiconductor industry will benefit from several technological trends in the next decade

Despite near-term headwinds due to the outbreak of COVID-19, semiconductor components are essential electronic components that consumers need in everyday lives. This industry is set to continue to grow at a fast pace thanks to evolving Internet of Things, increasing electronic content in vehicles, artificial intelligence, 5G, and the need for data centers in the next decade. As can be seen from the chart below, the global semiconductor market is expected to grow from $536 billion in 2018 to $831.5 billion in 2024. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 7.67%. Therefore, we think stocks in PSI’s portfolio will continue to benefit from these technological trends in the next decade.

Source: Statista 2019

Below is a chart that shows semiconductor revenue growth by electronic equipment type in the next few years. As can be seen from the chart, growth is broad-based across different categories. Notable areas of growth include wearable devices (e.g. head mount display, smart watches), electric vehicles, security applications, and other industrial applications.

Source: Deloitte Analysis

PSI is still not cheap

The recent market correction has helped to reduce the valuation of stocks in PSI’s portfolio. As can be seen from the table below, the weighted average forward P/E ratio of 17.04x is now a lot lower than the 5-year average forward P/E ratio of 24.03x. Therefore, based on our analysis on its top-10 holdings, we think PSI is now significantly undervalued.

Forward P/E 5-Year Forward P/E % of ETF Nvidia (NVDA) 25.51 30.38 6.12% Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 33.90 77.05 5.96% Micron Technology (MU) 14.12 9.76 5.40% Applied Materials (AMAT) 10.07 13.50 5.00% Intel Corp. (INTC) 9.04 12.41 4.81% Texas Instrument (TXN) 17.76 20.07 4.70% Qualcomm (QCOM) 14.81 14.33 4.65% Broadcom (AVGO) 8.15 12.93 4.33% Synaptics (SYNA) 10.80 12.17 3.28% Entegris (ENTG) 17.99 17.98 3.05% Weighted Average/Total: 17.04 24.03 47.30%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Semiconductor industry is highly-cyclical

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical. Even though stocks in PSI's portfolio are large-cap stocks, they will likely face sales decline when supply exceeds demand. In fact, the semiconductor industry was on a downward cycle in the first half of 2019.

China represents about 41% of the total semiconductor demand in the world

In 2018, China’s semiconductor consumption accounted for 41% of the global total consumption. According to a research by Deloitte, China is expected to account for 57% of global semiconductor consumption by 2024. The recent outbreak of coronavirus has caused a significant decline in China’s consumption of electronic devices as many people are forced to stay home. In addition, it also causes a major interruption to the global supply chain.

Investor Takeaway

Stocks in PSI’s portfolio should continue to benefit over the next decade thanks to several technological trends. However, visibility is limited in the near-term due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Therefore, we suggest investors wait on the sidelines.

