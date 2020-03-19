Raytheon: Buying Long-Term At Current Prices

As stocks continue to fall, I focus on buying what I consider to be long-term dividend winners. Over the past few weeks, I have added some consumer staples, some tech companies and more. In this article, I will discuss the only industrial company I am currently holding in my long-term dividend portfolio. I bought the aerospace & defense giant Raytheon (RTN). The company is operating in a strong and sustainable business segment, has a rock-solid balance sheet. A strong history of rising sales and orders and rapidly rising buybacks and dividends. All things considered, I consider the current sell-off to be a great opportunity to start buying some shares of Raytheon.

What's Raytheon

Let's start by mentioning the basics. Raytheon is operating in the industrial goods sector. In this case, the company is specialized in aerospace/defense products & services. This Waltham MA-based company has a current market cap of slightly more than $45 billion and employs roughly 70,000 employees. Almost needless to say, this aerospace giant is an S&P 500 member.

Raytheon's sales are divided into four major business segments. 29% of sales are generated in the missile systems segment. This Tuscon AZ based segment designs, integrates, delivers and supports weapons systems for missions like the interception of ballistic missiles. The other three segments include integrated defense systems, intelligence information and services, and space and airborne systems. They all account for 22% to 23% of total sales each. In addition to these segments, the company generates 2% of its sales from its Austin TX-based Forcepoint division. This company aims to reduce the risks posed by individual users and machines in digital enterprises and government customers.

Across its entire product portfolio, the company produces some well-known defense products like the Tomahawk missile system, the Patriot missile-defense system, and AMRAAM rockets, which are the most popular beyond-visual-range missiles.

As obvious as it might be to most, but Raytheon is not the kind of company dependent on consumer sentiment or short-term economic cycles. This gives Raytheon an edge in the current business environment. The company is highly dependent on government defense spending. In 2019, 71% of the company's sales were generated in the United States. 14% came from the Middle-East and North Africa. 9% from APAC countries and 6% from Europe/others.

Adding to this, in 2019, 69% of all sales were to the US government. 29% of sales were international sales. 2% of sales were in the 'other' category. Across all customer types, 20% of sales were classified.

Here's Why I Like Raytheon

I am writing this amid a massive coronavirus sell-off. I would be lying if I did not say that I did not get hit in the fact as I am currently operating a long-only dividend portfolio. However, I am continuing to add to my portfolio. Instead of going all-in on stocks that are best picks in an environment of fear, I am buying stocks that have a good track record of growing sales, enhancing shareholder value, backed by a strong balance sheet.

Raytheon is one of these companies. As you can see below, defense spending is not following a cyclical pattern. The contrary might be true as defense spending often accelerates during recessions to offset weakness in other manufacturing segments (trickle-down effect). The most recent weakness in this industry took place during the Obama presidency when defense spending contracted by as much as 6% in 2013. President Trump has boosted spending to multi-year highs.

With this in mind, note that the graph above has data until 2018. My goal is not to predict national defense spending. I want to show how this industry is different from other aerospace manufacturers. In addition to that, I think it is key to mention that while Raytheon is operating in a somewhat different industry, its stock price is following the S&P 500 quite well. As you can see below, both stocks are following a similar pattern. Overall, Raytheon can even be considered to be an outperformer until the markets start to show serious cracks. In these times, the stock often starts to underperform.

Either way, I strongly believe that sell-offs, like we are currently seeing, should be used to either start buying or to add more.

As you can see below, the company's total sales perfectly mirror national defense spending. During the 2008 recession, the company raised sales to more than $25 billion. This number declined by $3 billion to a low of $22.8 billion in 2014. During the first years of the Trump presidency, sales have accelerated to a new all-time high of $29.2 billion. The same goes for operating income, which has accelerated by 25% in 2019 to more than $4.1 billion. Since 2005, Raytheon has grown sales by 3% on average (OTCPK:CAGR).

The average operating income growth rate is 6.5% (OTCPK:CAGR). This is due to the company's rapid and sustainable improvement in margins. As you can see below, operating margins have accelerated from slightly less than 9% in 2005 to currently 14.2%. In addition to this, management was able to push the operating cash flow to new highs. In 2019, the company generated operating cash flow worth $4.5 billion.

With that being said, the company has rewarded investors with both buybacks and dividends every single year since 2005. In the graph below, I am showing cash from operations, the net change in cash, dividends paid and repurchases of common stock. In 2019, both buybacks and dividends accounted for 42% of operating cash flow. This is down from 70% in 2018. The surge in operating cash flow has outperformed the surge in shareholder payout. Adding to that, Raytheon has raised its dividends on average by 10% every single year since 2005.

Rising shareholder value is a good thing. However, I am not buying companies with a bad balance sheet. Especially not in current times when financial liquidity is more important than ever. First of all, this does not necessarily apply to Raytheon in current times as it does to consumer-related stocks. Nonetheless, I want quality companies who can generate growth without having to pressure their balance sheets.

As you can see, in recent history, the company has kept leverage levels stable. Total liabilities are valued at roughly 65% of total assets. This is unchanged compared to 2008 levels. Liquidity is solid as well as the current ratio is well above 1.0. The current ratio has not even come close to 1.0. In addition to that, total debt/EBITDA has fallen to 1.16, which is a new multi-year low.

Madness Gameplan

I had to add the word Madness because that's what we are currently dealing with. Even though I am buying only stable blue chips with tremendous business track records, my portfolio has turned into a circus. Volatility has even exceeded 2008 levels and every single chart I am looking at is wild. I even had to throw out my economic predictions that started to work out so well in January. At this point, it's all about waiting for a peak in new worldwide corona infections and buying good companies at prices that were unimaginable just a few weeks ago.

See, I'm 24 and while I cannot think about the money I lost in the past few weeks, I am still adding. Keep in mind that I am buying just smaller positions. I have enough cash to cover my expenses even if stocks drop to zero.

Raytheon is currently down 41% year-to-date. This is a bit confusing as the company is much less cyclical than its peers. However, although sales are less dependent on 'the economy', the company still has to deal with market sentiment. And right now, nobody wants to own aerospace companies. Boeing has turned into a massive disappointment after being one of the best performers during the most recent economic upswing. Boeing is down more than 70% from its all-time high and pressuring the sector as a whole.

I believe now is the right time to buy Raytheon. The company has a tremendous business model with next to no competition. Margins are rising rapidly and shareholders are rewarded by sustainable dividends growth and buybacks. Sure, the stock could drop another 10% or 15%. Nobody nails the bottom. Regardless, if you are a long-term investor, I think this stock is a great buy at current prices.

