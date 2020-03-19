Philip Morris: This Will Hurt

There are very few companies that will be completely spared from the impact of the coronavirus. Like many names, cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM) has seen its shares crater in the past couple of weeks thanks to falling global markets. Today, I wanted to provide an update in regards to one of the most important items surrounding the company, and that's currency movements.

It will be very interesting to see how a business like this is impacted in the short term by the virus. On one hand, you would think that consumers would pull back on products like cigarettes during a crisis that involves a respiratory illness. On the other hand, some might argue that all of these shutdowns give people lots of extra free time, and thus smoking could increase, especially among regular smokers. For now, I'm assuming that the virus will be a net negative, but we haven't gotten any major updates from the company yet.

There is one thing that I can definitely say, and that is that Philip Morris' results will be hurt by a stronger dollar. This has something that has really hurt the company in the past, and unfortunately we're seeing a similar scenario this year. Guidance at the February 6th earnings report included a 4 cent per share negative impact from currencies, but that number is likely to jump moving forward. Take a look at the chart below which shows the dollar's movements since the close of the day before that earnings report.

(Data sourced from cnbc.com currency page, seen here)

While it's nice to see the Japanese Yen strengthening a little, we can't say the same for the rest of these currencies. It is hard for any company to mitigate a double digit currency rise in just a month and a half, even if you have some hedges on. If these trends continue, Philip Morris will likely raise cigarette prices like it has in the past to make up some of this negative currency impact. Unfortunately, price raises usually hurt shipment volumes.

In the table above, I provided some of the most important global currencies as well as those that I find most important to Philip Morris. The graphic below shows some key market data for Q4 2019 shipment volumes, in terms of both cigarettes and heated tobacco units ("HTU"). Unfortunately, important markets like Russia, Turkey, Mexico, and Indonesia have seen some of the biggest currency swings. These four countries represented more than 34.5% of the cigarette units shipped in Q4 and Russia was also a big HTU market.

(Source: Q4 earnings link above)

If we assume the dollar stays where it is, I think we'll see a decent size increase to the currency headwind forecast at the Q1 2020 report, perhaps a dime per share or more. That, combined with a potential hit to sales, is likely to mean a decent sized reduction in yearly guidance. Interestingly enough, the street is currently expecting EPS of $5.57 this year, which is above the company's guidance for adjusted earnings of at least $5.50, or $5.54 when excluding currencies. I'm guessing the street won't really change its estimates until management provides a new forecast.

Let's say there is a 15 cent hit to earnings per share from the stronger dollar. That would equate to about a $240 million impact for net income. That doesn't seem like much considering the more than $7.1 billion profit reported last year, but again, it doesn't take into account the other impacts from lost sales and such. This would be a double negative that could mean earnings per share drop towards $5.00, while the street expects more than 10% above that.

So what would the potential impact on cash flow be? Well, last year saw a 13 cent hit to reported EPS from currencies. That resulted in a nearly billion dollar hit to operating cash flow from those currency movements, although cash flows can be a bit more uncertain as they rely on more items than net income does. If the currency hit is large enough, it could be possible that this year's free cash flow ends up being just about the same as total dividend payments.

The good news for Philip Morris was that there was a bit of a cash cushion in this year's original forecast for some of a hit. Free cash flow was expected to be about $9.5 billion, while I am projecting yearly dividend payments to be around or a little below $7.5 billion. However, both those numbers included a capex forecast that could be cut if business slows, as well as a potentially decent dividend raise that may not come thanks to coronavirus impacts. Unfortunately, potentially lower than expected cash flow likely means any chances of a buyback are gone, and debt reduction won't be as much as we previously hoped for.

As a result of the recent market plunge, Philip Morris shares are back down to $65, setting a new 52-week low on Wednesday. That means the annual dividend yield now stands at more than 7.20%, which is obviously a lot better than you will do in fixed income currently. This name has been an income investor favorite over the years, and if you believe in the long term, these pullbacks are usually an opportunity to add to your position.

When it comes to the coronavirus impact on cigarette giant Philip Morris, it seems like the biggest question is not if, but how much? It seems like there will be reduced consumer spending around the globe, which likely hurts cigarette sales, but the bigger impact may be from a stronger dollar. In a number of the company's important markets, the greenback has staged dramatic rallies since management gave its 2020 forecast. For those that have longer term stomachs, there is an opportunity to pick up a decent dividend yield here, but there may be some additional pain in the short term until the coronavirus panic subsides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

