Continental Resources: This Is Going To Be A Very Difficult Year

Continental Resources (CLR) has ended last year on a positive note by delivering strong levels of free cash flows but the shale oil producer might struggle in 2020. The company needs oil prices of more than $50 a barrel to generate decent levels of free cash flows. In the ongoing $30s-a-barrel oil price environment, the Oklahoma-based oil producer will likely burn significant cash flows.

Earnings Recap

Continental Resources has reported strong fourth quarter results in which the company posted double-digit increase in production, higher levels of profits, and solid free cash flows. The company produced 365,341 boe per day in the fourth quarter, including oil production of 206,249 bopd, depicting gains of 13% and 10% respectively on a year-over-year basis. The company operates in the North Dakota and Montana's Bakken Shale region and Oklahoma's STACK and SCOOP plays. Around 53% of the company's total production came from the Bakken shale play, 45% from the South (Oklahoma) region, and the rest from other areas.

Continental Resources realized higher crude oil price of $51.33 per barrel, as opposed to $50.06 a year earlier, although its natural gas realizations fell sharply to $1.73 per Mcf from $3.26 in Q4-2018. The company's earnings also benefited from a 5.4% decrease in production expenses to $3.31 per boe and a 3.6% drop in total G&A charges to $1.59 per boe. With support from production growth, higher realized oil prices, and lower costs, the company posted a slight increase in adjusted profits to $203.59 million, or $0.55 per share, from $201.69 million, or $0.54 per share, a year earlier.

Continental Resources has also revealed that it generated enough cash flow from operations last year to fund all of its capital expenditures and ended the 12 months with free cash flows of $608 million. This was ahead of the company's $500 to $600 million guidance. It then spent the excess cash mainly for share buybacks ($190 million) and debt reduction ($198 million) purposes. The company also used the free cash flows to initiate a dividend of 0.20 per share annualized ($18Mn per quarter).

Looking Ahead

The oil price environment has gotten considerably worse since the fourth quarter. The US benchmark WTI crude has tumbled from more than $60 a barrel at the start of the year to just $31 at the time of this writing. The latest drop came after Russia shot down OPEC's proposal to cut oil production by an additional 1.5 million bpd which prompted Saudi Arabia to launch an all-out price war. The prices were already under pressure due to the mounting fears related to the spread of coronavirus which triggered a reduction in economic activity. The crude oil demand in China has reportedly fallen by 3 million bpd, which is roughly equivalent to a third of the country's total demand. We don't know how the virus will impact oil demand in other key markets. I think the commodity's future is currently levered to the trajectory of the coronavirus and OPEC's future actions.

This large drop in prices is going to hurt Continental Resources' earnings and cash flows. The company has already tapered down its future growth plans. For the five years ending 2023, Continental Resources now expects to achieve production CAGR of 8% to 10%, down from its previous estimate of 10% to 15% growth. For 2020, the company is targeting 4% to 6% increase in total production, driven in large part by an increase in natural gas volumes. The oil production, on the other hand, is forecasted to increase by a modest 1% from 2019 to 198,000-201,000 bpd in 2020. Production growth is predicted to accelerate in 2021 as the company will spend some $700 million on some major projects (SCOOP and Bakken Long Creek) in 2020 which will be placed into service in the subsequent year. Continental Resources expects to report double-digit growth in production by Q4-2021 from FY-2020.

Continental Resources is concentrating on generating free cash flows and using that excess cash to create value for the shareholders by buying back shares, reducing debt, and paying dividends. This was a sensible move considering the market is less likely to reward robust production growth with persistently low oil prices. The company has currently planned to spend $2.65 billion of capital expenditure in 2020, roughly flat from 2019. Continental Resources believes that it can deliver $350 million to $400 million of free cash flows on an annualized basis which could have been enough to fund around $72 million of dividends, $200 million of buybacks, as well as some debt reduction. Continental Resources also expects to generate cumulative free cash flows of $3.5 billion to $4 billion in the five-year period.

That being said, following the plunge in oil prices to $30s a barrel, the company will likely throw its above-mentioned plan out the window. I think Continental Resources will likely make a major downward revision to its spending forecast for 2020. The company might reduce drilling activity and its production could decline. Continental Resources might abandon its long-term growth plans but by reducing CapEx, the company could minimize its cash flow deficit.

Also note that Continental Resources assumed a higher oil price environment than many of its peers for planning purposes. The company incorporated flat oil prices of $55 a barrel for this year's forecast and $60 a barrel for the subsequent years through 2023. By comparison, a number of other oil producers, such as Devon Energy (DVN), have used flat $50 a barrel oil prices for their future planning. I think this implies that Continental Resources needed higher oil prices than some other shale drillers to balance cash flows. In my view, Continental Resources could generate modest levels of free cash flows, at best, at $50 oil. At $30 to $40 a barrel WTI, all shale oil producers might burn cash flows but Continental Resources could face a larger deficit than some of its peers. This also means the company might not have any excess cash left to spend heavily on buybacks or debt reduction in 2020.

I believe Continental Resources has greater exposure to oil price movements than some of its other peers since the company does not hedge its future oil production. For instance, Devon Energy has covered more than 40% of its estimated oil production for 2020 at an average floor of $53 a barrel. As a result, the company might continue to receive a decent price for a large chunk of its future production. This will protect Devon Energy's cash flows during difficult periods. Continental Resources, on the other hand, has no downside protection. The dip in oil prices will hurt its cash flows more severely than other oil producers.

I expect Continental Resources to report negative free cash flows as long as oil stays below $50 a barrel. The company will generate weak levels of cash flow from operations which likely won't be enough to fund all of the capital expenditures. The company will rely on cash raised from external sources (such as debt or asset sales) to fund dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction. That's based on the company's forecasted oil price sensitivity, which shows that every $5 per barrel change in oil prices moves Continental Resources' cash flows by approximately $300 million.

If Continental Resources faces a cash flow deficit, then it can use its liquidity to fill the funding gap. The company's liquidity consists of $39.4 million of cash reserves and $1.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility. However, if the company draws funds from the revolver, then it will push its debt higher, further stretching its balance sheet. In my opinion, Continental Resources' financial health is not in a great shape. The company carried a total debt of $5.33 billion at the end of last year, which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 79% which is higher than the large-cap peer median of 57%, as per my calculation. The company is also facing some near-term debt maturities. Its 5% senior notes of $1.1 billion which become due in 2022 have been callable since 2017.

If oil prices improve significantly to $55 a barrel, then Continental Resources will report profits and free cash flows. But if WTI continues to trade below $50 a barrel, then I think Continental Resources might struggle more than other oil producers. I think Continental Resources is a high-beta play which investors should avoid at the moment. The company's shares have tumbled by 77% this year but its valuation is not looking attractive, with the stock currently trading 7.5x forward earnings estimates, higher than the sector median of 6.8x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. In my view, there's no compelling reason to buy Continental Resources stock at the moment.

