40 Kiplinger Most Reliable Stocks For Retirees Show More Promise In March

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs showed 22.3% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Smaller lower-priced Kiplinger reliable retirement stocks led the pack this month.

These 40 select dividend stocks ranged 0.00% to 19.67% in annual yield and ranged 6.71% to 203.96% in annual price target upsides per brokers 3/17/20.

The articles were titled, '25 stocks every retiree should own' and '20 for 20 retirement years.' The list was cut to 40 as three showed up on both lists.

Kiplinger Investing periodically lists retirement tips. This 40-stock list came from two articles. One by Brian Bollinger, 9/26/19, and another by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, 7/2/19.

Foreword

This article is based on two Kiplinger investing articles aimed at retirees:

25 Stocks Every Retiree Should Own by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 7/2/19, featured a "group of retirement stocks that includes both pure income plays and growth companies, with a focus on very-long-term performance and durability.”

20 Quality Dividend Stocks (yielding roughly 4% or higher), published 9/26/19, by Brian Bollinger, "...should fund at least 20 years of retirement, if not more. They have paid uninterrupted dividends for more than 20 consecutive years, appear to have secure payouts and have the potential to collectively grow... dividends to protect investors’ purchasing power."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 64.63% To 211.89% Net Gains For Ten Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs To March 2021

Eight of ten top Kiplinger most reliable retirement stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these February dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 80% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 17, 2021, were:

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) was projected to net $2,118.86 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% more than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $1,4570.67, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% less than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was projected to net $1,107.07, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% less than the market as a whole.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) was projected to net $1,068.19, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 66% under the market as a whole.

Meredith Corp. (MDP) was projected to net $978.81, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% more than the market as a whole.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) was projected to net $878.58, based on a median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% less than the market as a whole.

National Retail Properties (NNN) was projected to net $761.00, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 75% less than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) was projected to net $714.71, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 38% over the market as a whole.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) was projected to net $706.76 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-six brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% greater than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $646.28, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 104.38% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 17% less than the market as a whole.

Source: gm-volt.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks Per March Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks Per March Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger Reliable Retirement stocks represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors. First, seventh and tenth places were claimed by three real estate sector representatives, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers [1], Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) [7], and LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) [10].

Six energy stocks occupied second through fourth, sixth, eighth, and ninth places: ONEOK [2], Enterprise Products Partners [3], Magellan Midstream Partners [4], Exxon Mobil [6], Enbridge [7], and Kinder Morgan [9].

Finally, a single communication services representative occupied the fifth slot, Meredith Corp. [5] to complete the Kiplinger reliable retirement top ten by yield for March.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs Showed 56.66-195.49% Upsides, While (31) No Lowly Down-siders Emerged In March

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 22.32% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks To March 2021

Ten top Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs screened 3/17/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger Featured Retirement Dogs (32) Delivering 122.81% Vs. (33) 100.4% Net Gains by All Ten Come March 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger reliable retirement kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 22.32% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced selection, ONEOK Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 211.89%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most-reliable retiree dividend dogs as of March 17 were: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.; Kinder Morgan Inc.; Enterprise Products Partners LP; Meredith Corp.; ONEOK Inc., with prices ranging from $7.27 to $21.49.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top yield most reliable retirement dividend dogs as of February 19 were: Enbridge Inc.; Magellan Midstream Partners LP; LTC Properties; Exxon Mobil; Welltower Inc., whose prices ranged from $26.81 to $38.63.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Retirement stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: gm-volt.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.