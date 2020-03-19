Twilio: Don't Time The Bottom

My investment thesis has constantly harped on the price tag people were willing to pay for Twilio (TWLO). The company runs an exceptional cloud communications business, but the stock constantly trade at over 10x sales estimates. After the recent $55 dip in Twilio, the stock is finally very appealing for long-term investors.

Image Source: Twilio website

Sudden Value Play

The company makes it easier for corporations to communicate with consumers such as gig economy workers delivering passengers and goods. A shutdown of the economy actually reduces the need for communications when people are working, traveling and ordering goods. Ultimately, Twilio should benefit from companies needing to manage communications with consumers when the economy reopens.

In the short term, a lot of their work could see declined usage. Over time, the business will return so investors are selling the stock in panic here despite a bright long-term future.

The stock has dipped from a high of $133 in early 2019 with a current price below $80. In the process, Twilio trades at only 5x '21 sales estimates while the stock regularly topped a 10x multiple back in the 2019 stock peaks.

Data by YCharts

The stock now trades at the lowest multiples in the last couple of years. Twilio grew organic revenues 36% in Q4 and 47% for all of 2019. The problem with the stock trading at over 10x sales estimates is that investors clearly focused more on the 62% revenue growth rates, not the sustainable levels.

Source: Twilio Q4'19 presentation

For 2020, Twilio guided to revenue growth of at least 30%. The organic growth rate will approximate around these levels as the SendGrid deal was consummated early last year.

Analysts have 2021 revenues growing at a 26% range so investors should value the stock based on normalized growth rates in the upper 20% range. With this decelerated revenue growth, Twilio didn't need a pandemic virus outbreak to squash the stock.

Big Market Opportunity

The company has a nearly untapped market potential. Investors can lean on these large global market opportunities to invest in Twilio for the future.

At the time of the merger announcement back at the end of 2018, the total addressable market was positioned at $66 billion. The market has clearly expanded in the last 18 months.

Source: Twilio/SendGrid merger presentation

The 2020 revenue target of $1.5 billion places their market share of the programmable communication markets at less than 2.5% this year. The company has a strong path for revenue growth remaining above 20% long term.

For this reason, the company should provide investors with confidence of the long-term investment thesis. Based on these numbers, Twilio becomes an attractive stock to own here below $80.

Using the listed diluted share count and analyst revenue estimates for 2020 and 2021, Twilio trades at ~6.8x 2020 estimates and 5.4x 2021 estimates. Note the above Ychart has lower multiples as the charting service typically uses the reported share count and not the diluted share count.

Source: Stone Fox Capital calculations

Most cloud software companies with revenues growing in the mid-20% range trade at higher EV/S multiples. Twilio only has 57% gross margins unlike most cloud software companies with typical margins in the 80%+ range.

Source: Twilio Q4'19 earrings release

In 2019, Twilio spent $526 million on revenue costs. The gross margin improved 3 percentage points from the 2018 levels of 54%.

For this reason, the company still forecasts a 2020 loss from operations of at least $50 million before any impact from the coronavirus. Investors need to keep these numbers in mind before holding the stock the next time the forward sales multiple tops a 10x multiple.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the large dip in Twilio finally makes the stock very appealing. Investors should buy the stock when the forward EV/S multiple dips below 7x and alternatively look to unload Twilio when the multiple reaches above 10x.

The stock could fall lower along with any bigger market dip, but investors shouldn't try to time the bottom.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.









Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TWLO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.