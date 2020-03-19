Stop, It's Not The End Of The World

However, it's possible that the effects of the coronavirus will be shorter lived than expected and the global economy will not be as disturbed.

We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful. – Warren Buffett

The risk signals in The Lead-Lag Report went risk off Jan. 27, and remained that way throughout this collapse, keeping subscribers defensive before it was too late. I had no idea of course that stocks would act the way they did, just that the conditions favored a VIX spike. As we all know, the world is currently reeling from the spread of the coronavirus. More than 200,000 people have been infected across most countries in the world. Some countries have been placed on lockdown, travel bans are common and the WHO has officially labeled the outbreak as a global pandemic. The S&P 500 has fallen 20% since March 9 despite both monetary and fiscal stimulus packages. The fear that triggered this sell-off was initially that the disruption in China would stop supply lines, but it has since transformed into a fear that a global recession is coming. But this may be overblown: It's possible that the coronavirus could be much shorter lived than people expect, ending in the second or third quarter of 2020.

To determine whether this is true, one can look at the originator of the virus: China. Below are the cumulative cases through time in this country.

While there are concerns around the early number of cases reported and evidence that the pandemic began earlier than recorded, it's clear that China has managed to slow and then stop the growth of the virus. This can be seen below from the daily cases reported.

From the above chart, it's clear that the Chinese government’s response to the coronavirus has managed to stop the disease from spreading in less than three months. This highlights how effectively this virus can be combated if using the appropriate measures.

Despite the containment of the virus in China, cases around the rest of the world grow at an exponential rate, as shown in the below graphic.

Outside of China, Italy and Iran have been hit particularly hard and, although the number of confirmed cases in the United States is low, experts believe this is due to testing facilities lacking the capacity to effectively test patients. This inability to test, most prominently seen in the US but evident elsewhere, is the biggest danger to containing the pandemic in countries that are now seeing cases of the virus. South Korea, which has the second-most cases in Asia, was able to contain the outbreak through testing tens of thousands of people daily.

However, this lack of testing is likely to be short-lived as governments and industry ramp up testing capacity. Also, Wuhan-esque lockdown measures are being put in place in various countries to contain the spread of the virus. France has restricted non-essential movement for 15 days and Italy already is in its second week of lockdown. Even New York, the city that never sleeps, may be placed on lockdown in the next two days. While these measures may seem extreme, they proved highly effective in Wuhan and may be the next necessary step across the world.

What does this mean from an economic point of view? It's self-evident that there's going to be severe stress placed on the global economy. Apart from the loss of sales, individuals around the world are going to suffer financially as they cannot work their jobs. The US’ stimulus package proposal may mitigate this by directly mailing checks to affected individuals, but it's unlikely that this will fully cover the loss in earnings suffered. The key issue is how long it will take for this pandemic to be contained. Both China and South Korea have shown that the pandemic can be stopped in a relatively short space of time and, hopefully, the experiences from these countries will be applied worldwide. If this is the case, it's a matter of months before the worst of this crisis is behind us.

If this is the case, the economic damage may only last until the end of the third quarter of this year. While this would put most countries into a technical recession, the damage will not be long-lasting. It also would be likely that there is a positive bounce in GDPs around the world as companies attempt to ramp up their production to pre-crisis levels. It would then be likely that this “lost GDP” will be partially recovered in the subsequent few quarters and the global economy will, through the cycle, only be partially affected. With the economy intact, markets will recover their lost ground and there will likely be a positive momentum effect that will lead to new highs being broken.

So, even though the market is down nearly 20%, now may be the time to be greedy while others are fearful. But one needs to be careful of where one invests. Travel and consumer discretionary companies will be hit hardest and may collapse. Companies without strong balance sheets and large cash reserves may struggle to survive. But the companies that can weather this hopefully short-lived pandemic will, in the long run, be strong buys and the market as a whole will become a raging bull once more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.